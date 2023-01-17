ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Model Said About Tom Brady

After the Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys on Monday night, Veronika Rajek rushed to Instagram to defend Tom Brady.  Rajek, a model with over 3.5 million followers on Instagram, wants people to know that Brady did all that he could in the team's wild-card playoff game.  "I'm just sorry. But ...
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman: Tom Brady won't play for Buccaneers anymore

BOSTON -- Tom Brady may be done playing football. He may not be done playing football.That question will be answered at some point in the coming weeks and months. Regardless of what Brady decides, though, Julian Edelman believes the quarterback is done with Tampa Bay."If he has another season, it's not gonna be in Tampa Bay," Edelman said on "Inside The NFL" on Paramount+.Brady's Bucs were eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs, losing 31-14 against the Cowboys on Monday night. Brady seemed to offer his farewell to Tampa Bay in his postgame press conference, as the soon-to-be...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Super Bowl Plans

Tom Brady won't be playing in the Super Bowl this year and he won't be calling the game, either.  While Brady has a massive announcing contract with Fox Sports, he will reportedly not be used in the broadcasting booth this February. "For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired

The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy