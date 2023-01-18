Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times, and often caused spikes in valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk’s favorite topics on Twitter. Here is...
Elon Musk's Warning Ahead Of Fed's Feb. 1 Decision: 'Higher The Rates, Harder They Fall'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to recall the Federal Reserve's lowering interest rates in the aftermath of the 2007-09 Great Recession. The billionaire also recounted how his flagship electric vehicle venture received timely help back then. What Happened: Sharing a chart of the Fed funds rate, Musk reflected...
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
China's recent announcement has the global CEO gravely worried.
With $1.5 billion bill due at month-end, Elon Musk’s options aren’t great
The bill for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is coming due, with the billionaire facing unpalatable options on the company’s enormous debt pile, ranging from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares. Three people close to the entrepreneur’s buyout of Twitter said the first installment of...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Teslas are finally getting cheaper. It's a sign Elon Musk's back is against the wall.
The EV maker is cutting prices on some of its top models as it faces down challenges with demand and competition against a backdrop of rising rates.
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bet another $47 million on Tesla stock last week as the EV-maker slashed prices
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest poured another $47 million into Tesla stock last week. The buying spree came as Tesla slashed its prices for its models in Europe and the US. Wood has been bullish on Tesla amid a steep market rout, and predicted shares would reach $500 by 2026. Cathie...
Finalized Design Of Tesla Cybertruck Ready For Production
Franz Von Holzhausen, Tesla's chief designer, has confirmed that the Cybertruck pick-up is ready for production. Despite numerous accumulated delays (its launch was originally scheduled for 2021), the long-awaited electric pickup truck is expected to start production this year at Giga Texas. With more than 1.6 million reservations, the Tesla...
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Snowfall Protocol, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu – European Wrap 11 January
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu are notable meme coins and one of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap. However, the bearish market outlook of cryptocurrencies in the past few weeks has caused the value of both coins to decline by a significant percentage. Snowfall Protocol, a newer project with innovative...
Tesla's Are Now Cheaper Than Toyota's - Why They Are Cheaper
Tesla vehicles are drastically cheaper and now are cheaper than a Toyota. Here's why. As of January 12th, 2023, Tesla has drastically cut prices with some prices cut up to 20%. A Model 3 is just as affordable to own and operate as a Toyota vehicle. Toyota is generally associated...
Dow plunges 600 points as Fed officials say more rate hikes are needed to keep pulling inflation down
US stocks tumbled after hawkish talk on rates from two Federal Reserve officials. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester each see the need for rates to rise to 5% or beyond. The Dow plunged 600 points, and the S&P 500 ended lower for a...
The stock market is on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that suggests big upside ahead
US stocks could be on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that signals more upside ahead, according to Carson Group's Ryan Detrick. To complete the trifecta, the S&P 500 needs to generate a positive return in the month of January. "We continue to see more positives than negatives, and...
