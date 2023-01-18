Read full article on original website
West Michigan superintendent addresses 'frightening incident' during basketball game
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Schools superintendent Scott Grimes, in a letter to parents on Wednesday, condemned a fight that broke between players during a girl's high school basketball game at Grand Haven High School Tuesday night. "The unfortunate and frightening incident has no place in interscholastic athletics,"...
Police investigating assault at Grand Haven and East Kentwood girls basketball game
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Deputies are investigating an assault that happened at a basketball game between Grand Haven and East Kentwood girls basketball teams, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The situation happened around 8:17 Tuesday night. Police say there was an assault between an East Kentwood player and...
No charges expected after assault at high school girls basketball game
An East Kentwood girl's basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her school.
Two West Michigan High Schools Involved In An Assault At Basketball Game
Details are still being collected, but here is what we know so far. The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says an East Kentwood player and coach were ejected after a fight at the game. They said it was linked to an assault between a member of the East Kentwood High School and Grand Haven High School Girls' basketball teams.
3 undefeated teams fall in Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Five West Michigan squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and only two remained unscathed, as the Muskegon boys (9-0) and West Catholic girls (11-0) came away with convincing wins, while the Grand Haven boys, West Ottawa girls and Lowell girls weren’t as lucky.
Arrests made in connection to damage at golf course
PLAINWELL—Two arrests have been made in connection to the vandalism that took place at Lake Doster Golf Club this past Thanksgiving weekend. Charges have been filed against both subjects, according to the Allegan County prosecutor’s office. The names of the subjects are being withheld, however, as both are juveniles.
Hope Post Pair of Home Hoops Wins; WO Panthers DH Tonight on WHTC
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 19, 2023) – Hope College won a pair of basketball games at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland last night. In the opener, Olivia Bellows came off of the bench to score 19 points, one of seven Flying Dutch to tally in double figures, in a 121-51 rout of the visiting Belles of St. Mary’s. The nightcap saw Evan Thomas toss in 19 points as well in the Flying Dutchmen’s 74-60 stifling of the visiting Adrian Bulldogs. Both of Hope’s teams stay home to entertain the Alma Scots on Saturday afternoon, with a broadcast time of 2:30 PM for the women’s game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, followed around 5 PM with the men’s contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Muskegon Big Reds crush Grand Rapids Union with strong defensive performance
The Muskegon Big Reds boys basketball team cruised past Grand Rapids Union on Tuesday with an 83-42 OK Green win. The Muskegon defense set the tone while the offense took advantage with 6-6 junior Terrance Davis and 6-5 junior Stanley Cunningham. The Big Reds also canned seven shots from beyond the arc.
West Catholic boys hoops team gets big boost from incoming transfer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Opening the season with eight consecutive losses wasn’t an ideal start for the West Catholic boys basketball team, but there was little panic coming from the Falcons locker room. With new faces in the lineup and a grueling early season schedule, some struggles were...
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
Student arrested for bringing gun to Burton Middle School
Authorities say a 13-year-old was taken into custody for bringing a gun to a Grand Rapids middle school.
Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
Police investigate break-in at Metro Grand Rapids
While police say the investigation is in its early stages, they're "confident" the break-in is not related to the deadly shooting that happened there over the weekend.
Family of Muskegon woman killed by boyfriend: 'You are a worm. You are scum.'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Day, 39, claims when he killed his girlfriend Brenda Hooper, it was an accident. Day claims the two were having consensual sex that went too far. Thursday, Day was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for the death of Hooper. Family of Hooper says...
Man caught on camera beating Muskegon smokeshop worker arrested
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of lashing out at a worker inside Psycle Sam's Heady Glass is now in custody, Muskegon Police said. The attack happened in December 2022. Timothy Concialdi, 28, is now in custody after he had been absconding from a previous unrelated probation. He is a suspect in this assault, the Muskegon Police Department said Tuesday.
Court documents: before Alto Avenue stand-off, man shot victim in front of police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is facing serious charges after allegedly shooting a man in the southeast side of the city this weekend. Court documents reveal he fired at his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend— and that he did it right in front of police. James Lawrence Lewis is...
19-year-old seriously injured when pickup, box truck collide on M-6
Two people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a crash on M-6 southeast of Grand Rapids Tuesday.
Grand Rapids officers witnessed man get shot in domestic situation, court records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Grand Rapids officers witnessed a man get shot in a domestic situation that later turned into a police standoff, court records show. Two officers were talking to a woman about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 1000 block of Alto Avenue SE, taking her report about an argument between her ex-boyfriend and her new boyfriend.
Video shows deadly shooting outside Grand Rapids nightclub
When Jontell White walked out of a Grand Rapids nightclub around 2 a.m. Saturday, he had 12 seconds to live.
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
