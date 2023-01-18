Related
Lincoln's Lie
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. I still remember all those stories about Abraham Lincoln my grade school teachers told me in order to shape me into an honest boy. About Lincoln walking miles to return three cents change to a customer? My grade school teachers had me believing that Lincoln was born without a deceitful bone in his body.
Dr. Gregg
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. By the time the Civil War began in 1861, Dr. Patrick Gregg had already proved his loyalty to his adopted community of Rock Island for twenty-five years. An Irishman with a thick brogue, educated at Trinity College in Dublin, Dr. Gregg came to Rock Island in 1836. His skill as a doctor soon brought him such patients as George Davenport, the Indian trader living on Rock Island, but he found time to serve as county treasurer and mayor of Rock Island.
Bettendorf Hires First Assistant City Administrator
Tuesday night, the city council approved creating the position, and chose Jeff Reiter, who currently serves as Economic Development Director. Mayor Bob Gallagher says it's a key part of the city's succession planning - having someone ready to take over when the current city administrator, Decker Ploehn decides to retire.
