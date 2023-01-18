Read full article on original website
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
John Wayne Hilariously Ripped Into Dean Martin With Roast Jokes About Co-Starring as Love Interests
'True Grit' star John Wayne was invited to take part in Dean Martin's celebrity roast, where his segment resulted in an absolute laugh riot.
Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine: A Divided Sister Act
According to Biography.com, Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine were born 15 months apart and both found success as actresses in Hollywood's Golden Age. But instead of bringing them together, these similarities exacerbated a rivalry that sprang up in childhood and lasted a lifetime. Yet even though they were rivals who became estranged, Olivia and Joan managed to respect and even admire each other — in a feud, you always care what the other is up to, of course."
Sophia Loren: A Brief Look Back at the Remarkable Life and Career of the Exotic Hollywood Icon
"After all these years, I am still involved in the process of self-discovery. It's better to explore life and make mistakes than to play it safe. Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life."
The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon
For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
Jean Veloz has died at 98 ... dancer known for Lindy Hop routine in Hollywood musicals of 1940s
She had appeared in films such as 1943's Swing Fever, 1943's Jive Junction and 1945's The Horn Blows at Midnight.
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Carole Cook, Grandma Helen in ‘Sixteen Candles,’ Dead at 98
Sixteen Candles actress Carole Cook has died. She was 98. Cook, who was known for her roles onscreen and on the Broadway stage, died of heart failure on Wednesday (Jan. 11) in Beverly Hills, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her husband Tom Troupe said Cook died just three days before what would have been her 99th birthday.
And Then the Rodeo Burned Down review – high noon for cowboy clowns
Chloe Rice and Natasha Roland deliver a playful two-hander about the wild west, power structures and the costs of making art
#BOTD: 1/17/1927 – Eartha Kitt Performs “I Love Men” On German Variety Show – CAMP EXTRAORDINAIRE! (Video)
The fabulash Ms. Eartha Kitt was born on this day in 1927. Watch Eartha perform the song “I Love Men” on the German WWF-Club. I will say one thing for the 4 male back-up dancers. Its hard to out camp Kitt, but these boys give it the old bathhouse try.
Eddie Murphy Shares His First Encounter With Comedy Legend Rodney Dangerfield
During a press tour to promote his new Netflix comedy You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy talked to Collider about the movie, his career, and comedy in general. The story centers around Ezra (Jonah Hill), a guy who meets, falls in love, and wants to marry a Black girl who is Murphy’s character’s daughter—and what happens when the families meet.
Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe did it their way: stars’ romance detailed in new book
They were strangers in the night.
How 'Time of the Season' Resurrected the Zombies
When the Zombies arrived at London’s Abbey Road studios in August 1967, their creativity was high but success was in the past. The British Invasion band had two innovative hits, 1964’s “She’s Not There,” followed the next year by “Tell Her No.”
White Savior #1 Review: Stylistic Art Triumphs Despite Stale, Sophomoric Humor
Immediately, even before you see the first panel of the series, White Savior is making itself clear to you as a reader where it's headed. This satirical take on the titular storytelling trope seeks to not only tear down the myth of the White Savior as a device, but also interrogate its place in stories. Eric Nguyen is both the seris' artist and co-writer alongside Scott Burman, delivering a comic that feels like it was born out of afternoons with Toonami and late nights watching Adult Swim. White Savior not only marries the distinct storytelling of Japanese samurai stories, and naturally the experience of Asian-Americans and their relation to such things, but also swirls in some sophomoric humor, sometimes to its detriment.
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Is Vibrant Family-Friendly Entertainment
The Shrek universe’s favorite anti-hero feline, Puss in Boots, gets an existential crisis in his second solo adventure, Joel Crawford’s The Last Wish. Eleven years after the orange tabby’s first side picture and fifth inclusion of the Shrek movie series, he’s still impressively got it. I...
Nooky’s ‘We Are Warriors’ is Taking Over Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum on January 26
Earlier this week, proud Yuin artist, producer and radio host, Nooky revealed that his social advocacy group, We Are Warriors (WAW) will host their event, Blak Powerhouse, on January 26 at Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum. The event is free for people of all ages and backgrounds, and will be an...
Banshees of Inisherin is about two friends falling out, but so much more
Banshees of Inisherin spoilers follow. Banshees of Inisherin is out on Disney+, and given the raft of awards it has won and been nominated for, there are plenty of reason to go watch (or rewatch) it. Martin McDonagh's movie is still an Academy Awards hopeful, with many putting it on their prediction lists for Best Picture as well as Best Actor for Colin Farrell.
'That '90s Show' is high in nostalgia but only half-baked
The fact "That '70s Show" premiered 25 years ago truly belongs in the "Time flies" basket, bathing the latest attempt to fire up the franchise in a misty haze of nostalgia. Yet while there's smoke here, there's not much heat, as an uninspired next-generation crowd offsets encores by most of the original cast, leaving "That '90s Show" feeling at best half-baked.
A midweek classical meditation
Classical music truly has become a global village in the 20th and 21st centuries. This week on Extra Eclectic, host Steve Seel transports us to Asia in the first hour of the program. We'll hear works by composers from Japan and Hong Kong, as well as Stephen Paulus' meditations on the ancient Chinese poet Li Po. In the second hour, it's a tapestry of musical dreams, from John Cage, Ellen Reid, "Blue" Gene Tyranny and Anna Thorvaldsdottir. Listen now!
To Do List: Family film festival; So Salty Festival; Hiking with goats
BOSTON – A film festival for the whole family, salty treats, and a goat hike. It's all part of this weekend's To Do List.BELMONT WORLD FILM FAMILY FESTIVALGrab the family this weekend and watch some of the world's top films for kids at the Belmont World Film Family Festival. The 20th annual event features 16 film programs and several workshops.Head to Regent theatre in Arlington this Saturday, January 21 to catch the world premiere of Mo Willems' The Pigeon Will Ride the Rollercoaster. Enjoy other in-person screenings or get an online pass and watch some of the movies virtually from...
