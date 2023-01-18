Read full article on original website
Transfer latest: West Ham complete Ings signing as Arsenal land defender Kiwior
West Ham have completed the signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa and Arsenal are poised to confirm Jakub Kiwior has joined from Spezia
BBC
Six Nations: England's Henry Slade available for tournament as red card overturned
England have received a Six Nations boost with Henry Slade's red card being overturned by a disciplinary panel. The Exeter centre was sent off for a high tackle in Chiefs' 39-28 Champions Cup defeat by Bulls on Saturday. However the red card has been rescinded, leaving Slade free to play...
BBC
SA netball to 'test ourselves' ahead of World Cup
With less than 200 days to go before they host the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa's netball team will be out to make a statement when they face the world's top three netball nations in the annual Quad Series over the next five days. The Proteas open...
BBC
Six Nations: Ruaridh McConnochie on switching to Scotland from England
Ruaridh McConnochie has dismissed criticism of the rule allowing players to switch countries and says he is desperate to fulfil his "childhood dream" of playing for Scotland. The London-born Bath wing, 31, featured for England at the 2019 World Cup. However he can represent the country of his parents' birth...
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
ng-sportingnews.com
'I'm disappointed': Rennie releases first statement after Wallabies axing
Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has expressed how “disappointed” he is, following Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe him ahead of this year’s World Cup. Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday morning that Rennie had been fired from his position as the head coach of the men’s national team, just eight months out from the World Cup.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Soccer-Asian challenge awaits Ronaldo after glittering career in Europe
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo embarks on a new journey in Asia on Sunday when the 37-year-old makes his competitive debut for Al Nassr against Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League having accomplished all that he had hoped for in Europe.
Moreeng believes van Niekerk 'will be ready' for T20 World Cup
Having recovered from a long-term ankle injury, she has met all of CSA's fitness requirements except the 2km time trial
Eddie Jones upbeat for ‘intriguing’ World Cup after returning as Australia coach
Eddie Jones admits the Wallabies are in the chasing pack, but says they’re still close enough to the leaders, with the incoming coach declaring the team that improves the most before September’s Rugby World Cup will win it. Jones, after a 15-minute technical glitch, gave his first wide-ranging...
Sporting News
Williams takes swipe at 'multi-million $ deals' for Jones and co
Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.
Manchester United's Luke Shaw agreed with early season benching - Erik ten Hag
Luke Shaw admitted to Erik ten Hag that he deserved to be dropped at Man United earlier in the season before rediscovering his best form.
Ponting wants Pant to be around Delhi Capitals team during IPL 2023
"If he's actually able to travel and be around the team, then I want him sitting beside me in the dugout every day of the week"
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
Eddie Jones: Coach says he had talks with Australia while England boss
Eddie Jones has confirmed he held talks with Australia about becoming their head coach while under contract with England - but stressed it was "quite normal" to do so. Jones, 62, became Australia head coach in January after being sacked by the Rugby Football Union in December. He did not...
BBC
Scottish Cup preview: Darvel v Aberdeen & Celtic v Morton two of ties of round
Watch Celtic v Morton (Saturday, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Monday, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app. This weekend and into Monday evening, 32 teams will try to move one step closer to winning the oldest trophy in world football, the Scottish Cup.
BBC
Elliott Obatoyinbo: Newcastle Falcons full-back banned for three weeks for high tackle
Newcastle Falcons full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo has been given a three-week ban for a high tackle. Obatoyinbo was sent off for the tackle on Cardiff winger Jason Harries in Sunday's Challenge Cup game. A European Club Rugby disciplinary hearing banned Obatoyinbo for six weeks, but his previous good record and guilty...
Review panel urges CWI and West Indies players to find 'middle ground'
The panel has termed the 2024 T20 World Cup - which WI will co-host - a "golden opportunity to hit the reset button"
