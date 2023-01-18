Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
BBC
Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest
German side St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a...
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
Yardbarker
Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star
Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
Ten Hag: Man United to blame for late Crystal Palace equaliser
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag bemoaned his side's failure to get a second goal after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace.
Soccer-Who could buy Manchester United and how much is it worth?
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy Manchester United on Tuesday, months after the club owners, the Glazer family, said they were considering selling the club as they explore "strategic alternatives".
Transfer latest: West Ham complete Ings signing as Arsenal land defender Kiwior
West Ham have completed the signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa and Arsenal are poised to confirm Jakub Kiwior has joined from Spezia
Man Utd and Liverpool both plotted swoop for Jhon Duran before Aston Villa sealed £18m transfer for Chicago Fire star
MANCHESTER UNITED and Liverpool were both weighing up a move for Jhon Duran before Aston Villa made their move. The 19-year-old forward completed an £18million switch to the Midlands from MLS side Chicago Fire on this week. SunSport exclusively revealed in October that United and Liverpool were ready to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Erling Haaland goals, records for Manchester City: Updated list and latest goals
Erling Haaland has quickly cemented himself as one of football's best current goalscorers and he appears poised to set some new records in 2022/23. The Norwegian striker has an uncanny ability to find the back of the net and has done so everywhere he's gone. Now at Manchester City, his team is providing him plenty of opportunities and he's not missing many of them.
BBC
Masterclass: Alessia Russo of Man Utd shows you how to be a top forward
England and Manchester United striker Alessia Russo breaks down her game in a close-range finishing masterclass, including forward runs, first touch and plenty of goalscoring. Available to UK users only.
BBC
FA Cup replay: Leeds 5-2 Cardiff: Patrick Bamford scores twice in FA Cup third-round victory
Watch Patrick Bamford's double as Leeds cruise past Cardiff into the FA Cup fourth round at Elland Road. MATCH REPORT: Gnonto & Bamford fire Leeds into FA Cup fourth round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Watch Leeds ace Wilfried Gnonto net just 26 seconds into Cardiff FA Cup clash with strike ‘better than Di Canio’
WILFRIED GNONTO scored a sensational scissor kick 26 SECONDS into Leeds' FA Cup replay with Cardiff. The Whites needed a last-gasp goal in the first game to send the tie to a replay and Jesse Marsch's side made the perfect start to this one. In the first attack of the...
Jürgen Klopp relieved at ‘important sign’ for Liverpool in win over Wolves
Liverpool’s manager said he believed the FA Cup third-round replay would help restore belief at the club after their dire defeat to Brighton
BBC
Luke Thomas: Leicester City defender apologises to fans for defeat at Nottingham Forest
Defender Luke Thomas has apologised to Leicester City fans for last week's loss at Nottingham Forest, and insists the Foxes "have the determination" to turn their season around. The 2-0 derby defeat extended Leicester's Premier League losing run to four games, dropping them to 15th. Thomas, 21, said he was...
Yardbarker
DONE DEAL: Bolton boss Evatt welcomes Man Utd attacker Shoretire
Bolton Wanderers have signed Manchester United attacker Shola Shoretire on loan until the end of the season. The 18-year-old had made five United appearances across the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League. He joins as striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is confirmed to miss the rest of the season due...
Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford
The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Have Inquired About Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma
Chelsea have inquired about the possibility of signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton this month as they look to strengthen their midfield to try and push for the top four in the second half of the season. Bissouma has been out of favour for much of the season at Spurs and...
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.
Bournemouth to continue talks for Championship forward after bid rejected
Bournemouth are set to continue talks with Bristol City over a potential deal for Ghana international Antoine Semenyo.
Michael Carrick is making a big impression as Middlesbrough boss... with a little help from Sir Alex
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW BY MATT BARLOW: Under Carrick, Boro have won seven of their last eight in the Championship as they go into Sunday's Tees-Wear derby at Sunderland.
