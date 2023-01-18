“The thought of putting a foreign object, a big ol’ rod in my leg, it scared me a little bit” - Cade Cunningham opens up on his hesitancy to get shin surgery

Cade Cunningham was initially hesitant to undergo surgery, but deciding to go through with it will certainly benefit his career and the Detroit Pistons' future.

Cade Cunningham

Instead of seeing further progress in his game this season, Cade Cunningham had no choice but to sit out for several months after undergoing season-ending surgery to address a stress fracture to his left shin.

He could have continued playing or opted for a non-surgical treatment to play, but those choices presented long-term risks to his health. The No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft eventually elected to go under the knife, a decision he was initially uneasy with but has since not regretted.

"I went vegan [years ago] because of the things that I'm putting in body," Cunningham said . "I try to take that very seriously. The thought of putting a foreign object, a big ol' rod in my leg, it scared me a little bit. I didn't know how to go about it. I trusted my leg. God gave me these legs. I was nervous about it."

In it for the long run

The Detroit Pistons guard found it difficult to give up the season since it presented an opportunity for him to grow his game. Furthermore, he admitted having fears of putting a foreign object in his body. But because he "realized it's a long game," Cunningham went for the surgery route, which the Pistons organization also preferred.

"Over the past few weeks, where I've been able to see the progression and how things are healing up, I don't regret it at all," Cade said.

It has been nearly a month after the surgery, and the Oklahoma State University product seems happy with his choice. After all, he was apparently in contact with other players, such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jrue Holiday, and coaches, who had gone through a similar injury and surgery. Picking their brains pushed Cunningham to take care of his shin.

A bright future for Motor City

With how things have turned out so far for Detroit in the 2022-23 season, maybe Cunningham addressing a health concern sooner than later could benefit the franchise in the future. Even when the 6-foot-7 playmaker was on the court, the Pistons went 3-9. Things haven't improved, as they are currently 12-35 and rank second to last in the Eastern Conference.

The young squad still has a lot of growing up to do. But with a promising core that also includes Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Saddiq Bey, Detroit can become a formidable team in the coming seasons.

Of course, a lot of their potential hinges on Cunningham's health.