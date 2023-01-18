Read full article on original website
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Still a lot of important work to be done’: Hundreds of Notre Dame students to join annual March for Life
For the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, thousands of students — including roughly 500 Notre Dame students — will coalesce on the U.S. Capitol for the March for Life. The march began in 1974, the same year the Supreme Court ruled legalized abortion...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Clark expresses optimism about Holy Cross’ direction
Holy Cross College President Marco Clark, who began his term last July, described his position as “enviable” due to the College’s relatively strong and stable financial position. “In recent years, several Catholic and small, independent liberal arts colleges have closed,” he said. “One of the ones that’s...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
South Bend community celebrates MLK Day over breakfast
More than 800 attendees filed into the South Bend Century Center exhibit hall to commence the city’s 37th annual day of celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday. The 7:30 a.m. Community Service Recognition Breakfast, complete with vocal performances, award presentations and a keynote speaker, was the...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame appoints Jeffrey Rhoads as vice president for research
In a Tuesday news release, the University announced that mechanical engineering researcher Jeffrey “Jeff” Rhoads has been appointed vice president for research at the university. Rhoads, who will take over the role effective July 1, currently serves at Purdue University as a professor of mechanical engineering and the...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
I requested my Notre Dame admissions file [NOT CLICKBAIT]
Title; it was disappointing (I guess it was clickbait). But we’ll get to that part later. Your first question may be: How? My thanks to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA. Remember that box you checked on the Common App when you submitted your letters of rec? You were waiving your FERPA right to “inspect” those letters — then or later. So, mine were not included with this request.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
My noisy neighbor
I am almost 60 years old and a “non-matriculating learner” back on Notre Dame’s campus. I am not quite a student and I am not faculty or staff. I don’t fit neatly into Notre Dame’s classification structure and my status varies depending on the need or request. I am a Fellow in the 2022-23 cohort of the Inspired Leadership Initiative (ILI). My colleagues and I have all embarked on this encore education experience to discover, discern and design the next phase of our lives, after spending 20+ years in rewarding and successful careers. When I arrived in South Bend in August 2022, I was full of energy and excitement about what I would learn and discover about myself over the next year. This quickly dissolved to exhaustion and weariness and many emotions in between.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish linebackers return en masse for 2023
The Fighting Irish linebacker core will bring back the same top six players that closed out last season. Two four-stars and a three-star from the 2023 recruiting class will join them. Here’s a full outlook on Al Golden’s group of linebackers heading into next season. 2022 summary. Position...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish travel east for weekend invitationals
Notre Dame fencing is back for a series of challenging meets to close out January. After a long winter break, some fencers returned to the 2023 USA Fencing North American Cup (NAC), where they proved that they were not rusty coming out of the holiday. Nine Irish fencers earned top-ten spots across six events. This included graduate student sabre Jared Smith, who tied for third in men’s sabre, and freshman epee Sedna Gandhi, who tied for third in the juniors women’s epee.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Mike Brey, winningest head coach in Notre Dame history, to leave at end of season
Mike Brey, the winningest coach in Notre Dame men’s basketball history, plans to retire at the end of the season, the university announced Thursday afternoon. Brey is expected to tell the team after practice Thursday. The news comes amidst a disappointing season for the Irish. A year after finishing...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish O-line looks to build on in-season improvements
There were a lot of things that didn’t go right in the first half of Notre Dame’s 2022 season. Few position groups performed further below expectations than Notre Dame’s offensive line. It was one thing to see the Irish struggle to run the ball against an Ohio State team that would eventually reach the College Football Playoff. But to see the Irish held to 3.5 yards per carry by Marshall the next week raised immediate red flags about the state of Notre Dame’s offensive line.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Winter Break recap: Notre Dame
Between the conclusion of Finals Week on Dec. 16 and yesterday’s resumption of the school year, Notre Dame’s hockey team and two basketball teams combined to play 21 games. The three amassed a total record of 10-10-1, with women’s basketball making the most holiday magic at 6-1. Here’s a breakdown of how each team fared over the past month.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish to take on Eagles after thirteen-point loss to Seminoles
Notre Dame men’s basketball (9-10, 1-7) returns to action on Saturday for another ACC battle with Boston College (8-11, 2-6). Both teams are looking to escape the league’s basement after poor starts in conference play. The Eagles check in on a four-game losing streak after playing their most difficult stretch of the season. After beating Notre Dame in January, they faced then-No. 16 Duke, Wake Forest, No. 17 Miami and national runner-up North Carolina. The Irish have dropped eight of their last ten, including Tuesday’s home debacle against Florida State. The Seminoles opened the game on a 13-0 run, then went up 32-8 before securing an 84-71 win at Purcell Pavilion.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish quarterback room looking sharp entering 2023
Featuring major transfer portal addition Sam Hartman and a handful of highly-rated prospects to learn from him, Notre Dame’s quarterback group is set up for success. Here’s a look at the signal-caller situation moving into next season. 2022 summary. Position leaders: Drew Pyne (10 starts), Tyler Buchner (3...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame 2023 depth chart projection: Irish need improved wide receiver production
The Notre Dame wide receiver room was a point of weakness in 2022, but there is reason for optimism heading into the 2023 season. The Irish will bring in Sam Hartman, a Wake Forest transfer quarterback who set several ACC records during his tenure with the Demon Deacons. Hartman ranked first in depth of target in 2022 (Irish starting quarterback Drew Pyne ranked 129th), so that immediately elevates the ceiling for what these receivers can accomplish in 2023. The Irish offense is looking to improve on their 31.8 points per game mark. Notre Dame finished 7-0 when exceeding that point total in 2022, but they were just 2-4 when they fell below that mark.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Freshmen cornerbacks should help Irish offset losses at DB
When freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison was the toast of South Bend after recording five interceptions during a three-game span in November, The Athletic’s Pete Sampson dropped a bombshell that flew a bit under the radar. “Before the Ohio State opener, a source at Notre Dame indicated Morrison might be the best cornerback Notre Dame had signed in 10 years,” the longtime Irish beat writer wrote. While Notre Dame isn’t exactly known for its defensive back program, that’s still a pretty bold claim — especially since the source told Sampson this before Morrison played a single snap of collegiate football.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish dominate jumps, take two wins at Michigan Invitational
The Notre Dame track and field squad competed for the first time in 2023 at the Michigan Invitational. On Friday, the Irish competed against a host of schools, including Michigan, Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, Madonna and Toledo. Notre Dame claimed a pair of first-place finishes in women’s high jump and long jump. Those performances sparked a strong team effort featuring 16 top-five finishes. Sophomores Madison Schmidt (high jump) and Kendall Burgess (long jump) took home victories for Notre Dame.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish travel to rematch No. 6 Penn State
Another large opportunity awaits Notre Dame hockey this weekend at Pegula Ice Arena. The Fighting Irish (10-11-3, 5-7-2) will make the trek east to finish their season series with the sixth-ranked Nittany Lions (17-6-1, 7-6-1). Notre Dame still occupies fifth place in the Big Ten standings; a tie (shootout win) and shutout loss against No. 2 Minnesota brought the Irish to 17 points in 14 games. Meanwhile, Penn State just played its most competitive series of the season to date. The Nittany Lions took an overtime loss and earned a 4-4 tie (shootout loss) in No. 15 Michigan State’s barn last weekend. Penn State now sits in a three-way tie for second place with Michigan State and Ohio State but has two games in hand on the Spartans. All three teams trail front-running Minnesota by 10 points.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame splits close series against No. 2 Minnesota
A day before the Irish took the ice for their series opener against the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers, football head coach Marcus Freeman got them ready. “One shift, one life — that was the spiel he gave us,” senior forward and assistant captain Trevor Janicke said of Freeman’s Thursday meeting with the team. “Go out there and do your best, and afterwards there’s nothing you can do, so just reset every shift. Every shift’s a new shift.”
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
