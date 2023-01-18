MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO