Ars Technica

With $1.5 billion bill due at month-end, Elon Musk’s options aren’t great

The bill for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is coming due, with the billionaire facing unpalatable options on the company’s enormous debt pile, ranging from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares. Three people close to the entrepreneur’s buyout of Twitter said the first installment of...
torquenews.com

Finalized Design Of Tesla Cybertruck Ready For Production

Franz Von Holzhausen, Tesla's chief designer, has confirmed that the Cybertruck pick-up is ready for production. Despite numerous accumulated delays (its launch was originally scheduled for 2021), the long-awaited electric pickup truck is expected to start production this year at Giga Texas. With more than 1.6 million reservations, the Tesla...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
Vice

Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
insideevs.com

Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours

Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
torquenews.com

Tesla's Are Now Cheaper Than Toyota's - Why They Are Cheaper

Tesla vehicles are drastically cheaper and now are cheaper than a Toyota. Here's why. As of January 12th, 2023, Tesla has drastically cut prices with some prices cut up to 20%. A Model 3 is just as affordable to own and operate as a Toyota vehicle. Toyota is generally associated...

