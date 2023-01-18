Read full article on original website
Related
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
Disabled boy loses overnight NHS care because parents cannot afford heating
The parents of a severely disabled 11-year-old boy, who requires constant 24-hour medical attention at home, have been told that the NHS cannot guarantee overnight nursing support for him because they can not properly heat their house. Leah and Troy Van Keogh were told by their local health board that...
BBC
NHS crisis: The medics trying to fix the health service
The health service is in urgent need of help with doctors warning that unprecedented pressures could cost lives. Ambulances are queuing outside hospitals, emergency departments are packed and exhausted healthcare staff have more strikes planned. So do we need to do things differently to fix the NHS?. The government says...
Voices: Pay hikes for NHS staff are unaffordable – and will cut patient care
This winter, health services across Europe are under intense pressure. We are feeling the strain in every part of the UK, too. We’ve seen the highest number of patients admitted to hospital with flu for a decade. This comes on top of continuing Covid admissions, and the treatment backlog left by the pandemic.The nurses’ strike on Wednesday and the further walkouts for next month announced by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on Monday will pile on further pressure at this challenging time. Around 30,000 procedures or outpatient appointments were postponed as a result of nurse strikes on 15 and...
BBC
Nurses strikes show staff dissatisfaction - Suffolk hospital boss
Strike action being taken by nurses showed the "levels of dissatisfaction" among staff in the NHS, a hospital boss said. Royal College of Nursing members are walking out on Wednesday and Thursday, affecting about one out of every four hospitals and community services. The union is in a dispute over...
Hospitals have hundreds of patients who ‘should be elsewhere’ amid long waits
Many hospitals have hundreds of patients who “should be elsewhere”, while people who need beds face 10-hour waits, a paramedic has said.Richard Webber, a spokesman for the College of Paramedics, has said pressure on the NHS is the worst he has “ever seen”, with elderly patients left waiting as much as 10 hours for treatment.It comes after more than a dozen NHS trusts and ambulance services declared critical incidents over the festive period, with officials saying rising flu cases and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have hit the health service.Mr Webber spoke of waiting five and a half hours...
NHS trust declined care for vulnerable Black patient days before he died in police custody
An NHS trust declined to provide care for a vulnerable Black man days before he died in police custody while having a psychotic episode, The Independent has learnt.Godrick Osei, 35, died after being restrained by up to seven Devon and Cornwall Police officers in the early hours of 3 July 2022, after fleeing his flat and hiding in the cupboard of a care home in Truro.His family said he had been expressing “paranoid thoughts” and had called the police himself for help. He was arrested and died within an hour.Mr Osei had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, had suspected...
Cost of living payments for 2023 will leave families ‘worse off’, say campaigners
Vulnerable Britons will be even worse off in 2023 than in the year gone by because the government’s planned cost of living payments aren’t generous enough, campaigners have warned.The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced on Tuesday the payments schedule which will see eight million households on low incomes receive fresh cost of living support in spring.The £900 cash support for eligible means-tested benefits claimants – including people on universal credit, pension credit and tax credits – starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The first payment of £301 will...
Law student would have lived if he had gone to hospital earlier – neurosurgeon
A neurosurgeon who investigated the death of a 26-year-old law student after a series of remote GP appointments, concluded he probably would have lived if he had been taken to hospital earlier, an inquest has heard.Simon Howarth conducted an inquiry following the death of musician David Nash, who was taken to hospital after four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020 and then five calls to NHS 111.A coroner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, had heard a GP expert conclude that the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in...
BBC
Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation
A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told. A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
Voices: I was the government’s LGBT+ adviser – interfering with Scotland’s gender bill could threaten devolution
As the UK government’s first and only ever LGBT+ business champion, I am proud that the UK has a long history of being a world leader in championing the human rights of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people. But there is some truth to the cliché that reputations – like mirrors – once shattered, cannot easily be put back together.In recent years the UK has fallen down the international rankings for LGBT+ rights respecting countries. Time after time, reports from respected global bodies –whether the United Nations, Council of Europe or ILGA – cite the recent political and media...
Disability benefit assessment proposals are utterly unworkable, says charity
Government plans which could reportedly see disability benefits claimants asked to demonstrate what work they might be able to take have been described as “utterly unworkable” by a charity.Such claimants could continue receiving the payments after they return to employment as part of a drive to get people back into the workforce, according to reports.Under the reforms, the system used to assess eligibility for the sickness benefits could be scrapped, with ministers describing it as a “perverse incentive to prove how sick you are”, The Times newspaper reported.It could be replaced with a process that instead asks claimants to demonstrate...
Dementia patient’s ‘barbaric’ five-hour ambulance wait and three days on A&E trolley
A dementia patient waited five hours for an ambulance before spending three days being treated in an A&E corridor.Susan Roberts, 72, had a fall at her home in Liverpool on 9 December and waited for hours on the floor after calling an ambulance. Once paramedics arrived at the house, she was so scared of going to the hospital she refused to go, but a day later she found it painful to move so another ambulance was called. This time Ms Roberts waited for two hours. Her daughter, Adele Browne, described “horrific” scenes when she...
‘People don’t want to spend money on law breakers’: staff shortages send New Zealand’s prisons to crisis point
Confined to cells for 23 hours a day; unable to see family face-to-face; problems accessing lawyers – New Zealand’s prisoners are becoming “excessively disconnected and isolated” because prison staffing shortages have hit crisis point, says the Human Rights Commission, lawyers and those working with prisoners. As...
BBC
Almost 300 NHS Mersey Care workers to go on strike
Almost 300 health care workers at Mersey Care will take strike action this week over pay, a union has said. Members of GMB, including nurses, health care assistants, support staff, cleaners and admin staff will walk out for 24 hours on Wednesday. GMB organiser Mike Buoey said: "Staff are furious...
Line Of Duty star warns Government that dementia research is being ‘neglected’
Actress Vicky McClure has urged the Government to do more for people with dementia, claiming research into “the UK’s biggest killer is currently being neglected”.The Line Of Duty star delivered a letter to Downing Street on Thursday which urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak not to let dementia “slip down the political agenda”.The letter has been signed by 36,000 people and calls on the Government to deliver on Conservative Party commitments on dementia.Alzheimer’s Society chief executive Kate Lee said it calls for “a massive reform of social care, a visionary 10-year plan for dementia, and the National Dementia Mission funding to...
BBC
Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff
Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
BBC
Bitcoin fraud gang struggled to spend cash - police
A £21m Bitcoin fraud netted a Blackpool-based gang so much money they struggled to spend it, said police. James Parker used a glitch in a trading website to siphon money with the help of Kelly Caton, Stephen Boys, Jordan Robinson and James Austin-Beddoes. They made money so quickly that...
Tech bosses face jail if children not kept safe online after UK parliament deal
Tech executives whose platforms persistently fail to protect children from online harm will face criminal charges after ministers reached a deal with Conservative backbenchers. Rishi Sunak was facing the prospect of defeat in a Commons vote on Tuesday after a rebel amendment to the online safety bill won opposition support....
Five million people in England and Wales are unpaid carers, census shows
Figures show 1.5m give more than 50 hours a week, as care system struggles with rising demand
Comments / 0