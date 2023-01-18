Read full article on original website
BBC
Education Authority refuses to back savings plan
The Education Authority (EA) board has refused to back a "devastating" draft savings plan. The board has decided it cannot make £110m in savings without "highly unacceptable and detrimental risks" to children and young people. That is according to internal EA documents obtained by BBC News NI. A revised...
BBC
Huish Episcopi Academy rated inadequate by Ofsted
A secondary school in Somerset has been given the lowest rating by Ofsted after inspectors found it to be unsafe for many pupils. The inspection at Huish Episcopi Academy near Langport in November found pupils held intolerant attitudes that were allowed to go unchallenged and inspectors also identified bullying. Leaders...
Children ‘don’t deserve’ disruption of teachers’ strikes, says education secretary
Education secretary Gillian Keegan says children “don’t deserve” the disruption set to hit schools next month after teachers voted in favour of strike action in a bitter dispute over pay.The National Education Union (NEU) has declared seven days of walkouts in February and March after 9 out of 10 teacher members voted for strike action and the union passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law.Ms Keegan branded the move “deeply disappointing” and said pupils were still struggling to recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic on their education – admitting schools faced an “incredibly difficult” situation.“I’m...
Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike
Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
16-year-olds old enough to decide on gender ID change, education secretary suggests
Education secretary Gillian Keegan has suggested that she believes 16-year-olds are old enough to decide to change their gender identity – as a political row deepened about Westminster’s plans to block reforms passed in Scotland. Rishi Sunak’s government said it would block a gender self-identification law passed in Scotland, a move branded by Nicola Sturgeon as a “full-frontal attack” on the Scottish parliament.The bill passed at Holyrood would lower the age Scots can apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) from 18 to 16, as well as removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.Asked if she thought...
Grant Shapps says Labour ‘putting lives at risk’ by opposing anti-strike law
Business secretary Grant Shapps has accused Labour and other opposition parties of “putting lives at risk” by planning to vote against the government’s anti-strike legislation. The government is being accused of attempting to “steamroller” through its restrictions on strikes in six key sectors, amid mounting anger over the “spiteful” measure.Labour and the Liberal Democrats oppose the bill, aimed at enforcing minimum levels of service during industrial action. But the former Tory home secretary Priti Patel said the bill did not go far enough and called on the government to widen the list of sectors involved. It came as teachers...
BBC
Will some teachers receive a 15.9% pay rise?
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has claimed that "almost every newly experienced teacher and 40% of experienced teachers will actually get pay rises up to 15.9%". What pay rises have been offered to teachers in England?. Ms Keegan was asked on BBC Breakfast about teacher pay increases in England. In July...
British government to add trans people to bill banning "conversion therapy"
Government leaders in the U.K. pledged on Tuesday to revisit a piece of proposed legislation that would outlaw "conversion therapy" if passed — this time, with amended protections for transgender people in addition to other LGBTQ residents of England and Wales.In a statement, Michelle Donelan, British secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said members of Parliament intend to publish a drafted version of the bill "shortly," and will present the draft for pre-legislative review by a joint committee during the current parliamentary session."We recognise the strength of feeling on the issue of harmful conversion practices and remain...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon says gender reform row will go to court
The row over Scotland's gender reforms will "inevitably" end up in court, the country's first minister has said. Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as the UK government formally moved to block the legislation that was passed by the Scottish Parliament last month. The reforms are intended to make it easier for...
BBC
Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff
Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
Education unions in six-hour talks with Government officials to avert strikes
Education unions are meeting Government officials for a marathon six-hour round of talks in a bid to avert teacher walkouts in the coming weeks.Friday’s meeting comes after union leaders said there had been “no progress” after discussions with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan on Wednesday.The National Education Union (NEU) plans seven days of strike action in England and Wales in a dispute over pay – with the first on February 1 coinciding with walkouts by staff at universities, on the rail network and in Whitehall.I’m hoping that what we get from today is a sense of talking about those real and...
BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
One in 10 pupils missed school because they felt unsafe – poll
One in 10 pupils reported missing school recently because they felt unsafe, research suggests.In a class of 30 pupils, this could mean between three pupils missed lessons “for safeguarding reasons”, according to the report from The Key, a support service for schools, and survey provider Edurio.In a foreword to the report, Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner for England, warned that pupils missing school due to feeling unsafe are “at risk of disengaging completely”.The review, which features data collected from nearly 70,000 English pupils aged between seven and 18, suggests that a quarter of pupils felt only fairly safe...
UK government falling far short on environment protection plan - watchdog
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The UK government is falling far short of delivering its 25-year plan to improve the environment, the country's nature protection watchdog said on Thursday, highlighting in particular a chronic decline in the abundance of key plant and wildlife species.
Ex-Cabinet minister’s comments over nurses using food banks branded ‘heartless’
A former Cabinet minister’s comments asking why nurses on £35,000 a year are using food banks have been branded “disgusting, heartless and out of touch” by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).Speaking on BBC Radio Tees, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Tory MP Simon Clarke told nurses “something is wrong with your budgeting” if they are relying on handouts.The Liz Truss supporter, who was secretary of state for levelling up under her brief premiership, told the radio station the debate over nurses’ pay is now “way out of hand”.Really good to talk to @greenyfrom6am on BBC Tees about our fantastic...
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
BBC
Levelling Up: Catterick Garrison plan in PM's constituency to get £20m
A project in the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire constituency is to receive almost £20m in levelling up cash. The Catterick Garrison town centre scheme is the only one to receive government support in the county. Richmondshire District Council said the plans would create an attractive, vibrant and inclusive town...
BBC
UWE Bristol facing possible £11m energy bill rise
A university says it could be facing an energy bill rise of more than £11m. Steve West, vice chancellor of the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol, said costs might be as high as £18m in 2023-2024. He said the price increase would not be...
BBC
Cornwall MP George Eustice to quit at next general election
Former cabinet minister George Eustice says he will stand down as an MP at the next general election. Mr Eustice, 51, Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth, in Cornwall, said he wanted to pursue a "final career outside politics". The MP has held the seat since 2010 and at the...
