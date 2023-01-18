ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 17, 2023

MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
3 undefeated teams fall in Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Five West Michigan squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and only two remained unscathed, as the Muskegon boys (9-0) and West Catholic girls (11-0) came away with convincing wins, while the Grand Haven boys, West Ottawa girls and Lowell girls weren’t as lucky.
UPSSA High School Basketball Polls (1/17/23)

Division 1-3 1. Iron Mountain (4) 8-0 20 1. Others receiving votes: Marquette (5-5) 1, Houghton (7-2) 1. Others receiving votes: Rudyard (7-1) 2, Norway (6-3) 2. Others receiving votes: Negaunee (9-4) 1. Division 4. 1. Baraga (2) 9-2 18 2. 1. Norway (2) 10-0 18 1. 3. St. Ignace...

