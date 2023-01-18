Read full article on original website
investing.com
Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Developer Numbers Record 5x Increase
© Reuters Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Developer Numbers Record 5x Increase. Electric Capital reported that Ethereum monthly active developers increased from 1,084 in 2018 to 5,819 in 2022, a 5x increase. Ethereum scaling solutions like Polygon, Arbitrum, Starknet, and Optimism also grew exponentially in developer activity. Bitcoin saw a 3x...
cryptoslate.com
SSV.Network Launches $50 Million Ecosystem Fund to Support Ethereum PoS Decentralization
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tel-Aviv, Israel, 20th January, 2023, Chainwire — ssv.network DAO is launching a $50 Million Ecosystem Fund dedicated to supporting the development...
financefeeds.com
ssv.network launches $50m fund to promote promote Ethereum’s decentralization through DVT apps
“DVT’s aim is to distribute Ethereum’s security by offering quick and easy access to an open-source, public good which will completely change the way staking is operated today.”. ssv.network DAO has announced the launch of a $50 Million Ecosystem Fund dedicated to promote Ethereum’s decentralization through the use...
financemagnates.com
Integral Enters Crypto Industry Launching New Technology Solution
Integral, a major forex trading technology provider, announced on Thursday the launch of Integral Digital, a trading and client distribution platform to support cryptocurrencies and fiat-backed stablecoins. The new infrastructure service came as an extension of the company’s existing services for the forex trading industry. Integral Enters the Digital...
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Meta's technology chief reportedly told employees that higher headcount has led to 'untenable' slow movement, including meetings that take a month to schedule
Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth told employees in an email that that adding headcount "makes everything slower," according to The Verge.
globalspec.com
Liquid hydrogen system is compact and mobile
A mobile end-to-end hydrogen liquefication and storage system has been engineered by hydrogen infrastructure technology developer GenH2 for a range of applications from transportation to energy backup. The LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System is also expected to be used as a lab setting for testing material, insulation, thermodynamic properties and use cases for varied applications.
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
investing.com
Gold prices cool after strong rally, head for fifth week of gains
Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered at a nine-month high on Friday after a sharp rally in the prior session, and were headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains amid resurgent safe haven demand and growing uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy. Prices of the yellow metal surged...
CoinDesk
Latin American Web3 Infrastructure Provider Parfin Raises $15M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk andInfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Parfin, a Latin American Web3 infrastructure provider, has raised $15...
investing.com
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto. CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham has called for global industry standards in crypto regulation. She has called on regulatory agencies to provide better clarity and guidance to the crypto industry in 2023. The commissioner’s comments came a day after Japan’s FSA asked for...
investing.com
Gold’s new year rally fizzles ahead of Fed cues, U.S. data deluge
Investing.com -- A new year rally in gold prices appeared to have run out of steam, with the yellow metal hovering below an eight-month high on Wednesday as markets hunkered down before a slew of Federal Reserve speakers and U.S. economic data due this week. While expectations of a less...
Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs in March as tech firms, including Amazon, thin ranks
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 jobs as it cited a post-pandemic shift in digital spending habits and weakness in the global economy. The tech group joined a list of US peers making extensive job cuts, including Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, and business software-maker Salesforce, who have scaled back on workforce expansions stoked by a pandemic-related boom in demand for their services and products that have lost momentum.
investing.com
Fed Reaches End Game as U.S. Data Disappoints Yet Again
In what is yet another disappointing set of US activity data, retail sales fell 1.1% month-on-month in December, worse than the -0.9% figure the market was expecting. Meanwhile, November's contraction of -0.6% was revised to an even weaker -1% MoM print. The damage was widespread with 11 of the 14...
