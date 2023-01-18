ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

SA netball to 'test ourselves' ahead of World Cup

With less than 200 days to go before they host the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa's netball team will be out to make a statement when they face the world's top three netball nations in the annual Quad Series over the next five days. The Proteas open...
BBC

Six Nations: Ruaridh McConnochie on switching to Scotland from England

Ruaridh McConnochie has dismissed criticism of the rule allowing players to switch countries and says he is desperate to fulfil his "childhood dream" of playing for Scotland. The London-born Bath wing, 31, featured for England at the 2019 World Cup. However he can represent the country of his parents' birth...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
ng-sportingnews.com

'I'm disappointed': Rennie releases first statement after Wallabies axing

Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has expressed how “disappointed” he is, following Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe him ahead of this year’s World Cup. Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday morning that Rennie had been fired from his position as the head coach of the men’s national team, just eight months out from the World Cup.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Sporting News

Williams takes swipe at 'multi-million $ deals' for Jones and co

Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.
BBC

BBC

Eddie Jones: Coach says he had talks with Australia while England boss

Eddie Jones has confirmed he held talks with Australia about becoming their head coach while under contract with England - but stressed it was "quite normal" to do so. Jones, 62, became Australia head coach in January after being sacked by the Rugby Football Union in December. He did not...
BBC

Scottish Cup preview: Darvel v Aberdeen & Celtic v Morton two of ties of round

Watch Celtic v Morton (Saturday, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Monday, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app. This weekend and into Monday evening, 32 teams will try to move one step closer to winning the oldest trophy in world football, the Scottish Cup.
BBC

Elliott Obatoyinbo: Newcastle Falcons full-back banned for three weeks for high tackle

Newcastle Falcons full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo has been given a three-week ban for a high tackle. Obatoyinbo was sent off for the tackle on Cardiff winger Jason Harries in Sunday's Challenge Cup game. A European Club Rugby disciplinary hearing banned Obatoyinbo for six weeks, but his previous good record and guilty...

