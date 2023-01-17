Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
kchanews.com
Iowa D.O.T.’s Pete Hjelmstad talks winter road conditions; Floyd overpass construction and other projects
Pete Hjelmstad, Field Services Coordinator for the Iowa Department of Transportation‘s Mason City office joined Chris Berg on the morning show this morning to talk about the 7-8″+ inches of snow and how to find the latest road conditions. Pete also provided an update on the Avenue of the Saints Floyd overpass construction as well as other construction projects to watch out for in 2023.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
KBUR
Effort underway to name highway after fallen state trooper
Decorah, IA- Efforts are underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Trooper. Radio Iowa reports that government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided...
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
kchanews.com
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
KIMT
Howard County company gets state tax breaks for $48 million expansion
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Howard County business is getting tax breaks to support an expansion. The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board on Friday approved High Quality Jobs tax benefits for Upper Iowa Beef in Lime Springs. The company opened in 2017 and buys livestock from more than 400 independent cattle producers in northeastern Iowa.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Killed in Industrial Accident in Dyersville
One person was killed and another remains hospitalized after an industrial accident at FarmTek in Dyersville yesterday. According to a press release from the Dyersville Police Department, multiple agencies and off-duty personnel were called for a fall at Farmtek, 1440 Field of Dreams Way just after 8:30 yesterday morning. When...
Radio Iowa
Governments seek to name Highway 150 after fallen State Trooper
An effort is underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper. Government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided in Independence, was killed in the line of duty on April 9, 2021 while attempting to arrest a barricaded subject in Grundy Center.
iheart.com
Fayette County Woman Charged with Attempted Murder
(Hawkeye, IA) -- A northeast Iowa woman is in custody, accused of attacking her husband with a sword. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says around 8:30 Wednesday night, 58 year-old Kim Cannon had an argument with her husband at their home in Hawkeye, Iowa. Investigators say during the argument, she hit him several times in the head with a sword. Her husband was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Cannon was taken into custody and is being charged with attempted murder.
KIMT
New trial date set over 2012 northeast Iowa killing
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – The trial in a decade-old murder case has been pushed back to October. Randy Lee Patrie, 49, had been scheduled to stand trial beginning January 25 for the first-degree murder of Carl Gallmeyer. Patrie is accused of shooting Gallmeyer with a shotgun while breaking into the then-70-year-old Gallmeyer’s rural Nashua home in October 2012.
Clayton County Register
Sworn in as new officer for Waukon Police Department ...
Brent Parker, pictured above, was sworn in by Waukon Mayor Pat Stone as an officer for the Waukon Police Department at the Monday, January 9 meeting of the Waukon City Council. Parker is a certified officer and comes to the Waukon Police Department from the Decorah Police Department, where he has been an officer since 2015 and has served as assistant police chief since October 2019. Parker was scheduled to start his duties in Waukon Monday, January 16.
kicdam.com
One Person Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Lake Park
Lake Park, IA (KICD)– One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle crash in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Emergency personnel were called to the 1600 mile of Highway 9, about three miles east of Lake Park, around 11:15 where an westbound pickup was found to hit an eastbound vehicle after the driver reportedly lost control and crossed the centerline.
