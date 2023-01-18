ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

prosportsextra.com

Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach

The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Michigan Coach Placed On Leave Amid Police Investigation

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave due to a police investigation into a "report of computer access crimes" at Schembechler Hall in December. Weiss has been away from the team and is not helping on the recruiting trail this offseason, per college ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE

