China approves 88 games in January, including titles by Tencent and NetEase
BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's video games regulator on Tuesday granted publishing licences to 88 online games, including titles belonging to Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), NetEase Inc (9999.HK) and miHoYo.
US News and World Report
'World of Warcraft' Battle Heats up as NetEase Rejects Blizzard Offer
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese games publisher NetEase Inc NTES.O said on Wednesday it has rejected a proposal from Activision Blizzard Inc to extend their long-time partnership for six months, as the U.S. game developer looks for a new partner. NetEase said the proposal was "commercially illogical" and accused the U.S....
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
SpaceX employees say they are relieved Elon Musk is focused on Twitter because there is a calmer work environment at the rocket company
Some SpaceX staff say that when Elon Musk is hyper-focused on daily operations, it can create more work for them, per Bloomberg.
msn.com
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
Marvel Ban In China May Be Over As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever And More Titles Finally Get Release Dates
After more than three years without a release in China, Marvel Studios will see two films released within 10 days.
msn.com
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft will show off Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and more at its "Developer Direct" event
Xbox didn't have much in the way of first-party original IPs in 2022. Sony, on the other hand, had quite a lot in its tank with titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and The Last of Us Part 1. Microsoft wants to remedy that in 2023 with its own portfolio, neither of which are likely to be available on PlayStation due to the ongoing spat between the two console makers.
NME
Another gamer commits treason by posting military secrets on ‘War Thunder’ forums
A War Thunder player has posted military secrets on the official forums in a bid to win an argument about the F-16 fighter plane. was originally started in July last year, as a place to share facts, figures and the history of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, which was eventually added to War Thunder during December’s Apex Predators update.
Polygon
Microsoft mass layoffs reportedly impact Bethesda, Halo Infinite teams
Microsoft announced Wednesday that it will be cutting 10,000 jobs over the next two months, slashing about 5% of its overall workforce. CEO Satya Nadella did not detail precisely where those cuts would take place at the company, but noted in a letter to employees there would be “changes to our hardware portfolio,” which could impact Microsoft’s HoloLens, Surface, and PC accessories business, The Verge reports.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More
PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
Digital Trends
Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals all the juicy details before launch
Following months and months of trickle leaks, the full specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been leaked online. This leak comes from a pair of European leakers, the well-regarded German WinFuture, and the French Twitter leaker billbil-kun. Both compare big updates, including the 200-megapixel rear camera and a 1TB storage option for the S23 Ultra.
One year after announcing Activision Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees
The cuts come as consumer digital spending slows and fears of a recession persist.
BBC
Gamers say goodbye to Google's Stadia as platform shuts
Google will shut down its Stadia cloud-gaming service in the UK on Thursday, as it issues refunds to gamers. Stadia was touted as a "Netflix for games" when it launched, in November 2019, allowing players to stream games online without a PC or console. The service will be inaccessible after...
China’s future to AI and jobs: five big questions from Davos
A number of big themes emerged from the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort Davos. Here are five of most pressing questions that came to dominate this year’s gathering of the global elite. Will China be forced to make friends with the west?. Donald Trump’s trade war with...
China’s population declines for the first time in 61 years as millennial generation rejects government pressure to have more kids
Demographers have long expected China's population to shrink in the coming decade, but the COVID pandemic sped up how quickly China's population peaked. China’s population declined by 850,000 people in 2022, leading to a total population of 1.412 billion, down from 1.413 billion, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday. It’s the first time the country has recorded negative population growth since the Great Leap Forward in the early 1960s.
ComicBook
Xbox, Bethesda Employees Included in Significant Microsoft Layoffs
Microsoft is undergoing significant layoffs which include employees at Xbox and Bethesda. Microsoft is one of the biggest tech giants in the world, but due to economic conditions, the entire tech sector has been getting hit hard with all kinds of unfortunate changes. There have been hiring freezes, layoffs, and more. Microsoft recently announced it would be giving unlimited PTO to its employees, but is also undergoing big layoffs now. This also comes almost exactly a year after Microsoft announced its intent to purchase Activision for nearly $70 billion. The deal is being heavily scrutinized and has the potential to be blocked following an FTC antitrust lawsuit.
Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say. Some...
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
Wall Street’s rough week heads for quiet end; stocks mixed
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street’s worst week since early December appears to be heading for a quiet end, with stocks mixed Friday as worries build about the economy’s strength. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
