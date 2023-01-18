This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. By the time the Civil War began in 1861, Dr. Patrick Gregg had already proved his loyalty to his adopted community of Rock Island for twenty-five years. An Irishman with a thick brogue, educated at Trinity College in Dublin, Dr. Gregg came to Rock Island in 1836. His skill as a doctor soon brought him such patients as George Davenport, the Indian trader living on Rock Island, but he found time to serve as county treasurer and mayor of Rock Island.

