ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Ohio school district accused of inappropriate gender, sexuality conversations

(The Center Square) – A suburban Columbus school district has 21 days to respond to a federal lawsuit the school’s superintendent said is filled with misstatements and mischaracterizations. The litigation filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio wants teachers in the Hilliard City School District to stop talking to students about gender and sexuality without parental consent and alleges the schools are keeping sexual activity and mental health information from parents. ...
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive session, critical race theory video

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school. A video posted by a conservative self-proclaimed media watchdog shows the administrator, executive director of diversity, equity […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
Z1079

Ohio school district sued over trans student’s bathroom access

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. According to NBC4i, Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity. American First Legal...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Parents suing Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio parents are suing Hilliard City Schools, alleging teachers are having “intimate sexual conversations” with students and calling for the removal of badges supporting LGBTQ+ students. Eight Hilliard parents say school officials are allowing “activist teachers” to facilitate conversations on sexual orientation and gender identity with children as young […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory

Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing …. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Parents protest UA school board’s executive session. Parents protest UA school board's executive session. Morning...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation

“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - Columbus, Ohio: Rude and Crude

A new set of factors emerged in winter 2021-22. The first opened a previously unexposed window into the failed interworking of the Assistant City Attorney liaison for the Columbus Police Department (CPD). I first learned about this from a conversation with an exceptionally knowledgeable, professional CPD officer about why he was not permitted to give a citation or tow a car that was parked illegally.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Three bodies found in Dublin house

Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Central Ohio...
DUBLIN, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio

The upcoming trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder hung heavy over Wednesday’s meeting of the Columbus Metropolitan Club. The forum discussing dark money and utility corruption in Ohio brought together reporter Kathiann Kowalski, former Ohio utility commissioner Ashley Brown, and former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. Jo Ingles from the Statehouse News Bureau moderated […] The post Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs

Franklin County Recorder Daniel O’Connor is blasting Ohio’s Republican leaders for excluding county-issued veterans’ identification from the list of IDs one can use to vote under the state’s controversial new law. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 earlier this month after it was rushed through a lame-duck session by the heavily gerrymandered legislature in […] The post New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Franklin Park residents frustrated with dumping site

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents in Franklin Park say they're proud to be a part of a thriving community, but some say it's bad apples that are leaving dumping sites that are a blight to the neighborhood. The residents say a dumping pile has been building up behind a property...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy