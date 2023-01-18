ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback Transfer

Another college football quarterback is set to enter the transfer portal. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Colorado quarterback JT Shrout is intent on entering the portal. For his career, he has just a smidge over 1,700 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.  This is also the second time that ...
BOULDER, CO
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Reportedly Makes Significant Decision

Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders took over as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Following a successful stint at Jackson State, Sanders made an immediate mark on the Colorado program. The Buffaloes roster underwent significant changes with players transferring into and out of the school. ...
BOULDER, CO
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
FanSided

Alabama Football: Transfer Portal closes with no surprises

The Transfer Portal closed for new entries on Wednesday night at midnight. There were no last-minute additions from Alabama football players. The Portal remains open for all players who have entered but have not yet found a new school. It will open again for new entries during a two-week period in May. As before the Portal was created, graduates can transfer at any time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
247Sports

Texas Longhorns OL transfer Logan Parr commits to SMU after entering portal

Former Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Logan Parr will continue his collegiate career at SMU, he announced. Parr spent three seasons with the Longhorns program before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. A San Antonio (Texas) O’Connor High School product, Parr came to the Forty Acres as the No. 246 overall prospect for the 2020 cycle. Parr played in each of the Longhorns’ 12 regular-season games in 2020 and ended his Texas career playing in 16 with his debut coming in the team’s 55-23 rout of Colorado in the 2020 Alamo Bowl.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Sports

Kendal Briles returns to Big 12 as TCU offensive coordinator

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kendal Briles is headed back to the Big 12 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at TCU, leaving Arkansas after three seasons. The former Baylor assistant, whose hiring was announced Thursday, takes over for Garrett Riley. The younger brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley is taking over play-calling at Clemson.
FORT WORTH, TX
Athlon Sports

Look: Kurt Warner Has Clear Message For NFL Fans

Before you go spreading thoughts about the quick-turning NFL coaching carousel, Kurt Warner wants you to know something.  The former NFL quarterback is pleading with fans to stop calling for coaches to be fired after they've carried their team to the playoffs. "Few things irritate me more ...
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday

The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session.  Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early.  While it's still early in the week, ...
LOUISIANA STATE

