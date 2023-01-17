(Hawkeye, IA) -- A northeast Iowa woman is in custody, accused of attacking her husband with a sword. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says around 8:30 Wednesday night, 58 year-old Kim Cannon had an argument with her husband at their home in Hawkeye, Iowa. Investigators say during the argument, she hit him several times in the head with a sword. Her husband was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Cannon was taken into custody and is being charged with attempted murder.

