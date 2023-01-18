Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders, Colorado Lose Another Quarterback To Transfer Portal
Before he ever coached a practice at Colorado, Deion Sanders announced the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for the 2023 season. In just one example of how Sanders does things differently than just about every other college football coach, he brought his son Shedeur Sanders with him to his ...
Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback Transfer
Another college football quarterback is set to enter the transfer portal. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Colorado quarterback JT Shrout is intent on entering the portal. For his career, he has just a smidge over 1,700 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. This is also the second time that ...
Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
Official: Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Marcus Alexander was a 4-star recruit who had been waiting for his chance to break into Bill Bedenbaugh's lineup.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Colorado Quarterback Reportedly Makes Significant Decision
Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders took over as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Following a successful stint at Jackson State, Sanders made an immediate mark on the Colorado program. The Buffaloes roster underwent significant changes with players transferring into and out of the school. ...
College Football's Biggest Winners in Transfer Portal as of January Deadline
A complete breakdown of the college football transfer portal winners and losers for the 2023 season.
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
How Miami against Duke reflects strange arc of Canes athletics. And Canes active in portal
Miami’s record — in two sports — against Duke not what would be expected
Alabama Football: Transfer Portal closes with no surprises
The Transfer Portal closed for new entries on Wednesday night at midnight. There were no last-minute additions from Alabama football players. The Portal remains open for all players who have entered but have not yet found a new school. It will open again for new entries during a two-week period in May. As before the Portal was created, graduates can transfer at any time.
LSU's updated roster after Kardell Thomas enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU interior offensive lineman Kardell Thomas announced he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons in the purple and gold. Listed at 6-feet-3, 350 pounds, Thomas signed with the Tigers in the 2019 class as a four-star prospect out of Southern Lab in Baton Rouge. The 247Sports Composite...
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Texas Longhorns OL transfer Logan Parr commits to SMU after entering portal
Former Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Logan Parr will continue his collegiate career at SMU, he announced. Parr spent three seasons with the Longhorns program before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. A San Antonio (Texas) O’Connor High School product, Parr came to the Forty Acres as the No. 246 overall prospect for the 2020 cycle. Parr played in each of the Longhorns’ 12 regular-season games in 2020 and ended his Texas career playing in 16 with his debut coming in the team’s 55-23 rout of Colorado in the 2020 Alamo Bowl.
Kendal Briles returns to Big 12 as TCU offensive coordinator
FORT WORTH, Texas – Kendal Briles is headed back to the Big 12 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at TCU, leaving Arkansas after three seasons. The former Baylor assistant, whose hiring was announced Thursday, takes over for Garrett Riley. The younger brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley is taking over play-calling at Clemson.
Look: Kurt Warner Has Clear Message For NFL Fans
Before you go spreading thoughts about the quick-turning NFL coaching carousel, Kurt Warner wants you to know something. The former NFL quarterback is pleading with fans to stop calling for coaches to be fired after they've carried their team to the playoffs. "Few things irritate me more ...
Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday
The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session. Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early. While it's still early in the week, ...
CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 and 1 after turbulent night in college hoops for ranked teams
College basketball has had a topsy-turvy week already, with five ranked teams losing on Wednesday night and three more losing on Tuesday, including No. 2 Kansas. As a result, CBSSports.com has released its updated “Top 25 and 1” to reflect anticipated changes to the next batch of rankings.
