chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya
Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
Transfer latest: West Ham complete Ings signing as Arsenal land defender Kiwior
West Ham have completed the signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa and Arsenal are poised to confirm Jakub Kiwior has joined from Spezia
Man Utd and Liverpool both plotted swoop for Jhon Duran before Aston Villa sealed £18m transfer for Chicago Fire star
MANCHESTER UNITED and Liverpool were both weighing up a move for Jhon Duran before Aston Villa made their move. The 19-year-old forward completed an £18million switch to the Midlands from MLS side Chicago Fire on this week. SunSport exclusively revealed in October that United and Liverpool were ready to...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan: Transfer Tips & Rumours for January 2023
2022 proved yet another great year for Inter Milan. These giants of Italian football haven’t fallen out of the top levels of football since the team formed way back in 1908. Going into 2023, expect more great things from Inter. How well will they perform? A lot of that hinges on where the team roster stands by the end of the winter transfer window.
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
BBC
Memphis Depay: Atletico Madrid sign Netherlands forward from Barcelona
Atletico Madrid have signed Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from Barcelona for an initial 3m euros (£2.6m). The 28-year-old, whose contract was due to run out in the summer, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Barcelona said the deal includes the option to sign Atletico's Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco in the...
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.
Transfer news LIVE: Ings signs for West Ham, Arsenal agree deal for Trossard, plus Newcastle latest
Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard after they were pipped to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk by Chelsea. The 28-year-old forward has fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi and looked likely to leave the Seagulls during this transfer window with Arsenal keen to boost their forward line. Trossard is an adaptable player and would provide cover for both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings as well as Martin Odegaard through the middle as the Gunners chase down a first Premier League title since 2004. Up in the North East,...
Manchester City Team News Versus Tottenham Hotspur
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will be available for selection in their Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur whilst he also has some key defenders back.
Yardbarker
Italian Media Praise Milan Skriniar’s Performance In Inter Milan’s 3-0 Win Vs AC Milan: “This Is Why PSG Want Him”
Inter defender Milan Skriniar put in a performance that showed exactly why French giants Paris Saint-Germain are so keen on his signature in yesterday evening’s Supercoppa Italiana win over AC Milan. This is the view in today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper La Repubblica, via FCInterNews, who praise the...
Tony Mowbray delivers warning over pace of Sunderland progress
Sunderland told they may have to be very patient before securing Premier League return.
BBC
Scottish Cup preview: Darvel v Aberdeen & Celtic v Morton two of ties of round
Watch Celtic v Morton (Saturday, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Monday, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app. This weekend and into Monday evening, 32 teams will try to move one step closer to winning the oldest trophy in world football, the Scottish Cup.
Wolves sign Pablo Sarabia minutes before Liverpool FA Cup clash as Spain star completes transfer from PSG
WOLVES have announced the signing of Pablo Sarabia from PSG only minutes before their FA Cup clash with Liverpool. The attacking midfielder, 30, arrives to try and give the side a boost amid their relegation battle. He is the third signing of the window for the Midlands club after they...
Carla Ward backs Nobbs’ push for a Lionesses spot and reflects on Aston Villa’s progress after extending stay as boss
CARLA WARD is backing Jordan Nobbs to put herself in the frame for a spot in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad. And the Aston Villa boss, who has extended her contract as manager of the club’s WSL side, has not ruled out more January transfer signings. Ward, 39, whose...
SB Nation
The changing state of the January transfer window
The transfer window was implemented by UEFA at the start of the 2002/03 season - back when Sunderland were gearing up for what would be an embarrassing Premier League campaign. Before the new system, clubs could buy and sell players up until the end of March, meaning the ones who...
