A real-life conspiracy scandalized for distorting the truth becomes one of Netflix’s biggest hits

Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix conveniently forgets to mention Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ started life as a ‘Star Wars’ spinoff
Taking a break from their demands to see the streaming service purchase the entirety of the SnyderVerse to give them what they want, Zack Snyder’s supporters have instead been celebrating the first footage and official release date for sci-fi epic Rebel Moon. Given that zombie actioner Army of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Paul Rudd fuels fears of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ death as ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ finally adds an OG favorite
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might be inspiring a lot of hype in Marvel fans, but they’re also incredibly anxious that the big Phase Five opener is going to kill off its leading man — and Paul Rudd is really doing nothing to allay these fears. Elsewhere, Daredevil: Born Again finally offers some encouraging news for old-school Netflix viewers as Thunderbolts only offers up yet more disappointment to an already ambivalent audience.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bone-rattling action favorite still in line for a Netflix sequel comes in from the cold of irrelevance
One of the industry’s finest action directors partnering up with a top-tier icon of cinematic ass-kicking for a critically-acclaimed and commercially successful comic book adaptation is the stuff franchises are made of, but we’re still waiting patiently for the second chapter in the Atomic Blonde saga to emerge.
Digital Trends
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital, immediately plugs the latest season of his TV show
In a welcome development for the actor’s fans, Jeremy Renner is back at home after spending an extended period in the ICU following his traumatic accident while clearing snow from around his home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has kept his spirits up in the meantime, regularly interacting on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel releases statement on death of comic artist Jason Pearson
It seems, sadly, that Marvel has lost yet another real-life hero. Jason Pearson, the artist best known for illustrating comics like Deadpool, Spider-Man, Batman, and Legion of Super-Heroes, died last month of natural causes at the age of 52. A titan of the comic book industry, Pearson was also known for creating the incredibly popular Dark Horse series Body Bags.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
wegotthiscovered.com
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: ‘Skinamarink’ perfectly slashes box-office expectations as ‘M3GAN’ director addresses sequel possibilities
It’s Terrifying Tuesday, slasher fanatics! Unfortunately, today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered has nothing to do with the slasher fascination. Instead, today’s collection of news is saturated in the notable tropes related to sub-genres like sci-fi and experimental horror. Over this past four-day weekend, Skinamarink emerged as a serious catalog contender after it recouped its budget 60 times over — much to the surprise of many film buffs. On the other end, the director of M3GAN finally offered a glimpse into the possibilities of an anticipated sequel. It’s been an exciting few weeks for horror, and that doesn’t look to be ending any time soon.
wegotthiscovered.com
The history behind an infamously tortured remake is infinitely more interesting than the movie itself
Hollywood history is littered with disastrous productions that suffer from turmoil at every turn, but few have experienced a more sustained barrage of bad luck than the infamous remake of The Island of Dr. Moreau, the 1996 version that marked the third live-action adaptation of H.G. Wells’ iconic sci-fi story.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC writer who introduced a pregnant Joker has responded to backlash
January’s first outpouring of inconsequential outrage came with the debut of a story around iconic DC villain The Joker becoming pregnant. This struck a nerve with reactionaries who have, you guessed it, dubbed it “woke.” Writer of the series Matthew Rosenberg has responded to the criticism and rage in a blog post.
wegotthiscovered.com
A revoltingly gory horror buried at the box office emerges from the rubble of reappraisal
Throwing an excessive amount of blood, guts, and bodies into a horror movie can often enhance the story, but it can just as easily be nothing more than a gimmick engineered specifically for shock value and nothing else. Depending on who you ask, 2008’s The Ruins can quite comfortably be placed in either camp.
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitter celebrating James Earl Jones has inadvertently led to an annual tradition of making sure he’s okay
In earlier times, James Earl Jones was the Pedro Pascal of his day in that he played two iconic father figures. This has led to people celebrating the man responsible for the iconic voices of Mufasa and Darth Vader every year on his birthday and, today on Twitter, the beat goes on once again, though suffice it to say that, given the actor’s age, many were showing up fearing the worst.
digitalspy.com
Lovecraft Country star lands next lead movie role
Lovecraft Country and King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis has landed her next movie role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has joined the cast for Ava DuVernay’s next film. The Selma director will write and direct the film, which is based on Isabel Wilkerson’s nonfiction book, Caste: The...
wegotthiscovered.com
A soaking-wet horror sequel that never needed to exist barely keeps its head above water on streaming
Even the most mildly successful horror movies are always in danger of being sequelized to death, and though it took 13 years to arrive, toothy creature feature follow-up Black Water: Abyss failed to state a justifiable case for its own existence. The 2007 original was a sleeper hit that went...
