ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Investor group requests arbitration against Brazil’s Americanas and 3G Capital

(Reuters) – A group of investors requested a collective arbitration against troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas SA and 3G Capital at the Brazilian stock exchange on Thursday, according to a legal document seen by Reuters. The investor group, known as Instituto Ibero-Americano da Empresa, demanded a provisional compensation of 500...
104.1 WIKY

Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy

(Reuters) – The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi. Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 after...
New York Post

NY oil tycoon lost billions with Enron, invested with Bernie Madoff, and struck out with FTX: report

A New York oil baron who lost billions in the collapse of Enron and who also invested tens of millions in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme has also taken a hit in the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a report. Robert Belfer, 87, whose family has made several philanthropic donations to institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art as well as Harvard University and Yeshiva University, was listed in court documents as a shareholder of FTX, according to the Financial Times. The documents show that Belfer Investment Partners and Lime Partners LLC, two firms linked to the family...
NEW YORK STATE
NASDAQ

Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Chile’s LATAM airline expects higher revenue in 2023

(Reuters) – LATAM Airlines, South America’s largest carrier, sees higher revenue in 2023 compared to last year, according to guidance from the company published in a statement on Thursday. The Chile-based airline’s revenues are expected to reach between $11 billion and $11.5 billion by the end of this...
Reuters

Davos 2023-Uber not planning any company-wide layoffs -CEO

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in Davos on Thursday that he was not currently planning any company-wide layoffs. The rideshare and delivery company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance "landed a bit like a lead balloon initially," Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.
104.1 WIKY

UniCredit CEO says 2022 shareholder payout could top 2021

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s UniCredit may have room to pay out more to shareholders from 2022 earnings than the year before, potentially adding to rewards that were already among the most generous among European banks, its CEO said on Thursday. Speaking in Davos to Bloomberg Television, Andrea Orcel...
104.1 WIKY

Fosun Pharma, Genuine Biotech to up output of COVID drug Azvudine with companies

BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Friday that it and Henan Genuine Biotech will cooperate with multiple companies to expand production of the COVID treatment Azvudine. Demand for the treatment has surged since the government dismantled its zero-COVID restrictions, the company said, adding that full production would...

Comments / 0

Community Policy