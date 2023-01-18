Read full article on original website
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar and University Baptist Church not to be torn down, saved by University Area Commission voteThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kim Kardashian visits Columbus to discuss Kevin Keith’s caseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio school district accused of inappropriate gender, sexuality conversations
(The Center Square) – A suburban Columbus school district has 21 days to respond to a federal lawsuit the school’s superintendent said is filled with misstatements and mischaracterizations. The litigation filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio wants teachers in the Hilliard City School District to stop talking to students about gender and sexuality without parental consent and alleges the schools are keeping sexual activity and mental health information from parents. ...
Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive session, critical race theory video
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school. A video posted by a conservative self-proclaimed media watchdog shows the administrator, executive director of diversity, equity […]
Ohio school district sued over trans student’s bathroom access
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. According to NBC4i, Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity. American First Legal...
Parents suing Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio parents are suing Hilliard City Schools, alleging teachers are having “intimate sexual conversations” with students and calling for the removal of badges supporting LGBTQ+ students. Eight Hilliard parents say school officials are allowing “activist teachers” to facilitate conversations on sexual orientation and gender identity with children as young […]
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing …. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Parents protest UA school board’s executive session. Parents protest UA school board's executive session. Morning...
Transparency laws will help expose dark money at the root of Ohio pay-to-play: editorial
Within days of the FBI’s July 2020 arrest of five powerful Ohio Statehouse figures, charging them and a dark money group with helping to engineer a sweeping bribery and corruption scheme to pass a nuclear bailout bill, House Bill 6, politicians of both parties introduced dark-money disclosure bills. State...
NBC4 Columbus
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms
"The missing character in the story, the voice that was not represented in the lawsuit, was that of the transgender student who would be directly impacted by this," said David Carey, deputy legal director at the ACLU of Ohio.
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
Proposal rejected for Ohio State student apartments in place of church, campus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A campus bar frequented by Ohio State University students and Buckeyes fans has been spared a fatal blow – for now. The University Area Commission rejected a proposed 8-story student apartment complex on the northwest corner of Lane Avenue and High Street at its January meeting Wednesday night. After emphatic public […]
Man sentenced for rape after Bumble date with 11-year-old in Columbus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Union County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a man will spend over a decade in prison after he met up with an 11-year-old from a dating app. Michael Hoang Ngo, 26, thought he was meeting a 23-year-old match from the dating app Bumble in late April 2022, according to Union County […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - Columbus, Ohio: Rude and Crude
A new set of factors emerged in winter 2021-22. The first opened a previously unexposed window into the failed interworking of the Assistant City Attorney liaison for the Columbus Police Department (CPD). I first learned about this from a conversation with an exceptionally knowledgeable, professional CPD officer about why he was not permitted to give a citation or tow a car that was parked illegally.
Ohio woman accused of kidnapping twin infants, spurring Amber Alert, faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman accused of stealing a vehicle with twin infants inside, spurring a frantic search before both were found safe, is now facing two federal counts of kidnapping a minor. Nalah Jackson, 24, could face 20 years to life in prison if she’s found guilty,...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
Group of dads launches effort to add changing tables in Columbus businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family outing should not have to be cut short because of a diaper blowout. A podcaster from Westerville found out the hard way at his son’s second birthday. “I had to take him out in the middle of October in a rainstorm in the...
AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
NBC4 Columbus
Three bodies found in Dublin house
Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Central Ohio...
Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio
The upcoming trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder hung heavy over Wednesday’s meeting of the Columbus Metropolitan Club. The forum discussing dark money and utility corruption in Ohio brought together reporter Kathiann Kowalski, former Ohio utility commissioner Ashley Brown, and former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. Jo Ingles from the Statehouse News Bureau moderated […] The post Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs
Franklin County Recorder Daniel O’Connor is blasting Ohio’s Republican leaders for excluding county-issued veterans’ identification from the list of IDs one can use to vote under the state’s controversial new law. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 earlier this month after it was rushed through a lame-duck session by the heavily gerrymandered legislature in […] The post New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Franklin Park residents frustrated with dumping site
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents in Franklin Park say they're proud to be a part of a thriving community, but some say it's bad apples that are leaving dumping sites that are a blight to the neighborhood. The residents say a dumping pile has been building up behind a property...
