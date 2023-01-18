Read full article on original website
Related
ACLU demands Department of Treasury clarify COVID relief jail funds
(The Center Square) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is urging the U.S. Treasury to investigate the misuse of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds by state and local governments. ACLU’s National Prison Project and affiliates in several states, including ACLU of Iowa, told Deputy Inspector General...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
bellevueheraldleader.com
Velma A. (Spielbauer) Hoppman, 92
Velma A. (Spielbauer) Hoppman, 92, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista Street, Dubuque followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Church of the Nativity, with additional visitation 9:30 am until Mass. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
KWQC
One dead, one injured after falling while on the job
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived,...
KIMT
One person pronounced dead and another injured after falling from a scaffold in eastern Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Emergency services responded to an incident where two people fell 20 feet from a portable scaffold in Dyersville on Thursday, with one person left injured and another dying of his injuries. According to a press release, Bi-County Ambulance, Dyersville Police, and Dubuque Dispatch responded to a...
Comments / 0