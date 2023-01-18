Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
The 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On Over The Weekend
© Reuters The 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On Over The Weekend. The crypto market has been able to somewhat recover after this week’s market selloff. XRP is currently trading hands at $0.4092 after a 5.35% increase in price. Both AVAX and DOGE saw price increases of...
investing.com
Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop
© Reuters. Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop. Cryptocurrency analyst says the bears are in the denial stage and the market is being manipulated. He predicts that Bitcoin price will drop further into the panic stage. Other opinions suggest that the market is...
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
investing.com
BTC, ETH, DOGE, and ADA Are Undervalued, Report Suggests
© Reuters. BTC, ETH, DOGE, and ADA Are Undervalued, Report Suggests. The global crypto market cap has risen over the last 24 hours. Santiment data posted today revealed that BNB is currently overvalued. BTC, ETH, DOGE, and a handful of other coins were identified as undervalued. The crypto market...
investing.com
CryptoQuant CEO Raises Alarm Over Bitcoin Whale Activities
CryptoQuant CEO Raises Alarm Over Bitcoin Whale Activities. CryptoQuant CEO alerted that miners in the 1THash pool transferred 3,336 Bitcoins to Binance. 1THash transfer is one of two large transfers to Binance exchange within 48 hours. Crypto community is worried about the possible impact if such amounts of Bitcoin are...
Comments / 0