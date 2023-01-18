ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
BBC

Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest

German side St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a...
Yardbarker

Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
ng-sportingnews.com

Erling Haaland goals, records for Manchester City: Updated list and latest goals

Erling Haaland has quickly cemented himself as one of football's best current goalscorers and he appears poised to set some new records in 2022/23. The Norwegian striker has an uncanny ability to find the back of the net and has done so everywhere he's gone. Now at Manchester City, his team is providing him plenty of opportunities and he's not missing many of them.
Yardbarker

DONE DEAL: Bolton boss Evatt welcomes Man Utd attacker Shoretire

Bolton Wanderers have signed Manchester United attacker Shola Shoretire on loan until the end of the season. The 18-year-old had made five United appearances across the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League. He joins as striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is confirmed to miss the rest of the season due...
The Independent

Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford

The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Have Inquired About Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma

Chelsea have inquired about the possibility of signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton this month as they look to strengthen their midfield to try and push for the top four in the second half of the season. Bissouma has been out of favour for much of the season at Spurs and...
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.

