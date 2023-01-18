Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
Related
mainstreetmaury.com
Next man up: Summit assistant leads Spartans past host Columbia Central
Summit boys basketball coach Jim Fey was at home with an illness. Assistant Trey Tate, with his right leg in an immobilizer after surgery over the holidays, filled in while rolling a scooter with his left leg.
clarksvillenow.com
Wyatt Johnson’s Katherine Johnson Cannata, Sidney Johnson honored with Patriot award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Katherine Johnson Cannata and Sidney Johnson, dealer principals from the Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group, were recently honored with the Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The ESGR is the Defense Department agency promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and...
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
wgnsradio.com
Passing of MTSU Alumnus, Trustee Jacobs Prompts Postponement of Student-Athlete Performance Center Groundbreaking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University said Tuesday it will postpone Thursday’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new Student-Athlete Performance Center in respect for alumnus and Trustee Joey Jacobs, who died Saturday (Jan. 14). The ceremony will now be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at...
Ariza Bellevue developers unveil new plans to raise Coley Davis Road
Developers plan to raise and widen the road to help prevent street flooding in extreme weather events.
franklinis.com
Where to Dine with Your Valentine in Franklin & Williamson County
Where to Dine with Your Valentine in Franklin & Williamson County. Deciding on the perfect restaurant for Valentine’s Day is a big responsibility. Luckily, Franklin, TN, isn’t short on places to eat! Whether you are looking for an upscale dining experience or a unique night of entertainment, Williamson County, TN, has you covered. Keep reading to find out more about some local Valentine dining options!
fox17.com
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
fox17.com
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
mainstreetmaury.com
Burger chain In-N-Out coming to Tennessee
In-N-Out Burger, a West Coast burger chain restaurant, will be coming to Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced in a Twitter video last Tuesday. The company’s first East Coast corporate hub will be located in Franklin, with restaurants opening in the state by 2026. These will be the first offices and locations east of Texas.
mainstreetmaury.com
Katie Pie & Son's a family affair after move
From upstate New York to Columbia, Tennessee, Kate Vacca and her family have decided to make Southern Middle Tennessee their home, bringing with them some of their family’s most sacred recipes and sharing them with Maury County. “If you’ve ever visited upstate New York, there are diners everywhere. I...
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
WSMV
Franklin school district finding alternate ways to license teachers
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Special School District hosted an information session on alternate ways to get a teaching license on Wednesday. This comes in wake of a drop in application numbers for teacher positions, a district representative said. Right now, the district has seven teachers going through an...
2 guns recovered from Nashville high schools
Two guns were recovered from Nashville high schools Wednesday.
Windy night; heavy downpours possible
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
WKRN
Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings
Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
Residents on Elm Hill Pike call for safer road after fiery crash
Residents along Elm Hill Pike told News 2 in the last six months, there have been four major car crashes in their front yards.
atozsports.com
Comment from Josh Heupel about Nico Iamaleava should have Vols fans pretty excited
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made some comments this week about five-star UT signee Nico Iamaleava that should have fans in Knoxville smiling. Heupel hasn’t said a lot (publicly) about Iamaleava since the five-star phenom just arrived on campus last month, but he gave On3 an interview this week where he shared some thoughts about his future QB1.
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
Comments / 0