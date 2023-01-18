Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mo Salah combined... and several times more than Messi
The Portugal star is the highest-paid player of all time after signing for Al-Nassr this month
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
BBC
West Ham: Michail Antonio says change of philosophy is not working
Striker Michail Antonio says West Ham have tried to change their "philosophy" to compete for a Champions League place but the "transition into a big team" is not working. David Moyes' side are 18th in the Premier League and have not won in the top flight since 24 October. They...
BBC
Guardiola on the title race, Spurs, Haaland and De Bruyne
Pep Guardiola has just spoken to the media ahead of Manchester City's game with Spurs on Thursday. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training and in contention to play in the game. The midfielder sat out of training yesterday. John Stones and Ruben Dias are back and "in contention". He...
Antonio Conte unhappy at being left alone as the public face of Spurs
Antonio Conte has said it is difficult if he is the only member of the Spurs hierachy speaking publicly
Yardbarker
‘Talks took place…’ – Transfer expert drops Jude Bellingham update as Steven Gerrard blueprint laid out
Liverpool remain ‘optimistic’ about their chances of landing Jude Bellingham in the summer, even though personal talks between Jurgen Klopp and the player have yet to take place. This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg who noted that the Reds are keen on...
NBC Sports
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
Report: Chelsea Interested In Brentford Goalkeeper David Raya
Chelsea are interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya but they will have to fight off some competition to sign him.
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
Explainer-Jim Ratcliffe: who is the INEOS founder bidding for Manchester United?
Jan 18 (Reuters) - INEOS, the company owned by Jim Ratcliffe, a British billionaire and long-time Manchester United fan, has formally entered the bidding process to buy the Premier League soccer club.
Top Ten: Sunderland's best ever January signings
Sunderland haven't always got January signings right, but when they have it has been glorious.
msn.com
Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United
Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news
The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
Yardbarker
Mohamed Salah Wins Standard Chartered Player of the Month for December
Mohamed Salah has been voted as Liverpool’s Standard Chartered Player of the Month for December after appearing in all Reds games throughout the month. It was a relatively quiet December - with Liverpool's first match of the month not coming until 22 December due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He played and scored in Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.
CBS Sports
Manchester City vs. Tottenham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks for Jan. 19, 2023
Manchester City hope to exact revenge when they host Tottenham in an English Premier League matchup on Thursday. Manchester City (12-3-3) only lost three matches last season, but two of the setbacks came against Tottenham (10-3-6) as they dropped a 1-0 road decision before falling 3-2 at home. Both sides are coming off defeats as the Citizens were edged 2-1 by Manchester United on Saturday and Spurs suffered a 2-0 loss against league-leading Arsenal the following day.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.
Yardbarker
“I don’t recognise my team” – Guardiola slams Man City players and walks out of weird post-match interview
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was clearly not happy with his team despite Thursday night’s 4-2 win over Tottenham. The reigning Premier League champions were 2-0 down at half time but fought back brilliantly in the second half to take all three points at the Etihad Stadium, bouncing back after the disappointment of losing 2-1 to rivals Manchester United in the Manchester Derby at the weekend.
BBC
'We've shown we can beat Arsenal without Casemiro' - Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on Casemiro's booking that means he will miss Sunday's game at Arsenal: "This game was important. Every game in the Premier League is a top game. Casemiro is obviously a really important player for us, and he is one of the reasons that we are in the position that we are now.
Pep Guardiola interview: Every word of the Manchester City manager's furious Sky Sports appearance
The Pep Guardiola interview from after Manchester City's win over Tottenham might be the fieriest we've ever seen from the Catalan
Comments / 0