RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes had just started to get their first looks at Max Pacioretty, who they hoped would become another needed scoring option for a Stanley Cup contender.Now they look likely to be without him because of a significant injury, one that overshadowed Thursday's win against Minnesota.The winger went down with 19.3 seconds left in the 5-2 win against the Wild on a non-contact injury. Pacioretty was skating with the puck near the goal and the boards when he pulled up and grabbed at the back of his lower right leg.Acquired from Vegas in a July trade,...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO