Some votes were counted twice in 4 NJ towns — and one race's result may change
A voting tabulation error caused votes to be counted in four Monmouth County, New Jersey towns, according to the company responsible for the tabulation software. Election Systems and Software provides voting systems to about a third of the state, but says only six districts in Monmouth County towns were affected. [ more › ]
N.J. mayor pulls request for switch that would have earned him $140K
The Wayne township council on Wednesday voted unanimously to withdraw a controversial ordinance to make part-time mayor Chris Vergano a full-time employee and raise his salary more than 600% to $140,000. The ordinance was up for adoption on Wednesday night, but died a quick death after Vergano requested that it...
Vote machine tabulation error shifts one local race in Monmouth after irregularities discovered
A possible malfunction of the vote tabulation system in Monmouth County led to the double counting of votes in six voting districts in four municipalities and appears to change the outcome of a school board race in Ocean Township. Election Systems and Software (ES&S), Monmouth County’s voting machine vendor, has...
Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says
Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
New Jersey State Police as Rural Constabulary
One hundred and one years ago, officers of the newly-founded New Jersey State Police commenced patrolling the Garden State, serving particularly as a “rural constabulary” for towns that were too small to afford their own police forces — such as Rocky Hill. New Jersey State Police have...
Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input
The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
Ocean County Asked For Parking Help
BERKELEY – Officials asked the county for help with parking issues on a road in South Seaside Park. Some roads are county roads so the county government are the only ones who can make changes to it. Berkeley Business Administrator John Camera said that the parking on 14th Avenue...
Craig Guy continues to name top campaign staff in bid for County Executive
Craig Guy has announced he has hired Julietta Vogt to serve as his campaign manager in the race for Hudson County Executive. Guy is the chief of staff of outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise, who will retire when his term is up. Guy cites Vogt’s extensive experience working as executive...
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
This N.J. park commission can’t afford to run Palisades Parkway; could NJDOT take it over?
The state Department of Transportation could add a parkway that skirts the top of the Palisades in Bergen County to the highways it now operates and maintains. Palisades Interstate Park Commission officials are backing a bill proposed last Halloween that would require the DOT to take over operating and maintaining the 11-mile section New Jersey section of the 38-mile Palisades Interstate Parkway between Fort Lee and the New York border that is currently run by the Palisades Interstate Park Commission.
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
‘This state is broken’ — Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ, mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
Campbell's consolidating snacks division, moving jobs to New Jersey
CAMDEN, N.J. — Campbell’s Soup Co. plans to spend about $50 million to upgrade of its headquarters in New Jersey as it consolidates the central offices of snacks businesses from North Carolina and Connecticut. The company announced Wednesday it will add about 330 positions at the site in...
Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
Jersey City, NJ cop accidentally shoots himself in the groin
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Redevelopment Update: Legacy Place at 110 Tices Lane
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Driving up Tices lane from Ryders Lane toward Route 18, the view of Legacy Place, the new development at 110 Tices Lane, is startling as one travels east near Harts Lane and Renee Road. The 110 Tices Lane development seems to have gone from being a barren knockdown to neat rows of residences widening to an open area yet to be upgraded within a very short period of time. In reality, getting the process moving forward has taken years of negotiation, legal wrangling, and site cleanup to finally reach this point. Legacy Place is scheduled to begin initial marketing and...
