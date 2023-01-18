Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Related
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 47: Dallas Stars (26-13-7, 59 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, 56...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will...
Pacioretty's injury overshadows Hurricanes' 5-2 win vs. Wild
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes had just started to get their first looks at Max Pacioretty, who they hoped would become another needed scoring option for a Stanley Cup contender.Now they look likely to be without him because of a significant injury, one that overshadowed Thursday's win against Minnesota.The winger went down with 19.3 seconds left in the 5-2 win against the Wild on a non-contact injury. Pacioretty was skating with the puck near the goal and the boards when he pulled up and grabbed at the back of his lower right leg.Acquired from Vegas in a July trade,...
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, Ovechkin face off for Wild, Capitals
Marner goes for Maple Leafs home point streak record; Kraken enjoying life on road. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Tuesday. Canada only. Kaprizov vs. Ovechkin in...
NHL
Flyers giving nonbinary youth 'once-in-a-lifetime chance' on Pride Night
PHILADELPHIA -- Trin Stephens got some extra motivation before their first hockey practice. It was a personal message from Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton. "It just popped up," the 13-year-old nonbinary player said. "It was amazing because I didn't even think something like that would happen to me ever in my life."
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Bruins
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-18-4) VS BRUINS (34-5-4) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night at UBS Arena to conclude their season-long, five-game homestand. For both teams, it's the first of a back-to-back set. In their first...
NHL
Fall Out Boy to headline entertainment at 2023 All-Star Game
Grammy-nominated rock band to perform at FLA Live Arena on Feb. 4. NEW YORK -- The 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4 in Sunrise, Florida will feature a special performance by GRAMMY-nominated rock band Fall Out Boy, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today. Fall Out Boy will bring new music - including their new single "Love From The Other Side" - and past hits to the stage as the headliner of the second intermission presented by Ticketmaster performance, to be broadcast live as part of the national broadcast of the NHL All-Star Game on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
NHL
Final Buzzer: Oil Spill
EDMONTON - The Kraken and Oilers were even after one period with a goal apiece, but a two-goal middle period by host Edmonton proved to provide the foundation for a 5-2 victory that snapped the Kraken's seven-game road winning streak. Seattle is now 26-14-4 with eight wins in their last 10 games.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Slip Against Chicago, 4-1
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Chicago Blackhawks,4-1, at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. A Morgan Frost goal (10th) at 8:52 of the first period stood as the lone goal of the opening stanza. A deflection tally by Jonathan Toews (13th) at 9:51 of the second period knotted the score at 1-1. An Owen Tippett turnover became Reese Johnson marker (3rd) and a 2-1 lead for Chicago at 15:51. In the opening 35 seconds of the third period,a Tyler Johnson rebound goal (6th) gave Chicago a 3-1 lead. Phillip Kurashev (7th) scored an empty net goal with 41.3 seconds remaining.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMESTV PODCAST - DECISION DROPPED. Brendan Parker and Cory Sarich break down the game on the Original 16 Postgame Show. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. January 19, 2023. Brendan Parker and Cory Sarich break down a 4-1 loss to the Avs, with postgame commens Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm...
NHL
FLA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens were unable to secure a third straight win on Thursday, falling 6-2 to the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. Head coach Martin St-Louis iced the same lineup he used in Tuesday's win over the Jets. Sam Montembeault once again got the start in goal. The...
FOX Sports
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
NHL
Injured Blues inching closer to return
Tarasenko, Krug, Perunovich, Scandella and Bortuzzo have skated with the team this week. Injuries have caused a major impact on the St. Louis Blues this year, contributing to 183 total man-games lost just after the midway point in the 2022-23 season. Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich have missed the full...
NHL
Caps Open Trip with Whitewash Win
A pair of former Desert Dogs bit the hand that once fed them on Thursday night in Tempe, helping the Caps to a 4-0 whitewash win over the Arizona Coyotes in Washington's first ever visit to Mullett Arena, the Coyotes' new and temporary home. Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots to...
NHL
Maroon seeks out Kane to apologize for skate blade accident
Lightning forward finds Oilers forward before game, shares nice moment at center ice. Pat Maroon chats with Evander Kane at center ice during warmups after Maroon accidentally injured Kane in their last meeting. 00:33 •. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane shared a nice...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Edmonton
Kraken score first, but Oilers score more often; Seattle falls 5-2 in Edmonton. After a mammoth seven-game road trip, The Kraken were back in Seattle just 41 hours before heading back out to Edmonton for their tenth game in 17 days. The Kraken showed speed and gained an opening goal off the power play. But Edmonton got a tying goal from Connor McDavid and then two "gritty" scores…one off a puck that got behind Martin Jones, and one off of a series of rebounds from Warren Foegele would be enough to end the Kraken's hopes of getting back in the win column.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: NSH @ STL - 2:03 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Nashville. Explanation: Video review determined Nashville's Jeremy Lauzon impaired Jordan Binnington's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
Comments / 0