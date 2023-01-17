Read full article on original website
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
U.S. charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch's yacht
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Friday it charged two businessmen, one Russian and one British, with allegedly facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to a $90 million yacht of billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. Vladislav Osipov, 51, a Russian national, and Richard Masters, 52,...
Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions
(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby (NYSE:KEX) said on Friday that Wagner,...
Biden admin stops pulling oil from U.S. reserve after 14 months of draws
Investing.com -- The Biden administration has stopped drawing crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly inventory report Thursday, as the government attempts to rebuild a reserve it pulled more than 200 million barrels from to keep fuel prices low for Americans.
U.S. House eyes creating task force on flawed aviation computer system
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives plans to take up bipartisan legislation next week to establish a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) task force to improve a pilot messaging database that failed last week, disrupting 11,000 flights. The outage of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) database prompted the Jan....
Abbott faces U.S. criminal probe over baby formula -WSJ
(Reuters) -Abbott Laboratories' Michigan plant, which was at the center of the U.S. baby formula shortage last year, faces a criminal investigation by the Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Panicked parents emptied baby formula aisles at supermarkets last year as a recall of formulas by Abbott...
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto. CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham has called for global industry standards in crypto regulation. She has called on regulatory agencies to provide better clarity and guidance to the crypto industry in 2023. The commissioner’s comments came a day after Japan’s FSA asked for...
Hunter Biden laptop-denier now admits emails are real. Don't let him get away with it
Douglas Wise admitted that he and others always knew that the emails on the Hunter Biden laptop were likely genuine.
China reopening spurs record inflows into emerging market funds -BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Investors poured a record $12.7 billion into emerging-market debt and equity funds in the week to Wednesday, in response to China's easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on activity, data on Friday from BofA Global Research showed. The sudden shift in Chinese policy has boosted many different asset classes,...
Alphabet cuts 12,000 jobs after pandemic hiring spree, refocuses on AI
(Reuters) - Google's parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc is cutting about 12,000 jobs as it faces "a different economic reality", it said in a staff memo, doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI) and axing staff who support experimental projects. The job cuts affect 6% of its workforce, and follows thousands of...
Silver Braces for Rally as U.S. Economy Loses Momentum
The economic data leaves no doubt that the U.S. economy is losing momentum, with Retail sales and industrial production falling more than expected. With a recession on the horizon, silver may fly if the Fed stops the hikes. Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, following a downwardly revised drop of...
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and U.S
GOREE ISLAND, Senegal (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday spoke of the "unspeakable cruelty" and enduring consequences of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, but said she was heartened by signs of progress and renewal in both the United States and Africa. Yellen visited the House of Slaves, a fort...
Oil prices dip as markets gauge U.S. inventory build, recession fears
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell further on Thursday as industry data signaled another big weekly build in U.S. crude inventories, while weak economic data and a potential rise in interest rates fanned growing fears over a looming recession. Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. oil inventories grew...
McConnell Debt Pledge May Sap McCarthy’s Push for Spending Cuts
(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s push to use the threat of a catastrophic debt default to extract spending cuts from Democrats risks being undermined by his fellow Republican Mitch McConnell, who’s assuring that the US will never breach the limit. Senate Minority Leader McConnell said Thursday he believes...
Texas AG to halt most of Citigroup's municipal offerings on gun law row
(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc has discriminated against the firearms sector, the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, making a decision that "has the effect" of Texas halting Citi's ability to underwrite most municipal bond offerings in the state. Republicans have been ramping up pressure on the finance industry over...
Dollar ends up vs yen, as super easy BOJ policy seems here for a while
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Profit taking dampened a dollar surge against the yen on Friday, but the buck ended higher and still logged the biggest weekly gain since early December, as the Japanese currency remained on the defensive after the Bank of Japan governor repeated that the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.
U.S. judge orders Boeing arraigned on MAX fraud charge
(Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday ordered Boeing (NYSE:BA) Co to appear in court on Jan. 26 to be arraigned on a 2021 felony charge after families of those killed in two fatal crashes objected to a 2021 plea deal. Boeing won immunity from criminal prosecution as part its $2.5...
