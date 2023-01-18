UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 19, 2023) – Hope College won a pair of basketball games at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland last night. In the opener, Olivia Bellows came off of the bench to score 19 points, one of seven Flying Dutch to tally in double figures, in a 121-51 rout of the visiting Belles of St. Mary’s. The nightcap saw Evan Thomas toss in 19 points as well in the Flying Dutchmen’s 74-60 stifling of the visiting Adrian Bulldogs. Both of Hope’s teams stay home to entertain the Alma Scots on Saturday afternoon, with a broadcast time of 2:30 PM for the women’s game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, followed around 5 PM with the men’s contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.

