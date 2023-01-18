Read full article on original website
Fans hail Casemiro as unfazed Man Utd ace happily takes selfie at Crystal Palace after pitch invader evades security
CASEMIRO was hailed after being left unfazed as a fan ran onto the field to take a selfie with the Manchester United star. With United leading 1-0 at Selhurst Park, a supporter evaded security to snap a picture with Casemiro. And the Brazilian looked completely unbothered as he posed for...
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star
Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as late Olise stunner halts Red Devils
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Man Utd.
Report: Manchester City Are Monitoring Napoli Star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Manchester City are interested in Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has shone this season with the side top of the Serie A by a considerable distance.
‘Talks took place…’ – Transfer expert drops Jude Bellingham update as Steven Gerrard blueprint laid out
Liverpool remain ‘optimistic’ about their chances of landing Jude Bellingham in the summer, even though personal talks between Jurgen Klopp and the player have yet to take place. This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg who noted that the Reds are keen on...
Ten Hag: Man United to blame for late Crystal Palace equaliser
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag bemoaned his side's failure to get a second goal after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace.
Jürgen Klopp relieved at ‘important sign’ for Liverpool in win over Wolves
Liverpool’s manager said he believed the FA Cup third-round replay would help restore belief at the club after their dire defeat to Brighton
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Masterclass: Alessia Russo of Man Utd shows you how to be a top forward
England and Manchester United striker Alessia Russo breaks down her game in a close-range finishing masterclass, including forward runs, first touch and plenty of goalscoring. Available to UK users only.
Agbonlahor insists an Arsenal move for England star is perfect for everyone
Gabby Agbonlahor believes a move for Declan Rice suits Arsenal and the midfielder, as the Gunners are linked with a move for the England international. Rice is looking to leave West Ham for a club playing European football and the Gunners have a serious interest in his services. Mikel Arteta’s...
Man Utd ‘reject Harry Maguire West Ham loan as Ten Hag feels star still has key role’ despite playing Shaw centre-back
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly rejected West Ham's loan bid for Harry Maguire. The England international has been down the Old Trafford pecking order all season - and now appears to find himself behind left-back Luke Shaw for the centre-back spot. Despite Maguire being out of favour, United appear unwilling to...
Liverpool and Chelsea meet having taken very different routes to the same place
“He doesn’t wait long,” said Jurgen Klopp. “Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?” It was in September and the German was quick to mock Todd Boehly’s idea for a Premier League all-star game. The new Chelsea owner had made an impression on the long-serving Liverpool manager: just not a positive one.Fast forward four months and, if such notional sides were picked on top-flight form, perhaps neither Liverpool nor Chelsea would need worry about their players being injured in a glorified exhibition match. They met in two cup finals last season. Now they face off as...
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
Gary Neville highlights the one reason Man United conceded late equaliser vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United were stunned on Wednesday night as Michael Olise scored an incredible free-kick in the 91st minute to grab Crystal Palace a draw at Selhurst Park. The result was a blow to Erik ten Hag’s side as it leaves Man United eight points behind league leaders Arsenal, who also have a game in hand, as the Red Devils prepare to travel to the Emirates on Sunday to play the Gunners.
Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford
The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
Sutton's predictions: Man City v Tottenham
I originally went for a 3-3 draw when this game was meant to be played, in September, but I am definitely not saying that now. I know Manchester City have not been at their fluent best recently but they should still have too much for a Tottenham team who have put some in some really disappointing performances.
