kalkinemedia.com

Gold prices fall from multi-month highs

(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
investing.com

Gap 'one of few stocks that may have already bottomed' - Morgan Stanley

© Reuters. Gap (GPS) 'one of few stocks that may have already bottomed' - Morgan Stanley. Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was raised to Equal Weight from Underweight with an unchanged price target of $12 per share by Morgan Stanley analysts on Wednesday. In a note focused on retail stocks, the...
investing.com

Crypto Market May Not Be Heading for a Bull Run Just Yet

© Reuters. Crypto Market May Not Be Heading for a Bull Run Just Yet. The global crypto market cap dipped 2.75% over the last 24 hours. All of the top 10 cryptos printed 24-hour losses. MATIC is the biggest loser in the top 10 cryptos list. The crypto market...
MySanAntonio

Mortgage rates fall to 6.33% in biggest drop since early December

Mortgage rates in the U.S. reversed course after two weeks of increases. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.33%, down from 6.48% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. It was the biggest drop since early December. The housing market slowed drastically last year as borrowing...
investing.com

After-hours movers: Veris Residential falls as deal in peril, Alcoa lower on EPS

© Reuters. After-hours movers: Veris Residential falls as deal in peril, Alcoa lower on EPS. Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) 9% LOWER; Kushner Companies said it is not interested in proceeding with takeover at this time. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) 6% LOWER; reported Q4 EPS of $3.77, $0.12 better than...
Benzinga

Analyst Expects Further Revenue Shorfall For Already Troubled SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub Inc SDC reported preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results and initial 2023 guidance. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $86-$88 million versus average estimates of $99.18 million. FY22 sales are expected between $470 million and $472 million, below the consensus estimate of $483.94 million. The company also...
investing.com

Rivian's margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target

© Reuters Rivian's (RIVN) margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target. Deutsche Bank analysts reiterated a "Buy" rating on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) but cut their Price Target to $28 from $43 ahead of the Q4 report (scheduled for February 28th, after market close), citing "the delayed launch of R2, and previous decision to push off expansion in Normal" factory.
investing.com

CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto

CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto. CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham has called for global industry standards in crypto regulation. She has called on regulatory agencies to provide better clarity and guidance to the crypto industry in 2023. The commissioner’s comments came a day after Japan’s FSA asked for...
investing.com

Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson

© Reuters. Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson. In a Bull vs. Bear debate on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Thursday afternoon, hosted by Investing.com and Street Insider.com, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson and Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Ross Gerber outlined their view on the current health of Tesla and where they believe the stock is headed.
investing.com

Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Developer Numbers Record 5x Increase

© Reuters Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Developer Numbers Record 5x Increase. Electric Capital reported that Ethereum monthly active developers increased from 1,084 in 2018 to 5,819 in 2022, a 5x increase. Ethereum scaling solutions like Polygon, Arbitrum, Starknet, and Optimism also grew exponentially in developer activity. Bitcoin saw a 3x...
investing.com

Looking Across the Fixed Income Spectrum

Though a rising interest rate environment adversely affects fixed-rate bond investments, the defining attributes of floating rate debt, incoming generation and low price sensitivity, have proven beneficial at this point in time. The defining attributes of fixed income investments are their low-risk nature and the surety of income they provide,...
investing.com

XRP, The Answer to All Problems, Tweets XRP Enthusiast

© Reuters. XRP, The Answer to All Problems, Tweets XRP Enthusiast. A XRP enthusiast tweeted that the answer to all problems was XRP. Bulls give momentum to XRP to break the shackles during the first half of the week. Formation of the W -pattern under the 200-day MA makes...
constructiondive.com

Construction input prices log biggest drop since April 2020

Both overall and nonresidential construction input prices tumbled 2.7% in December from the previous month, the largest monthly drop since April 2020, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis. Despite that monthly drop, overall construction prices remain 7.9% higher than a year ago, while nonresidential construction input prices jumped...
astaga.com

Investors Predict 12% Decline For BTC In Next Two Weeks

Bitcoin has completed nicely within the final week with a number of rallies which have introduced the digital asset’s value again to early November 2022 ranges. Nonetheless, whereas investor sentiment seems to be to have considerably recovered, not everyone seems to be anticipating BTC to proceed to do nicely. The Coinmarketcap Worth Estimates function reveals that a lot of buyers expect the worth of the cryptocurrency to fall over the following two weeks.

