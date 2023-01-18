Editor’s note: “Students of Yesteryear” is a weekly brief that looks back at notable alumni and their contribution to campus when they were students. Dick Erickson graduated from UW in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in physical education. During his time, Erickson was on the crew team — earning two varsity letters. He rowed in the 1958 Henley Royal Regatta where the crew lost to the Soviets. In a rematch only two weeks later, he was in the boat that beat the Leningrad Trud Rowing Club crew in Moscow. Due to its historical significance and the successful result for the Huskies, this race has been called the race of a lifetime. The men in the eight returned home to headlines of their success and were celebrated as local heroes. For Erickson, his legacy and historic success didn’t end as a student.

