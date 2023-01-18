ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Willow season 2: Everything we know

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4310E6_0kIS0qcg00

Fans of the Willow series on Disney Plus are right to expect Willow season 2 news. After all, the end credits of season 1 tease a volume II and volume III to come.

These days, nobody can really expect a show to get renewed, but Willow feels like the kind of show that will get its second arc. Not only does it have a pre-existing fanbase, but the series was written with a cliffhanger of sorts. And then, well, there was that Willow season 1 ending tease that suggests far more is coming.

But, to pull back a bit, Disney Plus' Willow pulled off a strong sequel to the original Willow movie. It brings back Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood, an aspiring sorcerer who helped Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) save an infant Elora Danan and stop the Demon Queen Bavmorda.

So, after the spoiler warning , we're going to go into everything you need to know about the potential Willow season 2, with details from the Willow season 1 finale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IY3Fv_0kIS0qcg00

Is Willow season 2 confirmed?

Not yet. That said, it sure was hinted at. At the very end of Willow episode 8, a credits scene gave us the visual that Willow season 1 was merely Volume I. Which sat next to Volume II and Volume III.

Let's see if Disney Plus lets us "open" those volumes.

Willow season 2 release date speculation

So, it took 2 years and 1 month for Willow to get from green-light to Disney Plus, with October 2020 being the start date and Nov. 2022 being its release. Since half of that time saw the series work on casting, and filming only began in June 2021, one could wonder if Willow season 2 will take another two years. We doubt it, though. How long it took to write Willow season 1, though, is the biggest piece of information we need.

We do know that there were 17 months between Willow season 1's filming starting and its release date, though, so it's not hard to imagine the wait for season 2 will be long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4Gqg_0kIS0qcg00

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Showrunner Jon Kasdan told Gizmodo , though, that he's basically still waiting on anything serious to get started on Willow season 2, stating "My marching orders have always been 'Go forward, young man. Keep coming up with these stories.' And I’m certainly game to do it and I love everybody involved. So that’s not a hard order to get to work on."

That could be read as "Disney wants Kasdan to stay writing," to cut down on time between seasons. Either way, we're thinking the next season (if it happens) will arrive in less than two years, so we'd predict Willow season 2 in the fall of 2024.

Willow season 2 cast speculation: Who's still alive?

So, the good news is that all of your favorites should be back for Willow season 2.

The only characters that we don't expect back are The Crone (Jane Carr) and Lili (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers), who were dispatched with at the end of season 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5G3i_0kIS0qcg00

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Yes, those who paid attention were rewarded with the fact that Tony Revolori's Prince Graydon is still alive. He's not living a great life at the moment, stuck inside the Wyrm's clutches. Graydon is now expected to be the new Harbinger of the Wyrm in Willow season 2, were it to happen.

So, with that established, here's the cast we expect back for season 2:

  • Ruby Cruz as Princess Kit Tanthalos
  • Ellie Bamber as Elora Danan
  • Dempsey Bryk as Prince Airk
  • Erin Kellyman as Jade
  • Tony Revolori as Prince Graydon
  • Amar Chadha-Patel as Thraxus Boorman
  • Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood
  • Joanne Whalley as Queen Sorsha
  • Kevin Pollak as Rool
  • Christian Slater as Allagash
  • Annabelle Davis as Mims

You should probably highlight Mims, though. Why? We expect more of her next time out, as Kasdan said he is "very eager to spend more time with [Mims] in season two."

Willow season 2 story

Well, it's all about love.

In the end of the Willow finale, we saw Elora declare that the power of love was needed to free Airk from the Wyrm's clutches. That same power of love, we're guessing, will be needed to save Graydon. Of course, he may be harder to save if Elora and Airk are a thing in season 2. Some of us think that will happen, some I've talked to believe Airk will continue to be not-exactly-relevant to the story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2xLf_0kIS0qcg00

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Elora, at the moment, seems to not be desperate to get back with Airk.

Aside from the gang eventually learning that Graydon is alive, and saving him, the big through-line that connects the two seasons is likely about Kit's responsibility to protect Elora.

We're also likely going to see how Willow's desire for powers continue without his staff, which he sacrificed for the good of his friends.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Willow Showrunner Shares Promising Season 2 Update

The first season of Willow came to an end last week, and fans of the fantasy series are eager to find out if it will be getting a second season. Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan recently addressed the finale's cliffhangers, and previously shared that he's "begging" Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy to let them continue. During a recent interview with Radio Times, Kasdan said there's still no official word on a series renewal, but he did provide a promising update.
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
digitalspy.com

New Alien movie takes big step forward

Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
IndieWire

Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
netflixjunkie.com

After Their DC Fiasco and Firing the Rock’s Ex-wife, Henry Cavill Wants to Be Like Dwayne Johnson

After the DC fiasco, Henry Cavill has been occupying the headlines of the news. The British actor reprised his role as Superman at the DCEU after a long break. As soon as he made a comeback via Black Adam, James Gunn axed Snyder’s Justice League, along with other iconic projects. Although the new DC bosses are making new plans for the universe, he made it clear Cavill’s Superman wouldn’t return. Thus, the actor diverted his concentration somewhere else.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details

Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.
CNET

Movie Theaters Aren't Dead, but They'll Never Be the Same Again

Almost immediately after COVID-19 hit, the biggest champions of cinema began to worry about its survival. After AMC, the largest US chain by screens, closed all its cinemas in March 2020, director Christopher Nolan issued a public plea to save movie theaters just days later. "When this crisis passes, the need for collective human engagement, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together, will be more powerful than ever," Nolan, who directed Inception and the Dark Knight trilogy, wrote in the Washington Post.
bleedingcool.com

Cloverfield Director Shares Steven Spielberg's Response to the Film

Cloverfield and The Batman director Matt Reeves recently shared Steven Spielberg's reaction to the 2008 found-footage film. It's hard to believe that it's been 15 years since the theatrical release of the smash-hit flick Cloverfield, becoming a profitable found-footage installment, an influential monster movie, and even an important reminder of how imperative the use of mystery can be to the overall reception of powerful cinematic visions. Fortunately, a Cloverfield 2 is said to be in the works, meaning that the pressure is officially on to maintain the rather high bar that the first Cloverfield managed to set.
24/7 Wall St.

Biggest Movies People Can’t Wait to See in 2023

According to the business news site Marketplace, as of Dec. 5, only 66 movies had gone into general release in America in 2022, down more than a third from 2019 – and many of those had only brief theatrical showings or went straight to streaming. Have we lost the habit of going to movie theaters […]
Tom's Guide

It looks like Tron 3 is actually happening — and Jared Leto could star

Tron 3 is actually happening, and could start filming this year. It’s incredibly easy to forget that Tron is owned by Disney, and always has been. The original Tron and its 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy never took off in the way Disney probably would have liked, and its future has been uncertain for a while. But, after spending over a decade in development hell, a third movie may finally be happening.
wmagazine.com

Jenna Ortega Continues Her Scream Queen Legacy in the Scream 6 Trailer

Scream 6, the latest installment in Wes Craven’s iconic horror franchise, has made its return. The first trailer for the film finds masked killer Ghostface not in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California but roaming the streets of New York City, stalking his prey — which includes a star-studded cast featuring Jenna Ortega, Scream alum Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GoldDerby

Box office preview: ‘Missing’ and ‘Alice, Darling’ offer mid-January thrills against ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GYN’

After a couple decent weekends at the box office, we’re getting two weekends with a mixed bag of releases, this one offering two new semi-thrillers in wide release and a few others, but nothing too exciting. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. In 2018, Aneesh Chaganty’s “Searching” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was released by Sony/Screen Gems later that year to make $26 million. Now, Screen Gems is releasing “Missing,” the thematic sequel starring Nia Long and Stormy Reid. It was not directed by Chaganty, who is a producer on this one, but rather, two of...
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy