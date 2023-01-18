Read full article on original website
Hawaii reports 1,068 COVID cases, 5 deaths
The Department of Health reports 1,068 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week.
Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,068 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 375,925. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Aloha Authentic – The arrival of Hawaiians to Hawaiʻi
Some believe that the first Hawaiians arrived on the shores of what we know today as Bellows Air Force Base, only to settle in the vicinity of Waimānalo through Kailua to Kāneʻohe.
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Southwest Hawaii Vacation Risk | Pilot Strike Warning + $1B Problems
We are getting emails and messages asking the same question. Should we book a Southwest Airlines Hawaii now, given several uncertainties? Our answer is below, but first, the issues that could influence your decision. Also, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed our fall flights with Southwest, as you can read about in this Southwest Hawaii review. But would we jump on a Hawaii flight with them right now?
Hawaiian helmet snatched from hotel in Volcanoes National Park
A contemporary replica of a mahiole, or feather helmet worn by high-ranking Hawaiian chiefs, has been stolen from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Hawai‘i Island. The national park’s law enforcement officers are now asking the public to help identify two individuals suspected of stealing the cultural artwork, which was displayed in the lobby of the Volcano House Hotel.
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2023 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is a go, organizers said Thursday. The contest is set to begin on Sunday for its 34th edition dedicated to the North Shore’s legendary waterman. Clyde Aikau — the organizer of the contest and brother of Eddie Aikau —...
Maui Vacations In Peril; Fodor’s Says Don’t Visit Now
Fodor’s came out swinging against 2023 Maui vacations today. This comes as the island was deluged with post-pandemic revenge travel starting last year. At one point, the mayor asked airlines to cut back on Maui flights, which he has no authority to enforce and the airlines have no intention of doing.
Kauai Coffee: A visit to the Kauai Coffee Company.
It’s a throwback to one of Living808 favorite segments with Kauai Coffee. We are reminded of why Kauai Coffee is special to Hawaii, also why John should stick to hosting and not harvesting coffee. To find out more information about Kauai Coffee, visit kauaicoffee.com.
Researchers fear well-known humpback whale likely died of injuries on migration to Hawaii
"Now that we have a draft consent order, we are very committed to engage with the community. Mother told police that suspect in grandparents' fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder.
Proposal aims to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by targeting non-residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Day one of the new Hawaii State Legislature means fresh faces and innovative ideas. One idea includes tackling Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents. “The problem that we’ve seen over the pandemic was the home prices went up $400,000,” said Minority Floor Leader Sen....
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. 15.
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. 'The Eddie' is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. The...
Maui duo crowned: Savannah Gankiewicz named Miss Hawaii USA, Noelani DeNisi earns Miss Hawaii Teen USA title
Maui’s Savannah Gankiewicz returned to a homecoming celebration at Kahului Airport on Tuesday evening after earning the coveted Miss Hawaii USA crown over the weekend. “I still am in disbelief,” said the 27-year-old title holder during a phone interview with Maui Now on Wednesday. “It’s been a few days, but it’s slowly sinking in,” said Gankiewicz who described the feeling as “surreal.”
First Alert Forecast: More showers heading in soon, huge swell expected over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of upper level disturbances passing north of the islands will lead to a more unstable airmass for the next few days, especially over the western end of the chain. These disturbances, combined with moisture riding in on southerly winds, will lead to an increase in shower coverage and intensity for mainly Kauai and Oahu as we head into Thursday. Unsettled weather is expected to persist into the weekend, but the atmsophere should become drier and more stable by Sunday as trade winds make a long-awaited return.
Small cargo plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport | UPDATE
HOOLEHUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are investigating after a small cargo plane crashed while trying to land at Molokai Airport, early Monday morning. The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 108, was making its approach to Molokai Airport in Hoolehua around 5 a.m. when it went down about a mile and a half before the airport, near Kaunakakai.
Warrant sweep on Maui leads to 18 arrests for narcotics and other offenses
During an interagency warrant sweep on Maui, 18 people were arrested for various offenses, including narcotics. The crackdown was conducted Jan. 9-11, 2023, by the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit, Special Response Team and the U.S. Marshals Service. The Maui Police Department released a list of those arrested...
What's Trending: Eastern Sibera's temperature drops to over 100 degrees below zero
Dr. Naoto Ueno is also a two-time cancer survivor. Toyota dominated local sales with over 4,000 counted in the third quarter. 'The Splendid Table' shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Francis Lam's podcast, "The Splendid Table" is hosting an event featuring Hawaii chefs to...
Dallas/Houston/Austin/Atlanta to Hawaii | All Islands $185+
A Hawaii airfare skirmish broke out this morning between legacy Hawaii carriers American Airlines and United Airlines. As a result, the cost of flying on these routes is at least $200 less than normal roundtrip. You’ll need to act quickly today, January 16, to get these airfares. Dallas to...
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
