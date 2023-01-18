ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,068 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 375,925. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Southwest Hawaii Vacation Risk | Pilot Strike Warning + $1B Problems

We are getting emails and messages asking the same question. Should we book a Southwest Airlines Hawaii now, given several uncertainties? Our answer is below, but first, the issues that could influence your decision. Also, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed our fall flights with Southwest, as you can read about in this Southwest Hawaii review. But would we jump on a Hawaii flight with them right now?
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian helmet snatched from hotel in Volcanoes National Park

A contemporary replica of a mahiole, or feather helmet worn by high-ranking Hawaiian chiefs, has been stolen from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Hawai‘i Island. The national park’s law enforcement officers are now asking the public to help identify two individuals suspected of stealing the cultural artwork, which was displayed in the lobby of the Volcano House Hotel.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Maui Vacations In Peril; Fodor’s Says Don’t Visit Now

Fodor’s came out swinging against 2023 Maui vacations today. This comes as the island was deluged with post-pandemic revenge travel starting last year. At one point, the mayor asked airlines to cut back on Maui flights, which he has no authority to enforce and the airlines have no intention of doing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHON2

Kauai Coffee: A visit to the Kauai Coffee Company.

It’s a throwback to one of Living808 favorite segments with Kauai Coffee. We are reminded of why Kauai Coffee is special to Hawaii, also why John should stick to hosting and not harvesting coffee. To find out more information about Kauai Coffee, visit kauaicoffee.com.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui duo crowned: Savannah Gankiewicz named Miss Hawaii USA, Noelani DeNisi earns Miss Hawaii Teen USA title

Maui’s Savannah Gankiewicz returned to a homecoming celebration at Kahului Airport on Tuesday evening after earning the coveted Miss Hawaii USA crown over the weekend. “I still am in disbelief,” said the 27-year-old title holder during a phone interview with Maui Now on Wednesday. “It’s been a few days, but it’s slowly sinking in,” said Gankiewicz who described the feeling as “surreal.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: More showers heading in soon, huge swell expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of upper level disturbances passing north of the islands will lead to a more unstable airmass for the next few days, especially over the western end of the chain. These disturbances, combined with moisture riding in on southerly winds, will lead to an increase in shower coverage and intensity for mainly Kauai and Oahu as we head into Thursday. Unsettled weather is expected to persist into the weekend, but the atmsophere should become drier and more stable by Sunday as trade winds make a long-awaited return.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Small cargo plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport | UPDATE

HOOLEHUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are investigating after a small cargo plane crashed while trying to land at Molokai Airport, early Monday morning. The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 108, was making its approach to Molokai Airport in Hoolehua around 5 a.m. when it went down about a mile and a half before the airport, near Kaunakakai.
HO'OLEHUA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Warrant sweep on Maui leads to 18 arrests for narcotics and other offenses

During an interagency warrant sweep on Maui, 18 people were arrested for various offenses, including narcotics. The crackdown was conducted Jan. 9-11, 2023, by the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit, Special Response Team and the U.S. Marshals Service. The Maui Police Department released a list of those arrested...
MICHIGAN STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Dallas/Houston/Austin/Atlanta to Hawaii | All Islands $185+

A Hawaii airfare skirmish broke out this morning between legacy Hawaii carriers American Airlines and United Airlines. As a result, the cost of flying on these routes is at least $200 less than normal roundtrip. You’ll need to act quickly today, January 16, to get these airfares. Dallas to...
HAWAII STATE

