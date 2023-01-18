ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive.com

3 undefeated teams fall in Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Five West Michigan squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and only two remained unscathed, as the Muskegon boys (9-0) and West Catholic girls (11-0) came away with convincing wins, while the Grand Haven boys, West Ottawa girls and Lowell girls weren’t as lucky.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Arrests made in connection to damage at golf course

PLAINWELL—Two arrests have been made in connection to the vandalism that took place at Lake Doster Golf Club this past Thanksgiving weekend. Charges have been filed against both subjects, according to the Allegan County prosecutor’s office. The names of the subjects are being withheld, however, as both are juveniles.
PLAINWELL, MI
927thevan.com

Hope Post Pair of Home Hoops Wins; WO Panthers DH Tonight on WHTC

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 19, 2023) – Hope College won a pair of basketball games at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland last night. In the opener, Olivia Bellows came off of the bench to score 19 points, one of seven Flying Dutch to tally in double figures, in a 121-51 rout of the visiting Belles of St. Mary’s. The nightcap saw Evan Thomas toss in 19 points as well in the Flying Dutchmen’s 74-60 stifling of the visiting Adrian Bulldogs. Both of Hope’s teams stay home to entertain the Alma Scots on Saturday afternoon, with a broadcast time of 2:30 PM for the women’s game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, followed around 5 PM with the men’s contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
HOLLAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Big Reds crush Grand Rapids Union with strong defensive performance

The Muskegon Big Reds boys basketball team cruised past Grand Rapids Union on Tuesday with an 83-42 OK Green win. The Muskegon defense set the tone while the offense took advantage with 6-6 junior Terrance Davis and 6-5 junior Stanley Cunningham. The Big Reds also canned seven shots from beyond the arc.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man caught on camera beating Muskegon smokeshop worker arrested

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of lashing out at a worker inside Psycle Sam's Heady Glass is now in custody, Muskegon Police said. The attack happened in December 2022. Timothy Concialdi, 28, is now in custody after he had been absconding from a previous unrelated probation. He is a suspect in this assault, the Muskegon Police Department said Tuesday.
MUSKEGON, MI

