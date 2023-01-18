Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
Carscoops
1 In 10 New Cars Sold Globally Last Year Was An EV For The First Time Ever
Electric vehicles had their best year ever in 2022, with sales totaling 7.8 million units. That meant that fully electric vehicles made up around 10 percent of global volume for the year, a first in the history of the automotive industry. The Wall Street Journal reports that sales of EVs...
teslarati.com
Tesla outlasts VW to capture 2022 EV sales crown in Germany
For the first time ever, Tesla sold the most electric vehicles out of every automaker in Germany in 2022. While Tesla, specifically the Tesla Model 3, has long found success in Germany and Europe in general, in 2022, Tesla became the top EV brand in the country, officially beating out long-time rival Volkswagen. A positive start to the new year, which will likely see more rapid growth from the American automaker.
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
Detroit News
Whitmer: Youngkin made 'political determination' rejecting Ford battery plant over China concerns
Washington — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a "political determination" in rejecting a Ford Motor Co. battery plant over concerns about its Chinese partner. In a phone interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Whitmer said her administration would continue...
Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
Tesla is slashing prices amid slowing demand for cars and the introduction of new electric vehicle tax credits that come with strict price caps. The EV giant cut the price of some of its vehicles by up to 20 percent. Tesla dropped the price of its base Model 3 car by $3,000 and slashed the…
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
More than one-third of Lincoln’s dealerships say “no thanks” to brand’s electric future
More than one third of U.S. Lincoln dealerships have opted out of a certification plan to sell electric cars as part of the luxury brand’s EV shift, Automotive News reported Friday.
Sales soar for new cars that are green outside and in
Demand for new green cars soared by nearly three-quarters last year amid a spike in sales of electric models.The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 31,220 new cars were registered in that colour in 2022.That was the most in 16 years and represented a 74.2% increase on the previous 12 months.Nearly a quarter (24.1%) of last year’s new green cars could be plugged in, including pure electrics and plug-in hybrids.That suggests many buyers who chose a green car were keen to emphasise the cleaner credentials of their purchase compared with traditional vehicles.New green cars were most popular in...
insideevs.com
Tesla's Price Cuts Are "Dangerous" For Residual Values: Kia UK Boss
Tesla's radical move to cut prices massively in the US, China and Europe may be imitated by other EV startups like XPeng and Aito, but some of the legacy carmakers don't seem to keen on the idea. Kia, for instance, does not see that as a good thing because it...
Autoblog
Tesla's price cuts trigger a serious surge in buyer interest
Tesla's price cuts are drawing in more buyer interest, according to data collected by car-shopping website Edmunds. After Elon Musk's automaker slashed the prices of its most popular vehicles last week, on-site shopper interest in the EV-maker's cars surged, Edmunds found. The Model Y, which saw a 20% price cut,...
notebookcheck.net
Ford supplier demos EV battery that charges in 18 minutes with 1000-cycle longevity
Ford will undoubtedly be delighted to hear that one of its main EV battery production partners has developed a battery pack that can be charged in 18 minutes flat. SK On managed to earn a CES 2023 Innovation Award for its novel Super Fast Battery cell with decreased anode resistance that allows faster lithium ion insertion while charging. Not only do the novel anode material and its custom coating bring the battery to 80% charge in under 20 minutes, but multiple safety and performance tests prove that it also offers longevity on par with normal charging rates in the process.
CNBC
Toyota is investing $35 billion into EVs. But some say it may be too late.
The world's largest automaker, Toyota, is battling criticism that it is not moving fast enough to reduce carbon emissions. Some even say it is opposing climate-mitigation efforts. But the automaker says it does believe in an all-electric future. It just maintains that future will not reach all of Toyota's markets...
investing.com
U.S. manufacturing has probably entered recession: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. manufacturers probably entered a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on a range of high-frequency indicators, part of a global downturn in industrial output that is creating some slack in commodity markets. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell below the...
US News and World Report
Nissan-Renault Deal on Alliance Could Come as Early as Feb. 1 - Source
PARIS (Reuters) - A deal between French carmaker Renault and Japanese partner Nissan could be announced as early as Feb. 1 as months of negotiations on how to reshape their alliance progress, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The deal would see Renault cut its stake in...
Analysis-Tesla uses its profits as a weapon in an EV price war
DETROIT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) earns more money for every vehicle it sells than any of its global rivals. Now, Chief Executive Elon Musk is using that superior profitability as a weapon in the EV price war he started.
investing.com
Brazil court grants bankruptcy protection for retailer Americanas
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -A Rio de Janeiro court on Thursday accepted Brazilian retailer Americanas SA's bankruptcy protection request, days after the company disclosed nearly $4 billion in accounting inconsistencies that have sparked a legal feud with creditors and investors. Americanas, a 93-year-old company with stores all over Brazil and a...
insideevs.com
Hertz, V2G, 40 US EVs And The Dakar Rally: Top EV News Jan 20, 2023
This week, we have news on Hertz, Uber, 40 EVs, Renault's Vehicle-to-Grid technology, and The Dakar Rally: Our Top EV News for the week of Jan 19, 2023. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Check out this week's newsletter for more EV news.
