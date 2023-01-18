Read full article on original website
BBC
Energy boss warns higher bills are here to stay
The boss of Norwegian energy giant Equinor has said he does not expect gas and electricity bills to return to the levels they were before Covid. Anders Opedal told the BBC this was down to the costs of moving from fossil fuels to less damaging energy sources. He said also...
104.1 WIKY
Young northern Europeans flock to Spain’s Malaga to work remotely
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish city of Malaga and its Costa del Sol surroundings are seeing a surge in people moving in from the rest of Europe as lifestyle and working habits change after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two of Spain’s largest homebuilders. Aedas Homes said its...
Unions want Zara owner Inditex to extend pay rises to all shopworkers in Spain
MADRID, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Trade unions are asking Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) to give all workers at its stores in Spain the pay rises and benefits recently agreed between the retailer and shop assistants in its northern Spanish hometown, two union leaders said on Thursday.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
UK inflation: how everyday items and services shot up in price
The UK’s inflation rate fell for a second month in December, dropping to 10.5%. But households remain under pressure as prices continue to rise for a wide range of goods and services. Despite the fall in the headline rate, food and non-alcoholic drinks jumped by a collective 16.8%, the...
UK inflation edges down to 10.5% in December, food prices surge
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British inflation eased last month after hitting a 41-year high in October, offering some comfort to the Bank of England, but the pressure on households remained intense as food and drink prices rose at the fastest pace since 1977.
Energy bills will remain higher for years, warns boss of major gas producer
Societies need to stop thinking of energy as something abundant, the boss of one of Europe’s biggest gas companies has said as he warned that bills will remain higher for years.Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal said that a lot of energy has been wasted as countries got used to cheap oil and gas.But after Russia escalated its war with Ukraine, the European energy market has lost its biggest supplier of gas, a vital fuel for much of the economy.“I think we need to treat energy as something that is not abundant. It actually has a value. I think we’ve had...
104.1 WIKY
German producer prices rose in December but at slower pace
BERLIN (Reuters) – German producer prices rose in December at a slower rate than the previous month, as inflation eases in Europe’s largest economy due in part to lower energy prices, according to data released on Friday. Producer prices of industrial products rose 21.6% on the same month...
104.1 WIKY
Migration drives German population to record high in 2022
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s population rose to an all-time high of 84.3 million people in 2022, after stagnating over the past three years, as Ukrainian refugees came to Germany fleeing the war. In 2022 there were 1.l million more people living in Germany than in the previous year,...
104.1 WIKY
Holcim sees U.S. inflation act helping it in N.America
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Holcim expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide strong momentum for its business in North America which is outperforming other regions, the company’s head of Europe said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos. The world’s...
BBC
Why inflation is falling but prices are still rising
Every month we report the UK's inflation figures, but what does this percentage going up or down actually mean for your money?. The inflation figure gives us an idea of how fast the cost of living is rising in the UK but here are a few things you might not know.
US News and World Report
Spain's 2023 Tourism Revenue Seen 5% Higher Than Before Pandemic
MADRID (Reuters) - Revenue from tourism companies in Spain is likely to be 4.7% higher this year than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the sector, industry group Exceltur said on Tuesday. Even with uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and inflation, that is the first time Spain's hotels,...
Strike cuts French power supply, halts refinery shipments
PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A nationwide strike against pension reform in France led to a substantial fall in electricity output and halted deliveries from refineries operated by TotalEnergies and Esso on Thursday.
104.1 WIKY
Brazil government does not plan to interfere in central bank, says minister
(Reuters) – Brazil’s government does not intend to make changes to the country’s central bank, Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Thursday, seeking to appease markets after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s public criticism of the institution. “There is no predisposition on...
104.1 WIKY
Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Luxembourg have urged the European Union to fix a date by which new trucks and buses sold in Europe must have zero carbon dioxide emissions. The European Commission is set to propose tougher CO2 standards next month for heavy goods vehicles...
104.1 WIKY
Chile’s LATAM airline expects higher revenue in 2023
(Reuters) – LATAM Airlines, South America’s largest carrier, sees higher revenue in 2023 compared to last year, according to guidance from the company published in a statement on Thursday. The Chile-based airline’s revenues are expected to reach between $11 billion and $11.5 billion by the end of this...
104.1 WIKY
JPMorgan expects smaller contraction in UK economy in 2023
(Reuters) – J.P.Morgan said the UK economy was expected to contract by 0.1% this year, revising it from the previously forecast 0.3% decline in the gross domestic product (GDP), buoyed by a recent drop in natural gas prices. The UK government is likely to pull back plans to raise...
104.1 WIKY
Sri Lanka expects financing assurances from China for IMF deal within days
COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka expects to get China’s backing for its debt restructuring plan within days to help unlock a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, a government official said on Friday, as India pledged further support to its crisis-stricken southern neighbour. The island nation of 22...
104.1 WIKY
Davos 2023: Germany’s Scholz upbeat on energy, warns on deglobalisation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s energy supply for this winter is secure, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that the ability of Europe’s largest economy to swiftly wean itself off Russian gas has shown how flexible and speedy it can be. In an upbeat speech at the...
