Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
Bitcoin Too? Saudi Arabia To Take Non USD Currencies For Oil

Per a report, the most important oil exporter on the planet, Saudi Arabia, would possibly take a success to the U.S. greenback (USD) supremacy for the advantage of Bitcoin and different international currencies. Through the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos, the nation’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, hinted at the opportunity of accepting non-dollar currencies to commerce oil.
FTX US Discovers Another $90 Million Missing

While mapping out assets to be repossessed by its creditors, FTX US identified about $180 million, over half of which were already gone. As the bankruptcy and restructuring saga of FTX and its affiliated entities continues to unfold, more and more instances of assets being transferred off of the exchange come to light.
Ether, Bitcoin Long Traders See $110M Liquidations on Bitzlato-Induced Volatility

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A notice on the U.S. Justice Department’s website about an oncoming crypto-related effort resulted in a steep sell-off on Wednesday, causing bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) to dip under newly breached support levels before slightly recovering.
Analyst Who Called 2021 Bitcoin Crash Reveals BTC Price Target for This Year

A crypto analyst known for calling the 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse is laying out his 2023 price target for the top crypto asset. The pseudonymous trader Dave the Wave tells his 133,600 Twitter followers that his target for the king crypto this year is above $40,000. “A technical target of...
10 Crypto Stocks That Skyrocketed In January’s Rally So Far

The increase in Bitcoin’s price, as well as the overall market, has pushed crypto stocks up in January. Stocks and bonds got a nice lift in January out of fizzling inflation, strong consumer and job confidence, and hopes of lower interest rates. But the cryptocurrency spot exchange market absolutely surged on a Bitcoin price rally at the same time.

