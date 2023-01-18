ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
CBS Sports

Fan pays $2.6 million for VIP ticket to watch Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo clash in exhibition match

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are considered two of the greatest soccer players of all time, and one fan is paying quite a great sum to see what could be their final clash. A Saudi Arabian real estate magnate reportedly paid $2.6 million for a VIP ticket to a match between Messi's Paris Saint-Germain and a team consisting of players from Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al Hilal.
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya

Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Semi-finalists clash & St Mirren look to defy odds

Four rearranged matches make up Wednesday's Scottish Premiership fixture card, with important points on offer in both halves of the table. The eight teams will turn their attention to the Scottish Cup at the weekend and will be eager to build or maintain confidence for those ties and their league return at the end of the month.
BBC

Scottish Cup preview: Darvel v Aberdeen & Celtic v Morton two of ties of round

Watch Celtic v Morton (Saturday, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Monday, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app. This weekend and into Monday evening, 32 teams will try to move one step closer to winning the oldest trophy in world football, the Scottish Cup.
The Associated Press

Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
NBC Sports

Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch

Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
SB Nation

Arthur Reportedly Set to Stay at Liverpool Despite Departure Rumours

Liverpool are mired in ninth, ten points off the Champions League places, and the club’s midfield—ignored the last two summers despite an aging core and widespread calls for a refresh—is for many the key reason for their struggles. Despite that, there appears no intention to strengthen the...

