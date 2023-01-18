‘We will always be brothers... until he inevitably drops me off a cliff.' These stars were friends before they were famous

It’s been roughly two months since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ romance was outed after photos were published online showing the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-stars getting physical. Since then, Amy, 45, and T.J., 49, have taken their love all over the place – except the set of GMA3, as they’ve been removed from their hosting duties amid the drama. They’ve since taken their love to Atlanta and Miami and don’t expect them to hide it if and when they come back. It’s “not a fling” between them, reports Us Weekly, which notes that “they are seriously in love. And they will be fully open about their relationship now.”

10 DAYS AGO