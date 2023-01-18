Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Davos 2023: Germany’s Scholz upbeat on energy, warns on deglobalisation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s energy supply for this winter is secure, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that the ability of Europe’s largest economy to swiftly wean itself off Russian gas has shown how flexible and speedy it can be. In an upbeat speech at the...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile
In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
electrek.co
Chinese solar firm to open a US factory – a manufacturing win for Biden
China’s JA Solar, the world’s fourth-largest solar panel maker by capacity, is going to open its first factory in the US – a major win for the Biden administration, which has created a domestic clean energy manufacturing growth boom with laws passed late last year. Beijing-headquartered JA...
Carscoops
1 In 10 New Cars Sold Globally Last Year Was An EV For The First Time Ever
Electric vehicles had their best year ever in 2022, with sales totaling 7.8 million units. That meant that fully electric vehicles made up around 10 percent of global volume for the year, a first in the history of the automotive industry. The Wall Street Journal reports that sales of EVs...
Sales soar for new cars that are green outside and in
Demand for new green cars soared by nearly three-quarters last year amid a spike in sales of electric models.The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 31,220 new cars were registered in that colour in 2022.That was the most in 16 years and represented a 74.2% increase on the previous 12 months.Nearly a quarter (24.1%) of last year’s new green cars could be plugged in, including pure electrics and plug-in hybrids.That suggests many buyers who chose a green car were keen to emphasise the cleaner credentials of their purchase compared with traditional vehicles.New green cars were most popular in...
Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models
To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology such as fuel cells and electric motors.
104.1 WIKY
Holcim sees U.S. inflation act helping it in N.America
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Holcim expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide strong momentum for its business in North America which is outperforming other regions, the company’s head of Europe said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos. The world’s...
teslarati.com
Tesla outlasts VW to capture 2022 EV sales crown in Germany
For the first time ever, Tesla sold the most electric vehicles out of every automaker in Germany in 2022. While Tesla, specifically the Tesla Model 3, has long found success in Germany and Europe in general, in 2022, Tesla became the top EV brand in the country, officially beating out long-time rival Volkswagen. A positive start to the new year, which will likely see more rapid growth from the American automaker.
104.1 WIKY
Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Luxembourg have urged the European Union to fix a date by which new trucks and buses sold in Europe must have zero carbon dioxide emissions. The European Commission is set to propose tougher CO2 standards next month for heavy goods vehicles...
104.1 WIKY
EU’s Borrell: Europe prepared to provide heavy tanks to Ukraine
MADRID (Reuters) -The European Union’s foreign policy said on Friday some European countries are prepared to send heavy tanks to Ukraine and he hoped a decision to provide them will be made at defence ministers’ talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. NATO and defence leaders from about...
104.1 WIKY
Davos 2023: CEOs face challenge over sluggish climate efforts
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – A return to Davos by corporate titans and their bankers after recent record Alpine temperatures has turned a spotlight on just how quickly they are moving to rein in carbon emissions. The number of organisations pledging to get to net-zero emissions by mid-century has soared...
104.1 WIKY
As ‘skyglow’ grows, study documents glaring global light pollution
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Light pollution caused by the incessant nighttime glow of electric lights appears to be intensifying, according to research using observations from tens of thousands of people at various locations around the world. The study, published on Thursday, found that the number of visible stars reported at...
Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say. Some...
104.1 WIKY
Sri Lanka expects financing assurances from China for IMF deal within days
COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka expects to get China’s backing for its debt restructuring plan within days to help unlock a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, a government official said on Friday, as India pledged further support to its crisis-stricken southern neighbour. The island nation of 22...
104.1 WIKY
JPMorgan expects smaller contraction in UK economy in 2023
(Reuters) – J.P.Morgan said the UK economy was expected to contract by 0.1% this year, revising it from the previously forecast 0.3% decline in the gross domestic product (GDP), buoyed by a recent drop in natural gas prices. The UK government is likely to pull back plans to raise...
