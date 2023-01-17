Read full article on original website
I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.
Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.
Bank of America customers report 'disappeared' money from accounts after Zelle issue
After a flurry of complaints about missing funds on social media, Bank of America said "there was a delay in posting Zelle transactions" that has now been resolved.
How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers
The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
CNBC
Amazon cited by Labor Department for exposing warehouse workers to safety hazards
Amazon was cited by the Department of Labor at three of its warehouses. Federal officials found Amazon workers at the facilities were exposed to "ergonomic hazards" such as lower back injuries. Amazon faces ongoing federal probes into its workplace safety record. The Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has...
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
Zelle Issue: Bank of America Users Report Negative Balances After Bug
Zelle users took to Twitter to bemoan the loss of funds from their accounts as well as a lack of response from Bank of America and Zelle about the issue.
CNBC
Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
US economy will 'pay a price' in 2023 from 'misguided' pandemic policies, expert warns
Brian Wesbury says he's 'not bullish anymore' on the economy as he forecasts a recession following the federal government's response to the COVID pandemic.
These major companies are laying off workers at a huge rate
Major companies in a variety of sectors are experiencing massive layoffs in recent months, including cuts at Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Washington Post.
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
Quartz
Federal inspectors fine Amazon $60,269 for putting workers at risk
The US Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined Amazon for failing to keep its workers safe. Investigators found ergonomic and other hazards at three Amazon warehouses that compromised worker health, including elevated levels of musculoskeletal disorders. Amazon expected its workers at distribution centers in New...
U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will "announce a major, international cryptocurrency enforcement action" on Wednesday, it said in a statement, adding the U.S. Treasury Department will also make an announcement.
One chart shows that a much-feared wave of mass layoffs has yet to crash into the US economy
Unemployment claims and layoff rate data both indicate that despite cuts at some large companies, the broader economy still isn't seeing big layoffs.
AOL Corp
Child tax credit calculator and top 7 requirements
• There are seven qualifying tests to determine eligibility for the Child Tax Credit: age, relationship, support, dependent status, citizenship, length of residency and family income. • If your aren't able to claim the Child Tax Credit for a dependent, they might be eligible for the Credit for Other Dependent.
Apple Insider
T-Mobile informs customers of yet another data breach
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — T-mobile has suffered another data breach after a malicious party obtained "limited types of information" on user accounts. On Thursday, T-Mobile posted a statement to its site that it was in the process of...
Carvana Agrees To Sell $4 Billion In Loans In Order To Survive
Struggling used car retailer Carvana has settled on an agreement to limit shareholders from raising their stakes by selling up to $4 billion in auto loans. The company made the announcement earlier this week as it continues to struggle with not only debt but also legal issues surrounding several of its locations.
AOL Corp
5 tax credits that can save parents big money
As a parent, you know how expenses can add up. Having kids brings a certain level of base additional costs into your life like food, shelter and clothing. Then there are child care, extracurricular activities and inevitable medical costs, all of which are extremely pricey. And we haven’t even mentioned college tuition yet, which most parents will tell you ranges from extravagant to astronomical.
9to5Mac
T-Mobile admits to another security breach impacting 37 million accounts
T-Mobile is informing customers of a data breach that saw a “bad actor” obtain “limited types of information” from user accounts. T-Mobile says that it shut down this bad actor’s access to the data within 24 hours, and that system fallbacks in place “prevented the most sensitive types of customer information from being accessed.”
OSHA cites 3 Amazon warehouses for high injury risk
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal safety investigators cited three Amazon warehouses for putting workers at serious risk of injury by requiring them to lift and stack heavy packages at top speed for hours. Amazon rejected the findings by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and said it would appeal. OSHA announced the citations Wednesday at warehouses in Florida, Illinois and New York, which were inspected as part of an ongoing investigation into Amazon’s safety practices in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant, which earned $33 billion in 2021, faces $60,269 in total fines if OSHA prevails.
The Verge
Microsoft set to lay off thousands of employees
Update January 18th, 9:45AM ET: In a memo issued Wednesday morning, Microsoft confirmed plans to fire over 10,000 employees by the end of March. The original story continues below. Microsoft is preparing to announce job cuts tomorrow. Sky News reports that thousands of roles will be cut, with the software...
