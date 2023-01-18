Read full article on original website
Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike
Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
BBC
£600 energy voucher: People redeeming first vouchers at post offices
The first people to receive their £600 energy vouchers have been queueing to get their money at post offices across Northern Ireland. The single one-off payment vouchers started to arrive through letterboxes on Saturday. They can be deposited in some bank accounts or redeemed for cash at branches of...
BBC
Will some teachers receive a 15.9% pay rise?
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has claimed that "almost every newly experienced teacher and 40% of experienced teachers will actually get pay rises up to 15.9%". What pay rises have been offered to teachers in England?. Ms Keegan was asked on BBC Breakfast about teacher pay increases in England. In July...
BBC
NI education system faces funding crisis, school leaders warn
Leaders of seven bodies representing all schools and the four main churches have written a letter warning of a crisis in education funding. The unprecedented joint letter has been sent to the Northern Ireland secretary and the head of the civil service. On Tuesday, the Education Authority (EA) said it...
Disabled boy loses overnight NHS care because parents cannot afford heating
The parents of a severely disabled 11-year-old boy, who requires constant 24-hour medical attention at home, have been told that the NHS cannot guarantee overnight nursing support for him because they can not properly heat their house. Leah and Troy Van Keogh were told by their local health board that...
Health secretary tells striking NHS nurses: Take the money and patients will pay the price
Patients will suffer if ministers bow to nurses’ demands for pay rises, the health secretary has warned as tens of thousands of NHS staff prepare to walk out on Wednesday.Writing exclusively in The Independent, Steve Barclay said any boost to wages would “take billions of pounds away from where we need it most”.He wrote: “Unaffordable pay hikes will mean cutting patient care and stoking the inflation that would make us all poorer.”But the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has criticised him for “pitting nurses against patients”, branding the comments “a new low for the health secretary”.An RCN spokesperson said: “Patient care...
Social Security update: Second round of monthly payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
Recipients of Social Security retirement payments, worth up to $4,194, will receive the second round of payments on Wednesday.
BBC
Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff
Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
BBC
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC
Jonathan Edwards: Wife assault caution MP may run as independent
An MP who was cautioned by police for assaulting his wife said he could run against his former party at the next election. Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP Jonathan Edwards quit Plaid Cymru last year amid a row about his status in the party. Mr Edwards said he has a...
Next nurses strike will be twice as big if no agreement reached, union warns
Double the number of nurses will be asked to strike in early February in a bid to increase pressure on the Government, union leaders have warned.The Royal College of Nursing has said that if progress is not made in negotiations by the end of January, the next set of strikes will include all eligible members in England for the first time.This comes as ministers push for new laws requiring minimum levels of service on strike days – legislation which is expected to take around six months to pass through Parliament.RCN general secretary Pat Cullen described the Prime Minister’s position in...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon says gender reform row will go to court
The row over Scotland's gender reforms will "inevitably" end up in court, the country's first minister has said. Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as the UK government formally moved to block the legislation that was passed by the Scottish Parliament last month. The reforms are intended to make it easier for...
Education unions in six-hour talks with Government officials to avert strikes
Education unions are meeting Government officials for a marathon six-hour round of talks in a bid to avert teacher walkouts in the coming weeks.Friday’s meeting comes after union leaders said there had been “no progress” after discussions with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan on Wednesday.The National Education Union (NEU) plans seven days of strike action in England and Wales in a dispute over pay – with the first on February 1 coinciding with walkouts by staff at universities, on the rail network and in Whitehall.I’m hoping that what we get from today is a sense of talking about those real and...
BBC
Cost of living: Wales student finance support up 9.4%
Welsh students are set to see a rise in maintenance support amid the cost of living crisis. The Welsh government has announced a rise of 9.4% for the 2023-24 academic year, subject to new regulations. The amount the average full-time student can claim in maintenance grants and loans will increase...
Voices: The irony of teachers strikes? Many won’t really be striking at all
There is an irony at the heart of the teacher strikes that are about to close down a load of schools across the country; and that is that many of the teachers who are striking won’t really be striking at all.Yes, they won’t be in the classroom imparting knowledge to their students; yes, they won’t be on playground duty breaking up fights or telling little Harrison to do his coat up; but, no, they won’t have their feet up.Some, of course, will form pickets or take to Twitter to make their case. And the rest? Surely, you might think,...
Children ‘don’t deserve’ disruption of teachers’ strikes, says education secretary
Education secretary Gillian Keegan says children “don’t deserve” the disruption set to hit schools next month after teachers voted in favour of strike action in a bitter dispute over pay.The National Education Union (NEU) has declared seven days of walkouts in February and March after 9 out of 10 teacher members voted for strike action and the union passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law.Ms Keegan branded the move “deeply disappointing” and said pupils were still struggling to recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic on their education – admitting schools faced an “incredibly difficult” situation.“I’m...
Education secretary says she is willing to talk to teachers about money
The education secretary said she was willing to talk to teachers about money but stopped short of promising to review pay, after teachers in England and Wales announced seven days of strike action over February and March. Gillian Keegan, who will meet teaching unions on Tuesday, said she was “extremely...
BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
As a mathematician, I fear Rishi Sunak’s plan for compulsory maths doesn’t add up | Kit Yates
Forcing students to endure a subject that many find unenjoyable could end up putting some off A-levels altogether, says mathematician and author Kit Yates
BBC
Illegal vapes are biggest threat on High Street, say Trading Standards
Shops selling illegal vapes and the sale of vaping products to children are the top threats on the UK's High Streets, according to Trading Standards officials. Hundreds of thousands of vapes which flout current laws have been seized. And there is concern that cheap, brightly-coloured vapes are ending up in...
