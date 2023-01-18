Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
mvprogress.com
Bulldogs Hold Off Trojans
The Virgin Valley High School Boys Basketball team had their hands full on Wednesday night, Jan. 13 against a tall, scrappy Pahrump Valley squad. But they still manage to pull away late for a 72-66 victory against the Trojans. The shorthanded Dawgs were missing two starters: Elian Pinto and center...
Fox5 KVVU
UNLV Rebel Girls & Co again win first place in national championships
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV’s Rebel Girls & Company competitive dance team once again took home a national championship title. The Rebel Girls & Company are known for their hip-hop dance routines that are performed at every men’s basketball home game and select football games, according to UNLV.
mvprogress.com
Pirates Mow Down Cimarron, SLAM
The Moapa Valley High School Flag Football team dominated their opponents in two games last week. First, they travelled to Cimarron-Memorial to dismantle the Spartans 36-0. Then they hosted SLAM and beat the Bulls 18-7. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pirates closed down Cimarron from the start, scoring touchdowns in...
UNLV Rebel Girls & Company win national championship
UNLV's dance team, the Rebel Girls & Company, just won another national championship.
Las Vegas cheer team needs some help for national competition
The North Las Vegas school's cheer team, the Sedway Ravens, plans to compete in the National Cheerleading Association's Nationals in Dallas this weekend.
mvprogress.com
MVHS Robotics Teams Perform At Vista Invitational
The Moapa Valley High School robotics teams had a big day on Saturday, January 14. They travelled to compete in the 2023 Vista Invitational. Twenty-three teams from all across the region competed for the title of tournament champion. The tournament consisted of several rounds of qualification matches, followed by an...
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
Fox5 KVVU
Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
CCSD employees can now get UNLV tuition paid for to become a teacher
Hundreds of classrooms in Southern Nevada are still without a permanent teacher, but becoming a licensed teacher for those already within CCSD will be a little easier thanks to a new collaboration with UNLV and the Public Education Funding.
news3lv.com
Lucky guest wins over $34K jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Casino had a lucky winner on Monday. The casino announced via Twitter that a $25 bet led the winner to the jackpot worth over $34,000. The lucky guest was playing poker when they received the winning Royal Flush hand. Congratulations to...
mvprogress.com
Set Up Kicks Off A New Year For CCJLA Show
A spirit of comradery was present at the Clark County Fairground’s Glen Hardy Livestock Building on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Kids from 4-H and FFA, their families, and leaders all worked side by side setting up pens at the livestock barn in preparation for the upcoming Junior Livestock show at the Clark County Fair held this year April 12-16.
kingstonthisweek.com
Flipping out at the Pinball Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Flashing lights. Bells and bongs filling the air. Sweaty hands clutching a plastic cup full of coins. For those who visit Las Vegas, all very familiar sensations. I never play the slots but on a recent trip to Sin City I experienced these adrenaline-realising feelings associated with a casino floor, only when I dropped my quarters into the slots, I ‘won’ every time.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley Winery closes
Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
Lake Mead forecast to drop nearly 20 feet by September while other reservoirs rise
By the end of September, Lake Mead is expected to be nearly 20 feet below its current level, according to projections released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
mvprogress.com
Mesquite Trails RV Park Moves Forward
Construction has been going forward full steam ahead at the west end of Hafen Lane in Mesquite. Nearly two years after receiving approval from the city, the Mesquite Trails RV Park is beginning to really take shape. The site grading on the 20-acre parcel is completed, and the utility connections...
Montana Talks LIVE from SHOT Show 2023 in Las Vegas This Week
We are taking Montanans back to the big SHOT Show in Las Vegas once again this week for the 2023 SHOT Show. I'll be set up on radio row doing LIVE radio broadcasts Wednesday through Friday mornings. I'll also be cruising around the show to see as many Montanans as...
Nasty weather hits Las Vegas valley and surrounding mountains
High winds, rain, and snow battered Las Vegas and surrounding recreation areas Monday causing limitations to access at Mt. Charleston and Red Rock.
Las Vegas Sets A High Bar For Texans Wanting A Nice Ganja Getaway
While Texas keeps missing ... ignoring ... the pot train, other states are on board and Las Vegas, (of course, who else?), is taking things to a higher level. There are a number of cool places Texans can travel to for a relaxing, "not gonna get arrested today" ganja getaway. For El Pasoans, New Mexico is just a stones ... or, would that be "stoners" ... throw away and dispensaries in NM abound. (Jeez ... there are 3 or 4 in freakin' Chaparral alone.)
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
CCSD rezoning proposal could force some students to attend a different school
The CCSD school board is discussing some rezoning options as some high schools are experiencing overcrowding.
Comments / 0