USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 2 days ago
chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
chatsports.com

TRANSFER NEWS RECAP: Arsenal agree £27m deal to sign Brighton star Leandro Trossard as West Ham 'complete the £15m signing' of Aston Villa striker Danny Ings

Follow Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours throughout the January window. And that's a wrap! Thanks for joining Sportsmail's Transfer News Live. You can continue to find all the latest sport news via the homepage, with live coverage of Manchester United and Tottenham to...
Yardbarker

Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
AOL Corp

USMNT's first post-World Cup roster includes players you've never heard of — and exciting ones, too

The first U.S. men's national team roster of the 2026 World Cup cycle features 11 newbies and a few players you've likely never heard of. There's a defender whose entire professional career spans the United Soccer League and the Norwegian Eliteserien. There's a newly minted American citizen and a 25-year-old winger who plays in Denmark. There's even a Major League Soccer teenager who has never played a first-team game in Major League Soccer.
iheart.com

MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead At 25

Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died early Thursday (January 19) morning at the age of 25, the MLS club confirmed in a statement shared on its official Twitter account. "We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning. May he rest in peace," Charlotte FC wrote.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Reuters

Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi

LOS CONDORES, Argentina, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now his face can be seen from the heavens too - on a specially designed corn field.
SB Nation

Liverpool Rise to World’s Third Richest in Deloitte Money League

Liverpool have jumped four places in the annual Deloitte money league that measures the income and financial clout of European football clubs, going from seventh on football’s rich list last year all the way up to third best. It means only Spanish giants real Madrid in second and Manchester...
chatsports.com

Lewis Hamilton is not currently part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to buy Manchester United despite their close friendship and the British F1 star - and lifelong Arsenal fan - seeking to get involved in ownership of sports teams

Seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton is not currently active in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's move to buy Manchester United. Ratcliffe has entered the bidding for United as one of the UK's richest men looks to complete a takeover of the club he supported as a boy. The 70-year-old...
NBC Sports

New Zealand vs USWNT: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The USWNT will officially kick off the 2023 World Cup year when they face one of this summer’s host nations, New Zealand, in Wellington on Tuesday. Fresh off the heels of a record-breaking presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and the U.S. Soccer Federation today announce a multimedia rights agreement that will make Telemundo the new exclusive Spanish-language home of the Women’s and Men’s National Teams across all platforms, including Peacock, in the United States.

