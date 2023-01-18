Read full article on original website
UK weather: Snow and ice warnings as cold snap set to continue
Parts of the UK have been hit with snow and ice, amid warnings the cold weather is set to stay. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for Northern Ireland, northwest England and north Wales from midday until 12:00 GMT on Tuesday. Drivers were warned to leave...
'Deep Freeze Britain' braces for up to 10in of snow and sub-zero temperatures TONIGHT
Government officials have declared a major incident as people struggle to get to grips with treacherous ice on the roads, with traffic accidents up and down the UK.
Yellow weather warning issued for ice in East of England
An overnight yellow weather warning for ice has been issued across parts of the East of England by the Met Office. The warning, in place from 18:00 until 10:00 GMT on Wednesday, covers areas of Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk. The weather service said ice was likely to cause difficult...
Public urged to travel only if ‘absolutely essential’ due to freezing weather
Police are advising people to only travel if “absolutely essential” after freezing weather conditions resulted in dozens of road accidents.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a Government health agency, issued a level three cold alert on Monday in response to “severe winter weather”.Avon and Somerset Police said early on Tuesday morning that they are advising the public to only travel if essential after the force received more than 100 reports of road-related incidents in five hours.A total of 53 road traffic collisions were reported to police between 6pm and 11pm on Monday evening, with the majority being a result of...
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?
Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow
Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Heavy flooding turns 60ft waterfall into lake
Stunning footage shows a 60ft deep waterfall transformed into a lake after heavy flooding.Hull Pot, one of England’s largest natural holes, was swamped with surging water as storms rolled through the Yorkshire dales on Tuesday (10 January).Runner Brian Stallwood, who filmed the clip, said he was shocked to find the cascade had disappeared, quipping: “Lake’ Hull Pot this evening - who nicked the waterfall?”Hull Pot, which measures 300ft (91m) long by 60ft (18m) wide, sits on the western side of Pen-y-ghent, one of the mountains that feature in the famed ‘three peaks’ challenge.The hole was actually formed from a collapsed cave, and it’s possible for walkers to get close to the waterfall and watch its impressive jet spurt down to the ground.And remarkably, following dry weather, the waterfall can even dry up completely.The flooding that caused the huge hole to fill up left several roads around the Yorkshire Dales impassable, with motorists reportedly becoming stranded in their cars.But the waters have since rescinded, with most rural roads now free from obstructions once more.
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
Fresh snow and ice warnings as freezing temperatures could last several days
Freezing temperatures and further snow could cause power cuts and road closures in parts of the UK, with police in some areas urging drivers to only travel if “absolutely essential”.Yellow alerts for fresh snow and ice are in place across much of Britain, with an amber alert in force for northern Scotland. It comes after the country experienced its coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures as low as -9.8C in Topcliffe, north Yorkshire and Cornwall hit by heavy snowfall.The Met Office said 32cm of snow fell at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands on Tuesday morning;...
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
Wintery Devon roads lead to collisions and stuck cars
Tractors have been used to help cars stuck in snow in Devon. Ongoing severe weather led to police warning motorists on Wednesday morning to only travel if it was essential after a "huge volume of collisions". There have been further snow flurries around the county. A Met Office yellow warning...
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
In Pictures: Heavy rain brings weekend washout for many
Downpours have affected parts of the UK, as the Met Office warned of chilly temperatures, heavy showers and strong winds.The forecaster issued a yellow warning for wind and rain, running until early on Sunday, across south-western parts of Scotland and the far north of Northern Ireland as gusts of up to 70mph could hit the coastline.In parts of England on Saturday, rivers burst their banks, with fields and roads flooded after the downpours.
Minus 10C temperatures recorded on UK’s coldest night of 2023 so far
Temperatures plunged below minus 10C (14F) in parts of the UK overnight amid warnings of snow, ice and travel disruption.Drumnadrochit near Inverness in the Highlands hit minus 10.4C (13.28F) in the early hours of Thursday, making it the coldest recorded temperature of the year so far.As Topcliffe in north Yorkshire got down to minus 7.4C (18.68F), the coldest in England, Manchester Airport was forced to close both its runways due to heavy snowfall.A statement on Twitter said: “Following a period of heavy snowfall, we have temporarily closed both runways.“Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will...
Birmingham house explosion neighbour relives 'horrible day'
A man has relived the moment his next-door neighbour's house exploded, killing a great-grandmother. Lami Charlery said he still struggled to sleep six months since the blast in Birmingham that fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace. He spoke to the BBC as he returned to the site of the...
