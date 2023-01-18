ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. mayor pulls request for switch that would have earned him $140K

The Wayne township council on Wednesday voted unanimously to withdraw a controversial ordinance to make part-time mayor Chris Vergano a full-time employee and raise his salary more than 600% to $140,000. The ordinance was up for adoption on Wednesday night, but died a quick death after Vergano requested that it...
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says

Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
themontynews

New Jersey State Police as Rural Constabulary

One hundred and one years ago, officers of the newly-founded New Jersey State Police commenced patrolling the Garden State, serving particularly as a “rural constabulary” for towns that were too small to afford their own police forces — such as Rocky Hill. New Jersey State Police have...
ROCKY HILL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Asked For Parking Help

BERKELEY – Officials asked the county for help with parking issues on a road in South Seaside Park. Some roads are county roads so the county government are the only ones who can make changes to it. Berkeley Business Administrator John Camera said that the parking on 14th Avenue...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

This N.J. park commission can’t afford to run Palisades Parkway; could NJDOT take it over?

The state Department of Transportation could add a parkway that skirts the top of the Palisades in Bergen County to the highways it now operates and maintains. Palisades Interstate Park Commission officials are backing a bill proposed last Halloween that would require the DOT to take over operating and maintaining the 11-mile section New Jersey section of the 38-mile Palisades Interstate Parkway between Fort Lee and the New York border that is currently run by the Palisades Interstate Park Commission.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day

IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
IRVINGTON, NJ
fox61.com

Campbell's consolidating snacks division, moving jobs to New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. — Campbell’s Soup Co. plans to spend about $50 million to upgrade of its headquarters in New Jersey as it consolidates the central offices of snacks businesses from North Carolina and Connecticut. The company announced Wednesday it will add about 330 positions at the site in...
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Redevelopment Update: Legacy Place at 110 Tices Lane

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Driving up Tices lane from Ryders Lane toward Route 18, the view of Legacy Place, the new development at 110 Tices Lane, is startling as one travels east near Harts Lane and Renee Road. The 110 Tices Lane development seems to have gone from being a barren knockdown to neat rows of residences widening to an open area yet to be upgraded within a very short period of time. In reality, getting the process moving forward has taken years of negotiation, legal wrangling, and site cleanup to finally reach this point. Legacy Place is scheduled to begin initial marketing and...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
