Messi-Ronaldo reunion match: When is PSG vs. Riyadh All Star XI this week? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel
PSG, led by forwards Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, faces Riyadh All Star XI, led by Christiano Ronaldo, in a Club Friendly match on Thursday, January 19, 2023 (1/19/23) at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. Fans can watch the match for free via a trial to fuboTV. Here’s...
Saudi businessman pays £2.2m to see Cristiano Ronaldo play Lionel Messi as he buys football’s most expensive ticket ever
A SAUDI ARABAN businessman has paid £2.1million for a VIP ticket to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play Lionel Messi’s PSG in Riyadh. Ronaldo is set to captain a Saudi All-Star XI team against PSG in their friendly match on Thursday. It will mark his first appearance in the Middle...
Ronaldo scores 2, Messi 1 as PSG win Saudi friendly 5-4
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat the Riyadh Season Team 5-4 at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Cristiano Ronaldo to face Lionel Messi’s PSG in Saudi Arabia as CR7 sets to captain Riyadh All-Star XI in exhibition match on January 19
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two of the greatest players of all time, are poised to face off on January 19 after PSG agreed to play a friendly match against the all-star Arab XI. Ronaldo has not yet made his club debut, as we previously reported that he was unavailable...
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek of his life in Saudi Arabia after record breaking deal with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have finally had a moment of them after hectic few days in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, following a move from Manchester United to Al Nassr FC. Ronaldo joined the Arabian club where he will bag almost $200 million per year and becomes the...
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta asks for Ronaldinho's son to be given more time to impress on trial
Ronaldinho's son Joao de Assis Moreira has been seeking to secure a contract at Barcelona, with his trial at the club likely to be extended due to the support of club president Joan Laporta.
Fan pays $2.6 million for VIP ticket to watch Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo clash in exhibition match
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are considered two of the greatest soccer players of all time, and one fan is paying quite a great sum to see what could be their final clash. A Saudi Arabian real estate magnate reportedly paid $2.6 million for a VIP ticket to a match between Messi's Paris Saint-Germain and a team consisting of players from Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al Hilal.
Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya
Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
Is Lionel Messi playing today vs Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo? Latest on PSG lineup for Riyadh Season Cup 2023
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could well play against each other for a final time when PSG take on a combined Al Nassr and Al Hilal side in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The match will mark Ronaldo's debut in the country after swapping Manchester United for the Middle East at the end of 2022.
Scottish Premiership picks: Semi-finalists clash & St Mirren look to defy odds
Four rearranged matches make up Wednesday's Scottish Premiership fixture card, with important points on offer in both halves of the table. The eight teams will turn their attention to the Scottish Cup at the weekend and will be eager to build or maintain confidence for those ties and their league return at the end of the month.
Sunderland and Middlesbrough have a 'terrific rivalry,' says Boro boss
Is Sunderland v Middlesbrough a derby? Michael Carrick certainly thinks so.
Soccer-Club needs to explain strategy, not just me, says Spurs boss Conte
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Explaining the current malaise at Tottenham Hotspur should not be his job alone, according to head coach Antonio Conte as he attempts to halt the club's Premier League slide.
Scottish Cup preview: Darvel v Aberdeen & Celtic v Morton two of ties of round
Watch Celtic v Morton (Saturday, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Monday, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app. This weekend and into Monday evening, 32 teams will try to move one step closer to winning the oldest trophy in world football, the Scottish Cup.
Soccer-Inter thrash rivals Milan 3-0 to win Italian Supercup
RIYADH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Inter Milan hammered rivals AC Milan 3-0 to win the Italian Supercup on Wednesday, with first-half goals from Federico Dimarco and Edin Dzeko and a late third from Lautaro Martinez securing the trophy.
Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
Scottish Premiership: Watch the goals in Celtic, Rangers and Hearts' wins
Watch the 14 goals from Wednesday's three Scottish Premiership matches as Celtic, Rangers and Hearts all win. Available to UK users only.
David Moyes likely to be sacked if West Ham lose to Everton on Saturday
Defeat likely to be death knell for David Moyes’s tenure at London club, with Everton fans likely to call for his return to Goodison Park if he leaves West Ham
Arthur Reportedly Set to Stay at Liverpool Despite Departure Rumours
Liverpool are mired in ninth, ten points off the Champions League places, and the club’s midfield—ignored the last two summers despite an aging core and widespread calls for a refresh—is for many the key reason for their struggles. Despite that, there appears no intention to strengthen the...
