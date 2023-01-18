ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atozsports.com

Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Where to Dine with Your Valentine in Franklin & Williamson County

Where to Dine with Your Valentine in Franklin & Williamson County. Deciding on the perfect restaurant for Valentine’s Day is a big responsibility. Luckily, Franklin, TN, isn’t short on places to eat! Whether you are looking for an upscale dining experience or a unique night of entertainment, Williamson County, TN, has you covered. Keep reading to find out more about some local Valentine dining options!
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Burger chain In-N-Out coming to Tennessee

In-N-Out Burger, a West Coast burger chain restaurant, will be coming to Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced in a Twitter video last Tuesday. The company’s first East Coast corporate hub will be located in Franklin, with restaurants opening in the state by 2026. These will be the first offices and locations east of Texas.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Katie Pie & Son's a family affair after move

From upstate New York to Columbia, Tennessee, Kate Vacca and her family have decided to make Southern Middle Tennessee their home, bringing with them some of their family’s most sacred recipes and sharing them with Maury County. “If you’ve ever visited upstate New York, there are diners everywhere. I...
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Franklin school district finding alternate ways to license teachers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Special School District hosted an information session on alternate ways to get a teaching license on Wednesday. This comes in wake of a drop in application numbers for teacher positions, a district representative said. Right now, the district has seven teachers going through an...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings

Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
atozsports.com

Comment from Josh Heupel about Nico Iamaleava should have Vols fans pretty excited

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made some comments this week about five-star UT signee Nico Iamaleava that should have fans in Knoxville smiling. Heupel hasn’t said a lot (publicly) about Iamaleava since the five-star phenom just arrived on campus last month, but he gave On3 an interview this week where he shared some thoughts about his future QB1.
KNOXVILLE, TN

