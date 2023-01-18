Read full article on original website
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
Here are the states where egg prices have doubled — and the lucky few where they've risen by just 50%, according to new data
Egg prices have doubled in some midwestern states, Instacart says. Avian flu has decimated US flocks, leading to shortages and purchase limits
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
msn.com
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
investing.com
Gap 'one of few stocks that may have already bottomed' - Morgan Stanley
© Reuters. Gap (GPS) 'one of few stocks that may have already bottomed' - Morgan Stanley. Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was raised to Equal Weight from Underweight with an unchanged price target of $12 per share by Morgan Stanley analysts on Wednesday. In a note focused on retail stocks, the...
Procter & Gamble Revenue and Profit Fall as Company Looks to Higher Prices to Offset Declining Sales
Procter & Gamble reported falling revenue and profit on Thursday, as higher prices struggled to offset dropping sales volumes and foreign exchange headwinds. All of the company's divisions reported declining sales volume in the quarter. The company slightly lifted its outlook for 2023 sales growth to a range of 4%...
investing.com
Crypto Market May Not Be Heading for a Bull Run Just Yet
© Reuters. Crypto Market May Not Be Heading for a Bull Run Just Yet. The global crypto market cap dipped 2.75% over the last 24 hours. All of the top 10 cryptos printed 24-hour losses. MATIC is the biggest loser in the top 10 cryptos list. The crypto market...
MySanAntonio
Mortgage rates fall to 6.33% in biggest drop since early December
Mortgage rates in the U.S. reversed course after two weeks of increases. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.33%, down from 6.48% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. It was the biggest drop since early December. The housing market slowed drastically last year as borrowing...
investing.com
After-hours movers: Veris Residential falls as deal in peril, Alcoa lower on EPS
© Reuters. After-hours movers: Veris Residential falls as deal in peril, Alcoa lower on EPS. Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) 9% LOWER; Kushner Companies said it is not interested in proceeding with takeover at this time. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) 6% LOWER; reported Q4 EPS of $3.77, $0.12 better than...
Analyst Expects Further Revenue Shorfall For Already Troubled SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub Inc SDC reported preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results and initial 2023 guidance. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $86-$88 million versus average estimates of $99.18 million. FY22 sales are expected between $470 million and $472 million, below the consensus estimate of $483.94 million. The company also...
investing.com
Rivian's margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target
© Reuters Rivian's (RIVN) margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target. Deutsche Bank analysts reiterated a "Buy" rating on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) but cut their Price Target to $28 from $43 ahead of the Q4 report (scheduled for February 28th, after market close), citing "the delayed launch of R2, and previous decision to push off expansion in Normal" factory.
investing.com
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto. CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham has called for global industry standards in crypto regulation. She has called on regulatory agencies to provide better clarity and guidance to the crypto industry in 2023. The commissioner’s comments came a day after Japan’s FSA asked for...
investing.com
Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson
© Reuters. Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson. In a Bull vs. Bear debate on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Thursday afternoon, hosted by Investing.com and Street Insider.com, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson and Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Ross Gerber outlined their view on the current health of Tesla and where they believe the stock is headed.
investing.com
Crypto Bank Silvergate Posts $1 Billion Loss, Says Industry Is in ‘Crisis of Confidence’
Crypto Bank Silvergate Posts $1 Billion Loss, Says Industry Is in ‘Crisis of Confidence’. The average customer deposit in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.3 billion, which is much lower than the $12 billion Silvergate saw in the third quarter of the same year. Silvergate said that sustained...
investing.com
Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Developer Numbers Record 5x Increase
© Reuters Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Developer Numbers Record 5x Increase. Electric Capital reported that Ethereum monthly active developers increased from 1,084 in 2018 to 5,819 in 2022, a 5x increase. Ethereum scaling solutions like Polygon, Arbitrum, Starknet, and Optimism also grew exponentially in developer activity. Bitcoin saw a 3x...
investing.com
Looking Across the Fixed Income Spectrum
Though a rising interest rate environment adversely affects fixed-rate bond investments, the defining attributes of floating rate debt, incoming generation and low price sensitivity, have proven beneficial at this point in time. The defining attributes of fixed income investments are their low-risk nature and the surety of income they provide,...
investing.com
XRP, The Answer to All Problems, Tweets XRP Enthusiast
© Reuters. XRP, The Answer to All Problems, Tweets XRP Enthusiast. A XRP enthusiast tweeted that the answer to all problems was XRP. Bulls give momentum to XRP to break the shackles during the first half of the week. Formation of the W -pattern under the 200-day MA makes...
constructiondive.com
Construction input prices log biggest drop since April 2020
Both overall and nonresidential construction input prices tumbled 2.7% in December from the previous month, the largest monthly drop since April 2020, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis. Despite that monthly drop, overall construction prices remain 7.9% higher than a year ago, while nonresidential construction input prices jumped...
Psychedelics Company Numinus Wellness Consolidates Recent Surge Higher: What's Going On?
Numinus Wellness, Inc NUMIF was consolidating about 2% lower on Wednesday after surging over 30% on Tuesday. The massive increase yesterday came after the psychedelics company printed its first quarter 2023 financial results. Earnings for the quarter showed revenue growth of 618% year-over-year, to $4.2 million (CA$5.7 million), while revenue...
astaga.com
Investors Predict 12% Decline For BTC In Next Two Weeks
Bitcoin has completed nicely within the final week with a number of rallies which have introduced the digital asset’s value again to early November 2022 ranges. Nonetheless, whereas investor sentiment seems to be to have considerably recovered, not everyone seems to be anticipating BTC to proceed to do nicely. The Coinmarketcap Worth Estimates function reveals that a lot of buyers expect the worth of the cryptocurrency to fall over the following two weeks.
