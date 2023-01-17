Tom Brady Eliminated // Josh McDaniels And Tom Brady Reunion? // Patriots Betting Favorites For Lamar Jackson – 1/17 (Hour 1)

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman says there's one team Tom Brady definitely won't be playing for in 2023
One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
sportszion.com
Report: Josh McDaniels to stick with the Patriots after his wife made him reject Colts offer
When Josh McDaniels was offered the head coach position of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, it. like a dream come true for the Colts fans. But then, something went wrong and McDaniels decided to remain adamant in his current role as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. After...
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Coordinator Interview
The Patriots on Thursday reportedly interviewed Bill O’Brien for their offensive coordinator opening, the first step toward what many believe will be a necessary reunion in New England. So, how did O’Brien’s sit-down with Bill Belichick go?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered insight Thursday during an episode...
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski makes playing for Patriots sound miserable
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski has become the latest person to make "The Patriot Way" sound absolutely miserable. As shared by Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post, Gronkowski discussed featuring for the New England Patriots from 2010 through the 2018 season during an appearance on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams" program.
Patriots Reporter Floats ‘Wild Card’ Scenario For Bill O’Brien
The Patriots reportedly have interviewed Bill O’Brien for their vacant offensive coordinator position, but it reportedly is “not a slam dunk” that he returns to New England. That’s because O’Brien appears to have other options at the NFL level, where he has over a decade of coaching...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Rumored Decision
Tom Brady is reportedly going to take a little while before making an official decision on his NFL future. However, according to some of his Buccaneers teammates, he's already made one notable decision. Tampa Bay's players believe Brady has decided to not return to the Bucs for another season in ...
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski shares ‘super depression’ problems with Patriots
Rob Gronkowski has openly said that he did not have enough fun when he played for the New England Patriots, and the former tight end is still going out of his way to hammer that point home. Gronkowski was a guest this week on Fanduel TV’s “Up & Adam” with...
Devin McCourty on Potential Patriots, Tom Brady Reunion: “I’ll Go If He Goes”
Might the pair of legendary Patriots teammates reunite in Foxboro for one more year on the gridiron?
Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's Return for a 24th Season
Rob Gronkowski, the former tight end for the New England Patriots, recently made a bold prediction about his former teammate, quarterback Tom Brady. During a recent interview, Gronkowski stated that he believes Brady will return for a 24th season in the NFL.
New Reports Sheds Light On Jerod Mayo’s Expanded Patriots Role
The New England Patriots have yet to reveal Jerod Mayo’s title for next season, but the scope of his responsibilities will be broader than it was in 2022. Two weeks after the Patriots announced they were working on a long-time contract extension for their highly regarded linebackers coach, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Mayo was involved in the process of hiring New England’s next offensive coordinator.
Comments / 0