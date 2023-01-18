Read full article on original website
Media startup Semafor plans buyout of Sam Bankman-Fried's investment - NYT
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Semafor is planning to buy out FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's roughly $10 million investment in the news startup, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing the company's chief executive officer.
Investor group requests arbitration against Brazil’s Americanas and 3G Capital
(Reuters) – A group of investors requested a collective arbitration against troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas SA and 3G Capital at the Brazilian stock exchange on Thursday, according to a legal document seen by Reuters. The investor group, known as Instituto Ibero-Americano da Empresa, demanded a provisional compensation of 500...
Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy
(Reuters) – The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi. Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 after...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
NY oil tycoon lost billions with Enron, invested with Bernie Madoff, and struck out with FTX: report
A New York oil baron who lost billions in the collapse of Enron and who also invested tens of millions in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme has also taken a hit in the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a report. Robert Belfer, 87, whose family has made several philanthropic donations to institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art as well as Harvard University and Yeshiva University, was listed in court documents as a shareholder of FTX, according to the Financial Times. The documents show that Belfer Investment Partners and Lime Partners LLC, two firms linked to the family...
NASDAQ
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Morgan Stanley promotes 184 executives to role of managing directors
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Wednesday it had promoted 184 executives to the role of managing directors, less than the 199 a year earlier, after a challenging 2022 for the investment bank in which profit plunged nearly 28%.
Peter Thiel's Fund Cashed Out Big On 8-Year-Old Bitcoin Bet Just Before Market Crash: FT
Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm Founders Fund has cashed out on its eight-year investment in Bitcoin BTC/USD. What Happened: This comes a month after Thiel extolled the benefits of Bitcoin at a Miami conference. The firm had sold off the vast majority of its crypto holdings by March 2022,...
Davos 2023: Goldman Sachs CEO concerned about debt ceiling
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s (GS.N) Chief Executive David Solomon expressed serious concern on Thursday that a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling could lead to a fiscal crisis.
Palantir’s CEO has a simple message for Silicon Valley workers uneasy with military contracts: ‘Don’t work here’
Palantir's CEO defended the company's government contracts and blasted peer tech companies as dealing with "carcinogens" Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp says that employees unhappy with the company’s mission—or its dealings with Western governments and militaries—should leave. “We want people who want to be on the side...
Crypto lender Genesis reportedly owes creditors $3 billion, and is eyeing the sale of its parent company's venture assets to raise funds
Crypto lender Genesis owes its creditors more than $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Genesis' parent company DCG may sell assets in its venture portfolio to raise fresh cash. Genesis' lending arm took hits after FTX filed for bankruptcy, causing a liquidity crisis late last year. Genesis reportedly...
New FTX chief says bankrupt crypto exchange could restart - WSJ
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is looking into the possibility of reviving its business, Chief Executive Officer John Ray told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.
Chile’s LATAM airline expects higher revenue in 2023
(Reuters) – LATAM Airlines, South America’s largest carrier, sees higher revenue in 2023 compared to last year, according to guidance from the company published in a statement on Thursday. The Chile-based airline’s revenues are expected to reach between $11 billion and $11.5 billion by the end of this...
Davos 2023-Uber not planning any company-wide layoffs -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in Davos on Thursday that he was not currently planning any company-wide layoffs. The rideshare and delivery company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance "landed a bit like a lead balloon initially," Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.
UniCredit CEO says 2022 shareholder payout could top 2021
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s UniCredit may have room to pay out more to shareholders from 2022 earnings than the year before, potentially adding to rewards that were already among the most generous among European banks, its CEO said on Thursday. Speaking in Davos to Bloomberg Television, Andrea Orcel...
IMF says failure to increase U.S. debt ceiling would have 'serious repercussions'
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Failure to increase the U.S. debt ceiling would have serious repercussions for the United States and the global economy, an International Monetary Fund spokesperson said on Friday, urging involved parties to work to resolve the standoff.
Fosun Pharma, Genuine Biotech to up output of COVID drug Azvudine with companies
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Friday that it and Henan Genuine Biotech will cooperate with multiple companies to expand production of the COVID treatment Azvudine. Demand for the treatment has surged since the government dismantled its zero-COVID restrictions, the company said, adding that full production would...
