Why Jair Bolsonaro Won't Be Extradited From Florida
Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro has called on the U.S. to work on having the former Brazilian president "extradited."
Colombia's vice president says she was targeted with roadside bomb
Francia Marquez says her security team found more than 15 pounds of explosives buried next to a rural road that leads to her home in what she describes as an assassination attempt.
Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country’s Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build.
Mexican president says he’ll consider ‘El Chapo’ request
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Wednesday his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be returned to Mexico, presumably to serve out his sentence. Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for...
Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots
BRASILIA/ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 9 (Reuters) - Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida on Monday with stomach pains as 1,500 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia after storming key buildings in the capital over the weekend.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
The 'world's coolest dictator' rounded up 60,000 people in a supposed crackdown on MS-13. A shrimp farming community is fighting back.
The MS-13 gang made El Salvador one of the most violent places not at war. The 'world's coolest dictator' created a new layer of misery.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Inside the isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia where 8 men were accused of raping more than a hundred women and girls, the horrific crime that inspired the film 'Women Talking'
The film "Women Talking," starring Rooney Mara and Claire Foy, is loosely based on the horrific crimes that occurred in the Manitoba Mennonite Colony.
Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children's coach amid crackdown on protests
The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children's coach, in connection with nationwide protests have sparked outrage around the world.
Film Inspired by ISIS Wife Forces Mom Into Living Nightmare
When Bindu Sampath played the video attached to a forwarded message she received on WhatsApp last month, her jaw dropped. The video—a teaser trailer for an upcoming movie, Kerala Files, by director Sudipto Sen—showed a burqa-clad woman calling herself Fatima, claiming to be an aspiring nurse from Kerala who was forcefully recruited into the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency.
msn.com
Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men
Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Six journalists arrested after TV cameras filmed South Sudan president ‘wetting himself during national anthem’
SIX journalists have been arrested after footage appeared to show the South Sudan president wetting himself. A dark stain was seen spreading down President Salva Kiir's trousers with a wet patch forming on the floor as he stood for the national anthem at an event last month. The 71-year-old leader...
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Cuban migrants awaiting deportation are freed after U.S. accidentally leaked their info
Several Cuban immigrants slated for deportation back to Cuba were instead freed from detention Thursday, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement accidentally posted their confidential data online last month and a U.S. official inadvertently passed the information on to the Cuban government.
Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight
JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
