Business secretary Grant Shapps has accused Labour and other opposition parties of “putting lives at risk” by planning to vote against the government’s anti-strike legislation. The government is being accused of attempting to “steamroller” through its restrictions on strikes in six key sectors, amid mounting anger over the “spiteful” measure.Labour and the Liberal Democrats oppose the bill, aimed at enforcing minimum levels of service during industrial action. But the former Tory home secretary Priti Patel said the bill did not go far enough and called on the government to widen the list of sectors involved. It came as teachers...

3 DAYS AGO