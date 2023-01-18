Read full article on original website
Related
Photos from space show 11,000 beavers are wreaking havoc on the Alaskan tundra as savagely as wildfire
Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.
A finance pro has carved out a side job delivering strangers’ ashes to their final destination—the Alaskan wilderness
Who do you call when you need your loved one's remains scattered in a far-flung locale?
Did You Know that Idaho Has a Glacier?
When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. Well, the gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres. If you want to see the massive...
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
Alaska mother, 24, and her one-year-old son mauled to death by polar bear pictured
A mother and her one-year-old son who were killed by a polar bear in a remote whaling village in Alaska have been identified.
Watch: Alaska Woman Wakes Up to Find Massive Bear Prints Surrounding Home
An Alaskan woman found something incredibly cool but very creepy outside of her home recently when she stepped outside into the snow one morning. Sure, waking up in Alaska this time of year means you will be staring at some stark white snow. However, not many people expect to see a set of large bear paw prints in the snow surrounding their homes. The Alaskan woman caught the creepy sight on video shortly after she discovered the prints, posting the video on TikTok.
Pedestrian Nearly Gets Trampled By MASSIVE Bull Moose On Alaskan Roadside
I learned a good bit in 2022, but there’s one thing I learned in particular that will stick with me for the rest of my life…. Don’t f*ck with the bull moose, bison, elk, or any massive creature like those listed. ESPECIALLY, the bull moose. Why, you may...
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Train in Alaska derails after collision with avalanche debris piled on tracks
A train derailed south of Girdwood, Alaska, early Tuesday after colliding with avalanche debris that covered the tracks in the Turnagain Arm area, officials said.
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
KTLA.com
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
Montana witness says whatever flew over caused house and ground to shake
House at night.Photo bySixties PhotographyonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Colstrip is looking for the cause after a rumbling sound caused the entire house to shake at about 9:58 p.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota?
Anyone who's lived through a Minnesota winter knows just how cold it can get. That being said, some parts of the state have seen temperatures so extreme it's hard to even fathom. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this is the coldest temperature ever recorded in the...
NPR
She was stranded on an Alaskan highway. A stranger saved the day
Being stranded in the middle of nowhere, Alaska was not what Vanessa Foster imagined when she decided to leave behind her life in Texas. But that's exactly where she found herself one chilly evening in 1985. She and her then-husband had just hopped on a flight to Alaska without much...
Minnesota Makes Top 20 Most Sex-Crazed States
Can you feel the heat coming from our neighbors in Minnesota? From a state where hockey comes first all but three months out of the year and ice fishing may just be used as an excuse, there is more going on to keep them entertained. When it comes to Hooking...
Grizzly Bear Chases Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location
It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
Solar eclipse will bring ‘ring of fire’ to Oregon skies this year
Another solar eclipse is coming to the U.S., and once again it will cross over Oregon. But unlike the total solar eclipse of 2017, this year’s annular solar eclipse won’t completely block out the sun, leaving what’s known as a “ring of fire” in the sky on the morning of Oct. 14.
Comments / 0