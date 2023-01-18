ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
The Independent

Is PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI on TV tonight? Channel, time and how to watch as Messi takes on Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi meet once more tonight, going head to head in Saudi Arabia as PSG take on a Saudi All-Star XI.Ronaldo is still to make his debut for his new club Al-Nassr since signing a lucrative contract to join the Saudi Premier League club, because of a suspension rolled over from the end of his time playing for Manchester United.But he will captain the All-Star side against Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain in the one-off exhibition match.It could be the last time the two legends of the game go up against one another on the field, with their...
CBS Sports

Fan pays $2.6 million for VIP ticket to watch Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo clash in exhibition match

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are considered two of the greatest soccer players of all time, and one fan is paying quite a great sum to see what could be their final clash. A Saudi Arabian real estate magnate reportedly paid $2.6 million for a VIP ticket to a match between Messi's Paris Saint-Germain and a team consisting of players from Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al Hilal.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Ronaldo Shares Tweet After Rivalry Showdown With Messi

The two former La Liga rivals met on the same pitch during Thursday’s high-scoring exhibition match. View the original article to see embedded media. For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo shared the pitch as La Liga stars for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. On Thursday, the pair rejoined each other for an exhibition match between Messi’s PSG and the Riyadh All-Star XI, which is comprised of Saudi Pro League stars.
FOX Sports

It's Messi vs. Ronaldo again in unlikely Saudi reunion

One of the greatest rivalries in soccer history is set to resume at the unlikely venue of Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium. The stage is set Thursday for Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo when Messi's Paris Saint-Germain takes on a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal in an exhibition match.
BBC

Scottish Cup preview: Darvel v Aberdeen & Celtic v Morton two of ties of round

Watch Celtic v Morton (Saturday, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Monday, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app. This weekend and into Monday evening, 32 teams will try to move one step closer to winning the oldest trophy in world football, the Scottish Cup.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan: Transfer Tips & Rumours for January 2023

2022 proved yet another great year for Inter Milan. These giants of Italian football haven’t fallen out of the top levels of football since the team formed way back in 1908. Going into 2023, expect more great things from Inter. How well will they perform? A lot of that hinges on where the team roster stands by the end of the winter transfer window.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Met With Potential Sponsors Whilst In Saudi Arabia For Supercoppa Italiana, Italian Media Report

Inter President Steven Zhang met with several potential new sponsors for the Nerazzurri whilst he was in Saudi Arabia for the Supercoppa Italiana. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President had meeting with potential new commercial partners as part of his agenda whilst on a three-day trip to the middle eastern country.
SB Nation

Arthur Reportedly Set to Stay at Liverpool Despite Departure Rumours

Liverpool are mired in ninth, ten points off the Champions League places, and the club’s midfield—ignored the last two summers despite an aging core and widespread calls for a refresh—is for many the key reason for their struggles. Despite that, there appears no intention to strengthen the...
BBC

Lydia Williams: Brighton sign PSG goalkeeper

Brighton have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Lydia Williams from Paris St-Germain until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 34-year-old has previously played at Melbourne City, OL Reign and Pitea. "I am sure Lydia will have a big impact," said Brighton coach Jen Scheuer. "Hopefully, we will see some of...

