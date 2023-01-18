Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Putin Will Step Down In 2023, War In Ukraine Could End: Former Speechwriter Predicts
Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely nominate his successor in 2023 and stay out of the 2024 elections, Abbas Gallyamov, his former speechwriter told the “Khodorkovsky Live” YouTube channel, Daily Mail reported. What happened: Putin will look to relinquish power to a technocrat successor, who can negotiate with...
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
Ukraine boasts that it used a drone to steal a radio from a dead Russian soldier, letting it listen in on enemy plans
Ukraine's 54th mechanized brigade said its troops were able to use the radio to secretly listen to Russian communications.
After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag
Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
Ukraine missile strike on Russian-held city of Makiivka kills scores of troops
Moscow says 89 of its soldiers died in attack on school building used as barracks amid claims death toll could be higher
Satellite images show devastation to Russian-controlled mining town
Thousands of bomb craters have pierced fields in eastern Bakhmut and schools and agricultural warehouses have been reduced to charred remains in the hottest spot of fighting in the war in Ukraine, new satellite images show.The fresh satellite images taken by Maxar between 3 and 10 January show fields and adjoining roads completely destroyed by bombs in eastern Ukraine’s Bakhmut. Aerial view of the region taken before the continuing Russian military offensive showed lush green farms.Another image shows several civilian buildings such as schools and agricultural warehouses hollowed out by multiple Russian shelling attacks and reduced to their skeletons...
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
Zelensky adviser resigns after linking Ukraine air defense to apartment strike
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky resigned shortly after suggesting Ukraine's air defense systems could be to blame for the massive strike on a Dnipro apartment that killed more than 40 people.
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’
British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
"America may soon be divided into several parts, and several states will declare sovereignty," Russia's deputy head shaman Artur Tsybikov said.
Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech
Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On
Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
Russian leader tells state TV he is 'prepared to negotiate' an end Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin claimed he is willing to hold talks with Ukraine - as an ex Russian spy and military commander slammed the 'stupid stubbornness' of his war leaders.
Airfields 600 Kilometers Inside Russia Blown Up
Two Russian air bases deep within Russian territory were blown up on December 5th 2022. The Kremlin is claiming that this was the result of a fuel explosion. However, most of the outside world has come to the conclusion that this was the result of a drone strike by the Ukrainian army.
Russia Has a New Plane Problem
The British Ministry of Defense said that Russia was relying on an aging aircraft fleet to fight in Ukraine.
