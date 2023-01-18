ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mvprogress.com

Bulldogs Hold Off Trojans

The Virgin Valley High School Boys Basketball team had their hands full on Wednesday night, Jan. 13 against a tall, scrappy Pahrump Valley squad. But they still manage to pull away late for a 72-66 victory against the Trojans. The shorthanded Dawgs were missing two starters: Elian Pinto and center...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

UNLV Rebel Girls & Co again win first place in national championships

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV’s Rebel Girls & Company competitive dance team once again took home a national championship title. The Rebel Girls & Company are known for their hip-hop dance routines that are performed at every men’s basketball home game and select football games, according to UNLV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mvprogress.com

Pirates Mow Down Cimarron, SLAM

The Moapa Valley High School Flag Football team dominated their opponents in two games last week. First, they travelled to Cimarron-Memorial to dismantle the Spartans 36-0. Then they hosted SLAM and beat the Bulls 18-7. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pirates closed down Cimarron from the start, scoring touchdowns in...
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
mvprogress.com

MVHS Robotics Teams Perform At Vista Invitational

The Moapa Valley High School robotics teams had a big day on Saturday, January 14. They travelled to compete in the 2023 Vista Invitational. Twenty-three teams from all across the region competed for the title of tournament champion. The tournament consisted of several rounds of qualification matches, followed by an...
Fox5 KVVU

Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lucky guest wins over $34K jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Casino had a lucky winner on Monday. The casino announced via Twitter that a $25 bet led the winner to the jackpot worth over $34,000. The lucky guest was playing poker when they received the winning Royal Flush hand. Congratulations to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mvprogress.com

Set Up Kicks Off A New Year For CCJLA Show

A spirit of comradery was present at the Clark County Fairground’s Glen Hardy Livestock Building on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Kids from 4-H and FFA, their families, and leaders all worked side by side setting up pens at the livestock barn in preparation for the upcoming Junior Livestock show at the Clark County Fair held this year April 12-16.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
kingstonthisweek.com

Flipping out at the Pinball Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Flashing lights. Bells and bongs filling the air. Sweaty hands clutching a plastic cup full of coins. For those who visit Las Vegas, all very familiar sensations. I never play the slots but on a recent trip to Sin City I experienced these adrenaline-realising feelings associated with a casino floor, only when I dropped my quarters into the slots, I ‘won’ every time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump Valley Winery closes

Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
PAHRUMP, NV
mvprogress.com

Mesquite Trails RV Park Moves Forward

Construction has been going forward full steam ahead at the west end of Hafen Lane in Mesquite. Nearly two years after receiving approval from the city, the Mesquite Trails RV Park is beginning to really take shape. The site grading on the 20-acre parcel is completed, and the utility connections...
MESQUITE, NV
95.5 KLAQ

Las Vegas Sets A High Bar For Texans Wanting A Nice Ganja Getaway

While Texas keeps missing ... ignoring ... the pot train, other states are on board and Las Vegas, (of course, who else?), is taking things to a higher level. There are a number of cool places Texans can travel to for a relaxing, "not gonna get arrested today" ganja getaway. For El Pasoans, New Mexico is just a stones ... or, would that be "stoners" ... throw away and dispensaries in NM abound. (Jeez ... there are 3 or 4 in freakin' Chaparral alone.)
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy