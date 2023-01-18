ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
The Independent

Satellite images show devastation to Russian-controlled mining town

Thousands of bomb craters have pierced fields in eastern Bakhmut and schools and agricultural warehouses have been reduced to charred remains in the hottest spot of fighting in the war in Ukraine, new satellite images show.The fresh satellite images taken by Maxar between 3 and 10 January show fields and adjoining roads completely destroyed by bombs in eastern Ukraine’s Bakhmut. Aerial view of the region taken before the continuing Russian military offensive showed lush green farms.Another image shows several civilian buildings such as schools and agricultural warehouses hollowed out by multiple Russian shelling attacks and reduced to their skeletons...
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’

British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On

Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
tahomanews.com

Airfields 600 Kilometers Inside Russia Blown Up

Two Russian air bases deep within Russian territory were blown up on December 5th 2022. The Kremlin is claiming that this was the result of a fuel explosion. However, most of the outside world has come to the conclusion that this was the result of a drone strike by the Ukrainian army.

