Coyotes mount successful comeback for overtime win over Red Wings
The Arizona Coyotes were in danger of repeating the fate of the last nine games. Down 3-1 in the third period, the Coyotes were outperformed offensively by the Detroit Red Wings and were pressed to the wall. It wasn’t until center Travis Boyd was given some space and time with the puck that a two-goal rally came together Tuesday night. ...
Lackluster Arizona Coyotes blanked by Washington Capitals
The Arizona Coyotes weren’t able to follow Tuesday’s comeback win with the same effort. Instead, the team was outperformed by the Washington Capitals after falling behind with two consecutive goals allowed in the second period. The Coyotes couldn't find an answer, losing 4-0 at Mullett Arena on Thursday.
FOX Sports
Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Golden State
Golden State Warriors (22-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell is eighth in the league scoring 28.4 points per game. The Cavaliers are 19-4 in home games. Cleveland...
World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news
Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Smith and No. 6 Gonzaga host Loyola Marymount
Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Malachi Smith scored 27 points in Gonzaga's 115-75 victory over the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents...
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
FOX Sports
Dallas takes on Arizona after Seguin's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (14-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (26-13-7, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Arizona Coyotes after Tyler Seguin's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Stars' 4-0 win. Dallas has a 26-13-7 record overall and an 8-2-3...
FOX Sports
Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
FOX Sports
North Dakota secures 77-60 victory over UMKC
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff had 19 points in North Dakota's 77-60 win over UMKC on Thursday night. Eaglestaff added six rebounds for the Fightin' Hawks (7-13, 1-6 Summit League). Matt Norman was 6-of-12 shooting (5 for 11 from distance) to add 17 points. B.J. Omot and Tsotne Tsartsidze had 16 points apiece. The victory broke a six-game losing streak for the Fightin' Hawks.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets bring losing streak into game against the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (14-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end a three-game slide when they play the San Jose Sharks. Columbus is 10-15-1 in home games and 13-30-2 overall. The Blue Jackets...
FOX Sports
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
FOX Sports
No. 5 UCLA vs. Arizona State Highlights | CBB on FOX
Arizona State and UCLA battled to an exciting finish in Tempe as Pac-12 conference play continued! DJ Horne and Tyger Campbell helped both their teams to fast starts as Campbell finished the first half with 13 points and Horne finished with 14 points. The Bruins used David Singleton's hot shooting and Tyger Campbell's leadership in the second half to pull away from the Sun Devils. Singleton scored 21 points in the victory and shot 4-for-6 from the 3-point line while Campbell scored a season-high 22 points. The Sun Devils gave the Bruins a tough fight throughout both halves of the game, evident from Desmond Cambridge Jr.'s 15 points. Ultimately, the Bruins used a 17-2 run to finish the game.
Penguins v Senators, Game 44: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Pittsburgh Penguins (22-15-6) averted one disaster on Monday night but are far from safe with just four wins in their last 12 games. The Penguins lead the rebuilding Ottawa Senators (19-21-3) by nine points for a wild-card spot. The teams will square up at the Canadian Tire Centre Wednesday night.
CBS Sports
Steven Stamkos scores 500th career goal, joins elite company with hat trick vs. Canucks
In the Tampa Bay Lightning's 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night, Steven Stamkos became the 47th NHL player to score 500 goals. Not only did Stamkos hit that major career milestone, but he added some extra flair by scoring a hat trick. Entering Wednesday night, Stamkos was...
NHL
Capitals Recall Aliaksei Protas
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Aliaksei Protas from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Protas, 22, has recorded 10 points (3g, 7a) in 41 games with Washington this season. The 6'6", 235-pound forward...
FOX Sports
Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Jazz
Brooklyn Nets (27-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (24-24, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup with Utah. He's seventh in the league scoring 29.7 points per game. The Jazz are...
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant Injury
Fans of the New York Knicks received devastating news on Thursday when an announcement came out from the team that a star player will be missing what is likely to be a significant amount of time after suffering a major injury.
FOX Sports
Predators face the Blues in Central Division play
Nashville Predators (20-17-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues for a matchup within the Central Division Thursday. St. Louis has gone 22-20-3 overall with a 5-5-1 record in Central Division...
