How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'

If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
Child tax credit calculator and top 7 requirements

• There are seven qualifying tests to determine eligibility for the Child Tax Credit: age, relationship, support, dependent status, citizenship, length of residency and family income. • If your aren't able to claim the Child Tax Credit for a dependent, they might be eligible for the Credit for Other Dependent.
5 tax credits that can save parents big money

As a parent, you know how expenses can add up. Having kids brings a certain level of base additional costs into your life like food, shelter and clothing. Then there are child care, extracurricular activities and inevitable medical costs, all of which are extremely pricey. And we haven’t even mentioned college tuition yet, which most parents will tell you ranges from extravagant to astronomical.
T-Mobile admits to another security breach impacting 37 million accounts

T-Mobile is informing customers of a data breach that saw a “bad actor” obtain “limited types of information” from user accounts. T-Mobile says that it shut down this bad actor’s access to the data within 24 hours, and that system fallbacks in place “prevented the most sensitive types of customer information from being accessed.”
OSHA cites 3 Amazon warehouses for high injury risk

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal safety investigators cited three Amazon warehouses for putting workers at serious risk of injury by requiring them to lift and stack heavy packages at top speed for hours. Amazon rejected the findings by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and said it would appeal. OSHA announced the citations Wednesday at warehouses in Florida, Illinois and New York, which were inspected as part of an ongoing investigation into Amazon’s safety practices in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant, which earned $33 billion in 2021, faces $60,269 in total fines if OSHA prevails.
Microsoft set to lay off thousands of employees

Update January 18th, 9:45AM ET: In a memo issued Wednesday morning, Microsoft confirmed plans to fire over 10,000 employees by the end of March. The original story continues below. Microsoft is preparing to announce job cuts tomorrow. Sky News reports that thousands of roles will be cut, with the software...

